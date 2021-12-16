Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Enegex Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENX   AU000000ENX0

ENEGEX LIMITED

(ENX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
0.078 AUD   0.00%
05:49pENEGEX : Update - Proposed issue of securities - ENX
PU
12/08ENEGEX : Application for quotation of securities - ENX
PU
11/30ENEGEX : Share Purchase Plan Offer Document
PU
Enegex : Update - Proposed issue of securities - ENX

12/16/2021 | 05:49pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ENEGEX LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Reason for update to a previous announcement

Closing date extended to 28 Jan 2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

ENEGEX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

28160818986

1.3

ASX issuer code

ENX

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Closing date extended to 28 Jan 2022

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

24/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions

For personal use only

4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

only

ASX +security code and description

ENX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this

+security include an offer of

attaching +securities?

use

Yes

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

ENX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued

if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted

personal

25,000,000

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum

number of +securities being received or a minimum amount

being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum

number of +securities being received or a maximum amount

being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

Yes

Describe the maximum subscription condition

$2,000,000

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for

a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

For

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the minimum acceptance value

$ 2,000

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer

for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Please enter the maximum acceptance value

$ 30,000

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

$2,000, $5,000, $15,000, $20,000, $25,000, $30,000

only

Offer price details

Has the offer price been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer

What is the offer price per

be made?

+security?

use

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.08000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

In the event of oversubscriptions, the Directors will, in their absolute discretion, scale-back all

personal

Applications on an equitable basis. If the Company rejects or scales-back an Application or purported.

Application, the Company will promptly return to the shareholder the relevant application monies,

without interest.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

The proposed attaching security can only be of an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

For

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enegex Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
