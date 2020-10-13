Enel Americas S A : Américas - Corporate Presentation_September 2020 0 10/13/2020 | 03:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Credicorp Capital Investor Conference 2020 Américas Enel Américas Corporate Presentation September 2020 Our company Américas Enel Américas overview Corporate and ownership structure Enel Américas as part of Enel Group Attractive returns for our shareholders through continuous value creation COVID-19 resilience: our response to the emergency Latest financial results and updated 2020 guidance 1 Enel Américas overview Américas Latin America's largest private power company Presence in Part of Enel Group(1) Operationaldata Companydata key countries in the region Largest market cap in Commitment with ESG Chile, publicly traded on: goals and sustainability ratings&Liquidity financialsKey(2) Revenue EBITDA US$ 14,314 mn US$ 3,994 mn (+10.2%) (+19.0%) Net Income Total Assets US$ 1,614 mn US$ 29,776 mn (+34.4%) (+8.7%) Staff 17,279 people Installed Capacity 11,267 MW Total Clients 24.7 mn Charging stations 448 Net Debt(3) US$ 4,686 mn Net Debt/EBITDA(3) 1.4x Baa3 / Positive BBB / Negative A- / Stable (1) As of August 18, 2020, Enel SpA has a 65.0% stake in Enel Américas, (2) Key financial figures as of December 31, 2019, (3) Figures as of June 30, 2020 2 Corporate and ownership structure Business structure1 Américas Américas Ownership structure2 Retail Institutional 1.8% investors 17.3% Argentina Brazil Enel Gx Costanera Cachoeira Dourada (99.75%) (75.62%) Enel Gx El Chocon Enel Gx Fortaleza (100%) (65.69%) Central Dock Sud Volta Grande (100%) (40.25%) Edesur Enel Dx Goiás (99.93%) (72.09%) Enel Dx Rio (99.73%) Enel Dx Ceará (74.05%) Enel Dx Sao Paulo (100%) (1) Simplified company structure; (2) As of August 18, 2020 Colombia Peru Enel Emgesa Enel Gx Peru (48.48%) (83.60%) Enel Codensa Enel Gx Piura (48.30%) (96.50%) Enel Dx Peru (83.15%) Pension # shares funds 76,086,311,036 Enel S.p.A 11.2% 65.0% ADRs 5.0% 3 Enel Américas as part of Enel Group Américas Enel Group is leading the new energy world… 1st network 46 GW operator1 Renewable capacity2 73 mn end users World's largest private player in renewables By number of customers. Publicly owned operators not included By installed capacity. Includes managed capacity for 4.2 GW 3. It includes nuclear 4. Includes customers of free and regulated power and gas markets 39 GW 6.3 GW 74 mn Thermal capacity3 demand response customers4 Leading decarbonization New services enable decarbonization and Largest retail customer process, phasing out of electrification of base in Europe coal production consumption 4 Enel Américas as part of Enel Group EnelAméricasis a key player in Latin America… US$ 5.3 bn 2020-2022 CAPEX plan 25.4 mn 6.2 GW 5.0 GW Focus onInfrastructure and clients Renewable capacity Thermal capacity Networks with stable Phasing outcoal formore investments ongeneration Presence in key cities in Significant installed capacity efficient and clean Latin America, in 4 countries in large hydro technologies Américas US$ 4.0 bn EBITDA Contributes ~20% of Enel Group's EBITDA 5 Attractive returns for our shareholders through continuous value creation Américas EPS1 (US$/ADR) DPS2 (US$/ADR) +115% +115% 1.05 1.06 0.53 0.42 0.62 0.31 0.49 0.25 2016 2017 2018 2019 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend yield3 Dividends4 (US$ bn) 3.2% +3.6 p.p. 6.8% 5.4% 4.0% +185% 0.81 0.48 0.280.35 2016 2017 2018 2019 2016 2017 2018 2019 (1) Earning per ADR. Calculated as Group Net Income / Total ADRs (1 ADR = 50 common shares); (2) Dividend per ADR; (3) ADR as of June 17, 2020: US$ 7.76. Dividend yield = DPS/ Share price; (4) 6 Accrued dividends. Dividend policy: 50% (except 2018, which was 40%) H1 2020 - Financial highlights (US$ mn) Reported Adjusted Américas EBITDA1 Net Income1 Q2 2020 623 166 -46% -42% Q2 2019 1,161 511 EBITDA2 1,002 +14% 882 Net