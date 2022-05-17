Resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Enefit Green AS

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Enefit Green AS (Commercial registry code 11184032, address Lelle 22, 11318 Tallinn, Harju county, Estonia; hereinafter the „Company“) was held on 17 May 2022 at 13:00 (EET) in Noblessner Foundry (address Peetri 10, Tallinn).

The notice of calling the general meeting was published on 26 April 2022 in the stock exchange information system , on Company's website and in the daily newspaper Postimees. The list of shareholders entitled to vote in the general meeting was determined on 10 May 2022 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD (Estonia). English translation.

94 shareholders participated at the meeting representing 216,041,376 votes or 81.75% of the total share capital.





The general meeting discussed and adopted following resolutions:





1. Address by the chairman of the supervisory board

There was no voting carried out under that point of the agenda.





2. Approval of the annual report for 2021

Resolution: To approve Enefit Green AS annual report for 2021 as presented to the general meeting.

The resolution was adopted by 215,562,427 votes, representing 99.78% of the votes represented at the meeting.





3. Profit distribution

Resolution:

Enefit Green Group's retained earnings at 31 December 2021 amounted to EUR 157,673 thousand, including a profit of EUR 79,661 thousand for the financial year 2021.

3.1 Distribute Enefit Green AS net profit for the financial year 2021 in the amount of EUR 79,661 thousand as follows:

3.1.1. Pay out EUR 39,906 thousand (EUR 0.151 per share) in dividends.

3.1.2. Transfer EUR 2,779 thousand to the mandatory reserve capital. Do not make allocations to other reserves prescribed by law or articles of association.

3.1.3. Transfer EUR 36,976 thousand to the retained earnings of previous periods.

3.2 The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established on 01 June 2022 as at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD (Estonia) settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to shares (ex-dividend date) is 31 May 2022; from this date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2021. Dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 08 June 2022.

The resolution was adopted by 216,031,828 votes, representing 100.00% of the votes represented at the meeting.





4. Amendments to the articles of association

Resolution:

4.1 Change clauses 4.1.14 (e) and 4.1.14 (f) of the articles of association and establish the following wording:

“(e) encumbrance of immovable property with transaction value over 1 million euro, the acquisition and transfer of immovable property. The consent of the supervisory board is not required for the transfer of movables entered in a register;”

“(f) the making of investments whose value exceeds budgeted value for current financial year;”

4.2 approve the Enefit Green AS articles of association as presented to the AGM.

The resolution was adopted by 216,019,273 votes, representing 99.99% of the votes represented at the meeting.

The minutes of the general meeting shall be made available to the shareholders not later than within 7 (seven) days from the date of the general meeting on Company's website .





