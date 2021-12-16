Enegex : Update - Proposed issue of securities - ENX
12/16/2021 | 05:49pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Update Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
ENEGEX LIMITED
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
17/12/2021
Reason for update to a previous announcement
Closing date extended to 28 Jan 2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
1 / 8
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of +Entity
ENEGEX LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
28160818986
1.3
ASX issuer code
ENX
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Closing date extended to 28 Jan 2022
1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update
24/11/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
17/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan
Proposed issue of securities
2 / 8
Proposed issue of securities
Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan
Part 4A - Conditions
For personal use only
4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Proposed issue of securities
3 / 8
Proposed issue of securities
Part 4B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued
only
ASX +security code and description
ENX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Will the proposed issue of this
+security include an offer of
attaching +securities?
use
Yes
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
ENX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued
if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted
personal
25,000,000
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum
number of +securities being received or a minimum amount
being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?
No
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum
number of +securities being received or a maximum amount
being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?
Yes
Describe the maximum subscription condition
$2,000,000
Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for
a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum
acceptance condition)?
Yes
For
Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?
Dollar based ($)
Please enter the minimum acceptance value
$ 2,000
Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer
for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum
acceptance condition)?
Yes
Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?
Dollar based ($)
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 8
Proposed issue of securities
Please enter the maximum acceptance value
$ 30,000
Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value