Income2 379 +23% 308 EBITDA for Q2 and H1 are explained by currency devaluation vs USD in all countries, COVID-19effects and a high comparison base2. H1 2020 1,471 476 -29% -67% 1,997 711 +11%+14% Net Income for Q2 and H1 were also affected by Fx devaluation, COVID-19 and one-off,partially offset by a better financial result and lower taxes. H1 2019 2,070 827 1,791 624 7 (1) Ordinary figures; (2) Excludes FX effect, COVID-19 effect and Edesur's past liabilities resolution in 2019 FX and COVID-19 impact on demand and bad debt (US$ mn) Net of Q2 2020 Ordinary FX Demand Bad Debt COVID-19 & FX EBITDA 623 192 187 1,002 D&A (265) 52 Net Income 166 143 55 14 379 Net of H1 2020 Ordinary Fx impact Demand Bad Debt COVID-19 & FX EBITDA 1,471 339 187 1,997 D&A (568) 52 Net Income 476 166 55 14 711 COVID-19 impact Américas 8 2020 for figures Expected (2) Plan; Strategic 22-2020 on presented Figures (1) 02- 01 04- 01 06- 01 08- 01 10- 01 12- 01 14- 01 16- 01 18- 01 20- 01 22- 01 24- 01 26- 01 28- 01 30- 01 01- 02 03- 02 05- 02 07- 02 09- 02 11- 02 13- 02 15- 02 17- 02 19- 02 21- 02 23- 02 25- 02 27- 02 29- 02 02- 03 04- 03 06- 03 08- 03 10- 03 12- 03 14- 03 16- 03 18- 03 20- 03 22- 03 24- 03 26- 03 28- 03 30- 03 01- 04 03- 04 05- 04 07- 04 09- 04 11- 04 13- 04 15- 04 17- 04 19- 04 21- 04 23- 04 25- 04 27- 04 29- 04 01- 05 03- 05 05- 05 07- 05 09- 05 11- 05 13- 05 15- 05 17- 05 19- 05 21- 05 23- 05 25- 05 27- 05 29- 05 31- 05 02- 06 04- 06 06- 06 08- 06 10- 06 12- 06 14- 06 16- 06 18- 06 20- 06 22- 06 24- 06 26- 06 28- 06 30- 06 02- 01 04- 01 06- 01 08- 01 10- 01 12- 01 14- 01 16- 01 18- 01 20- 01 22- 01 24- 01 26- 01 28- 01 30- 01 01- 02 03- 02 05- 02 07- 02 09- 02 11- 02 13- 02 15- 02 17- 02 19- 02 21- 02 23- 02 25- 02 27- 02 29- 02 02- 03 04- 03 06- 03 08- 03 10- 03 12- 03 14- 03 16- 03 18- 03 20- 03 22- 03 24- 03 26- 03 28- 03 30- 03 01- 04 03- 04 05- 04 07- 04 09- 04 11- 04 13- 04 15- 04 17- 04 19- 04 21- 04 23- 04 25- 04 27- 04 29- 04 01- 05 03- 05 05- 05 07- 05 09- 05 11- 05 13- 05 15- 05 17- 05 19- 05 21- 05 23- 05 25- 05 27- 05 29- 05 31- 05 02- 06 04- 06 06- 06 08- 06 10- 06 12- 06 14- 06 16- 06 18- 06 20- 06 22- 06 24- 06 26- 06 28- 06 30- 06 3,272 1.Jan 26- 01 02- 01 04- 01 06- 01 08- 01 10- 01 12- 01 14- 01 16- 01 18- 01 20- 01 22- 01 24- 01 28- 01 30- 01 01- 02 03- 02 05- 02 07- 02 09- 02 11- 02 13- 02 15- 02 17- 02 19- 02 21- 02 23- 02 25- 02 27- 02 29- 02 15% Colombia 02- 03 29- 04 04- 03 06- 03 08- 03 10- 03 12- 03 14- 03 16- 03 18- 03 20- 03 22- 03 24- 03 26- 03 28- 03 30- 03 01- 04 03- 04 05- 04 07- 04 09- 04 11- 04 13- 04 15- 04 17- 04 19- 04 21- 04 23- 04 25- 04 27- 04 01- 05 03- 05 05- 05 07- 05 09- 05 11- 05 13- 05 15- 05 17- 05 19- 05 21- 05 23- 05 25- 05 27- 05 29- 05 31- 05 02- 06 3,748 30.Jun 04- 06 06- 06 08- 06 10- 06 12- 06 14- 06 16- 06 18- 06 20- 06 22- 06 24- 06 26- 06 28- 06 3.3 .Jan 30- 06 14- 01 02- 01 04- 01 06- 01 08- 01 10- 01 12- 01 1 16- 01 18- 01 20- 01 22- 01 24- 01 26- 01 28- 01 30- 01 01- 02 03- 02 05- 02 07- 02 09- 02 11- 02 13- 02 15- 02 17- 02 19- 02 21- 02 23- 02 25- 02 27- 02 29- 02 02- 03 04- 03 06- 03 08- 03 10- 03 12- 03 14- 03 16- 03 7% Peru 18- 03 15- 04 20- 03 22- 03 24- 03 26- 03 28- 03 30- 03 01- 04 03- 04 05- 04 07- 04 09- 04 11- 04 13- 04 17- 04 19- 04 21- 04 23- 04 25- 04 27- 04 29- 04 01- 05 03- 05 05- 05 07- 05 09- 05 11- 05 13- 05 15- 05 17- 05 19- 05 21- 05 23- 05 25- 05 27- 05 29- 05 31- 05 02- 06 04- 06 06- 06 08- 06 5.3 30.Jun 10- 06 12- 06 14- 06 16- 06 18- 06 20- 06 22- 06 24- 06 26- 06 28- 06 30- 06 EBITDA Ordinary bn) (US$ 7.4 9.3 - 7.3 1 .Jan 8.59 1 .Jan 0.4 30.Jun 4.5 Brazil Argentina 35% 17% USD)(vs devaluation Currency 22-2020PlanStrategicour on impact main the is Fx changeGuidanceFinancial 2020 Jun30. 702. figures bn) (US$ EBITDA 2020 1target Américas 22020E 9 Américas COVID-19 resilience COVID Operational Initiatives Our determined commitment to face the pandemic Our people Our clients Américas Our operations Around 50% of our total workforce is working remotely

