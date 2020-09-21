Enel Americas S A : AMÉRICAS PRESENTS PROPOSAL TO MERGE WITH GREEN POWER'S LATAM BUSINESS

Enel Américas

ENEL AMÉRICAS PRESENTS PROPOSAL TO MERGE WITH ENEL GREEN POWER'S LATAM BUSINESS

The proposal consists of a merger that would allow Enel Américas to increase its generation capacity from 11.3 GW up to 16.3 GW, including 5GW of Enel Green Power's plants in the Region.

The Company's Board of Directors came to the conclusion that integrating non-conventional renewable power generation through a merger was the best strategic option, as it is a mechanism that guarantees financial solvency and growth capacity.

non-conventional renewable power generation through a merger was the best strategic option, as it is a mechanism that guarantees financial solvency and growth capacity. The operation will be treated as a related-party transaction.

Santiago, September 21, 2020. The Board of Directors of Enel Américas unanimously agreed to formally start an operation today that aims at incorporating, by merger, the non-conventional renewable energy generation businesses that Enel Green Power owns in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Panama.

"Latin America is making progress in the energy transition and to continue being a leader in this area, it is essential that Enel Américas access new opportunities for growth in generation, in addition to its already consolidated leadership in distribution and the development of advanced energy solutions through Enel X. The incorporation of renewables will allow us to do just that, to diversify our business, at the same time that we contribute to economic reactivation, so necessary for the sustainable development of the Region. Without a doubt, it is an operation that creates value for all of our shareholders," explained the CEO of Enel Américas, Maurizio Bezzeccheri.

This transaction would allow Enel Américas to increase its installed capacity in the Region from the current 11.3 GW to 16.3 GW, considering that Enel Green Power has 5 GW of capacity, both in operation and under construction in Central and South America (excluding Chile), in addition to a pipeline that will be evaluated in the course of the operation.

"In a volatile environment like the one we see in the Region today, it is important to emphasize that this merger would allow Enel Américas to maintain the solid capital structure and thereby give the company flexibility to develop renewable projects in the future and continue to capture new M&A opportunities," said the CFO of Enel Américas, Aurelio Bustilho.