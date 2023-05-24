Resolutions of the annual general meeting of Enefit Green AS

The annual general meeting of the shareholders of Enefit Green AS (commercial registry code 11184032, located at Lelle 22, 11318 Tallinn, Harju county, Estonia; hereinafter the “Company”) was held on 24 May 2023 at 13:00 (EEST) at Kai Art Centre (Peetri 12, Tallinn).



The notice of calling the general meeting was published on 28 April 2023 in the stock exchange information system, on Company's website and in the daily newspaper Postimees. The list of shareholders entitled to vote at the general meeting was determined on 17 May 2023 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD (Estonia).

121 shareholders participated at the meeting representing 217,005,591 votes or 82.11% of the total share capital.





The general meeting discussed and adopted following resolutions:





1. Address of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

There was no voting carried out under that point of the agenda.





2. Approval of the Annual Report 2022

Resolution: To approve the 2022 annual report of Enefit Green AS as presented to the general meeting.

The resolution was adopted by 216,378,751 votes, representing 99.71% of the votes represented at the meeting.





3. Approval of the remuneration report of the Management Board for the financial year 2022

Resolution: To approve the remuneration report of the Management Board of Enefit Green AS in 2022 as an annex to the annual report as presented to the general meeting.

The resolution was adopted by 215,508,417 votes, representing 99.31% of the votes represented at the meeting.





4. Distribution of profit

Resolution:

4.1 Distribute the net profit of Enefit Green AS for the financial year 2022 in the amount of 110,207 thousand euros as follows:

4.1.1. Pay out 54,969 thousand euros (0.208 euros per share) in dividends.

4.1.2. Transfer 2,297 thousand euros to the mandatory reserve capital. Not to make any allocations for other reserves prescribed by law or by the articles of association.

4.1.3. Transfer 52,941 thousand euros to the retained earnings of previous periods.

4.2 The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established on 08 June 2023 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD (Estonia). Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is 07 June 2023; from this date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2022. Dividends will be paid out to the shareholders on 15 June 2023.

The resolution was adopted by 217,000,807 votes, representing 100.00% of the votes represented at the meeting.





5. Recalling of the members of the Supervisory Board

Resolution: Recall Hando Sutter and Andri Avila from the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green AS.

The resolution was adopted by 215,447,692 votes, representing 99.28% of the votes represented at the meeting.





6. Election of the members of the Supervisory Board

Draft resolution: To elect Andrus Durejko and Marlen Tamm as members of the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green AS, with a mandate of 3 (three) years from the adoption of this decision.

The resolution was adopted by 216,589,092 votes, representing 99.81% of the votes represented at the meeting.





The minutes of the general meeting shall be made available to the shareholders not later than within 7 days from the date of the general meeting on Company's website.





Additional information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communication

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/