Security measures to ensure the safety of workforce on the field, along with specialized training during COVID-19

to ensure the safety of workforce on the field, along with during COVID-19 Insurance policy for all Enel Américas' employees. First ever of its kind in the world. Cash allowance for hospitalized employees Digitalization to mitigate impacts in collection

to mitigate impacts in Website revamp to ease the client experience

to ease the client experience Increased focus on apps as payment channels and communication tools

Restart in some cases manual billings and billing distribution with all the preventative health measures Infrastructure is fully operational on all geographies

fully operational on all geographies Reinforcement of critical infrastructure as a key concern for the Company

Faster emergency response to ensure the continuity of service

Reinforcement of security protocols and COVID-19 measures 11 Brazil: Conta COVID (Decree nº 10.350/20) Executive summary Américas 1 2 3 4 The decree provided guidelines on the financing package to mitigate Covid-19 impacts to discos (Provisional Measure 950/20) and final structure was defined by ANEEL under Normative Resolution 885/20. Total amount available for the sector was R$ 16.1 bn, with R$ 3.2 bn formalized with Enel Américas Dx Companies. Amounts related to (i) overcontracting; (ii) sector charges neutrality; (iii) CVA balance from Apr/20 to Dec/20, and (iv) Parcel B anticipation, if company chooses to disburse, will be transferred monthly. Financial aid is positive: preserve the sector's chain of payments providing liquidity to discos and protecting gencos and transcos and reduce the impact on tariffs for consumers in 2020. Resources shall be paid back in 54 months, starting 2021 after an 11-month grace period. The repayment of the financial aid (and its financial costs) will be passed through to consumers. Costs related to discos´ over-contractedexposure caused by reduction in volumes due to Covid-19 will be treated as involuntary and recognize distribution companies' right to request an extraordinary tariff review ('RTE"). Amount collected Enel Dx Río Enel Dx Ceará Enel Dx Goiás Enel Dx Sao Paulo by Company: R$ 0.8 bn R$ 0.5 bn R$ 0.5 bn R$ 1.4 bn 12 Reinforcing our commitment to ESG and SDGs Projects in Support of Local Communties Américas ENEL AMERICAS OVERALL H1 2020 SDG Contribution Charitable activities in response to the Covid-19 crisis TOTAL INITIATIVES 76 PROJECTS 355 BENEFICIARIES 942 K 7 projects 104,9K beneficiaries 57 projects 240,7K beneficiaries 32 projects 29,7K beneficiaries 130 projects 342,6K beneficiaries 73 projects 93K beneficiaries 8 projects 32K beneficiaries HEALTH (57) Monetary contributions to hospitals or civil protection bodies .

hospitals civil protection bodies Enel spaces made available for medical needs (field hospitals, spaces for quarantine, etc..)

made available for (field hospitals, spaces for quarantine, etc..) Deliver DPIs to people, doctors and nurses around our assets

to people, doctors and nurses around our assets Supply of basic materials as personal protection elements and support for patients

as personal protection elements and support for patients Donate Enel's own resources and monetary contribution to produce fast tests to detect Coronaviru s

s Donation of intensive care machinery

intensive care machinery Free supply of all the necessary energy and building for "field hospital" . SOCIO ECONOMIC (19) Donation of basic food baskets to families in situation of social vulnerability

baskets to families in situation of social vulnerability Family kit (house & personal preventive cleaning)

(house & personal preventive cleaning) Use of the daycare centers maintained by Enel to receive children from electricians and health professionals of public hospitals who are working in quarantine

daycare centers maintained by Enel to receive children Campaign to disseminate behaviors to face the crisis and to "stay at home"

disseminate behaviors Manufacturing of handmade masks for people in risk group in communities.

for people in risk group in communities. Support of vulnerable clients such as

"electrodependientes" and people with disability Main impacts Further deterioration of market context and key KPIs Américas Currencies vs USD1 (YTD) USD/ARS -17% USD/BRL -35% USD/COP -15% USD/PEN -7% Electricity distributed (TWh) ∆ yoy 8.1 ARGENTINA- 2% 8.3 BRAZIL 37.5 -7% 40.4 6.7 COLOMBIA-5% 7.0 PERU 3.7 -12% 4.2 H1 2019 H1 2020 Collection (%) ∆ yoy ARGENTINA 95.1 -9.2 pp 104.4 94.4 BRAZIL -3.7 pp 98.1 92.6 COLOMBIA -3.8 pp 96.4 81.2 PERU -17.0 pp 98.2 H1 2019 H1 2020 14 (1) Fx devaluation from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Main impacts Recovery signs in June on electricity distributed and collection Américas Electricity distributed (TWh) Argentina Brazil Colombia Peru 1.44 1.44 1.53 1.40 1.36 6.85 6.85 6.91 6.68 6.75 1.30 0.74 1.42 1.42 1.41 6.34 1.22 1.22 0.71 0.71 0.70 1.38 1.34 6.76 1.19 1.19 1.16 0.67 6.76 6.74 1.15 0.66 6.08 1.14 1.14 1.20 0.70 0.70 0.64 0.50 0.54 0.60 1.06 1.08 5.70 0.98 0.96 5.49 Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Collection (%) Argentina Brazil Colombia Peru 111% 112% 112% 101% 98% 100% 103% 98% 99% 105% 100% 101% 100% 101% 98% 95% 100% 104% 99% 98% 104% 94% 93% 90% 96% 105% 105% 93% 96% 95% 103% 98% 91% 82% 93% 78% 95% 98% 91% 85% 85% 89% 92% 86% 92% 80% 74% 59% Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jan Feb Mar Apr May June 2019 2020 15 Américas Key investment considerations Key investment considerations Diversified investment vehicle in the region Proven M&A track record Distribution: Regulated business with attractive returns Generation: Renewable portfolio with focus on large hydro Enel X at the forefront of the energy transition ESG as a key ingredient of our strategy Solid financial growth, strong liquidity and sound financial policies Diversified investment vehicle in the region Enel Américas is Latin America's largest private power companyAméricas Argentina Brazil Colombia Peru Generation Generation Generation Generation Installed Capacity 4,419 MW Installed Capacity 1,354 MW Installed Capacity 3,506 MW Installed Capacity 1,987 MW Market share Gx (sales) 10% Market share Gx (sales) 6% Market share Gx (sales) 26% Market share Gx (sales) 21% Distribution Distribution Distribution Distribution Clients 2.5 mn Clients 17.2 mn Clients 3.5 mn Clients 1.4 mn Sales 16,798 GWh Sales 80,682 GWh Sales 14,307 GWh Sales 8,211 GWh Market share Dx (sales) 16% Market share Dx (sales) 17% Market share Dx (sales) 18% Market share Dx (sales) 30% Operations Transmission Operations Operations Enel Gx Costanera Edesur Transmission lines 2,100 MW Emgesa Codensa Enel Gx Perú Enel Dx Perú Enel Gx El Chocon Operations Enel Gx Piura Central Doc Sud Enel Gx Fortaleza Enel Dx Rio Cachoeira Dourada Enel Dx Ceará Volta Grande Enel Dx Goiás Enel Cien Enel Dx Sao Paulo 14% 41% 32% 14% EBITDA contribution EBITDA contribution EBITDA contribution EBITDA contribution Figures as of December 31, 2019. EBITDA contribution may not add up to 100% due to rounding 18 Proven M&A track record Expansion of operations in Brazil through inorganic growth Enel Dx Goiás (Celg) Paid Price: US$ 720 mn Clients: 3.1 mn Location: State of Goiás Consolidating since: February 2017 Volta Grande Paid Price: US$ 436 mn Installed Capacity: 380 MW Location: State of Minas Gerais Consolidating since: November 2017 Enel Dx Sao Paulo (Eletropaulo) Paid Price: US$ 2,235 mn Clients: 7.3 mn Location: Sao Paulo Consolidating since: June 2018 Américas 19 Distribution Regulated business with attractive returns Américas Clients evolution (mn) Energy sales Enel Dx Sao 120.0 TWh Paulo Enel Dx 24.5 24.7 26.0 7% 14% Goiás 12% 14.1 17.2 67% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2022 RAB (US$ bn)(1) EBITDA (Dx business) 12.2 14.3 US$ 2,504 11.8 7.1 9.3 10% 12% 22% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2022 55% No pending tariffs reviews(2) for our Dx companies till 2022 Argentina Brazil Colombia Peru 2019 figures. 20 (1) Regulatory asset base; (2) Colombia's tariff review was completed but it is expected to take in place on 2020; Generation Portfolio mainly represented by renewable technologies Américas Installed Capacity 11,267 MW 2% 24% 55% 19% Hydro Oil-Gas CCGT Coal Net Production EBITDA (Gx business) 41,760 GWh US$ 1,598 20% 20% 15% 31% 20% 37% 13% 44% Argentina Brazil Argentina Brazil Colombia Peru Colombia Peru Stable business with limited growth potential Securing revenues and profitability through long-termPPAs 2019 figures 21 Generation Stable EBITDA, but volatile spot prices could hurt profitability Américas EBITDA (US$ bn) Contracted energy (TWh) 1.6 1.5 1.7 1.6 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Spot Price (US$/MWh) 2016 2017 2018 2019 28 101 77 58 101 36 39 69 22 10 11 9 15.6 Brazil > 10.4 12.1 11.2 PPA1 100% average 93% 94% 67% duration: 15-30 years2 2019 2020 2021 2022 15.2 Colombia 13.7 97% 11.9 10.8 PPA1 88% average 76% 71% duration: 1-3 years 2019 2020 2021 2022 Peru 10.4 10.0 9.3 8.4 PPA1 86% 84% average 76% 69% duration: 5-7 years 2019 2020 2021 2022 (1) Power Purchase Agreement; (2) Volta Grande's PPA duration: 30 years 22 CAPEX allocation Focus on I&N with stable investments in the generation business Américas 2020-2022 CAPEX plan of US$ 5.3 bn 8% 11% 18% US$ 5.3 bn 62% Argentina Brazil Colombia Peru 3%4% 4% 8% US$ 5.3 bn 82% Large hydro gen. Thermal gen. Networks Retail Enel X 30% 43% US$ 5.3 bn 27% Asset Management Asset Development Customers >90% of total CAPEX SDGs related 23 Enel X at the forefront of the energy transition Américas Enel X will play a key role by accelerating the transition through ecosystems creation 2019 2022 e-City e-Industries Financial e-Home e-Mobility Services 417 12 876 1,307 448 Smart lighting (final PV (MWρ installed in Credit cards Microinsurance Charging stations (#) light points, mn#) the year) (Active credit cards k#) (active contracts,k#) 736 51 1,325 1,732 2,502 New growth and business opportunities through new services, products and solutions. 24 ESG Indexes and Recognitions Our achievements reflect our focus on ESG matters Américas Indexes Recognitions Chile Index Emerging markets Index Industry Mover 2019 Best company in Chile MILA Index Leader in Sustainability Latin America Index Bronze Class 2020 Emerging markets Index Leader in Corporate Governance MSCI EM SRI Index Best Emerging Markets performers ranking (top 100) 25 ESG focus on our practices Policies formally approved by the Board of Directors  Biodiversity  Non discrimination &  Environmental diversity  Human Rights  Community Involvement SRI investors in Enel Américas (# & ownership %) Feb-2020116 27.4% Américas Governance and Board of Directors  Independent Board 29% 29% Chilean Members: 43% (3 of 7) Spanish Argentine  Non executive Board 14% 14% Colombian Members: 100% 14% Italian 2020-2022 CAPEX plan >90% of total CAPEX 3%4% 4% 8% SDGs related US$ 5.3 bn 82% Large hydro gen. Thermal gen. Networks Retail Enel X 26 Strong financial performance Américas EBITDA (US$ bn) +36% Net Income (US$ bn) +128% Net Debt (US$ bn) +28% 2.9 4.0 3.4 1.6 1.2 0.7 6.6 4.3 3.4 2017 2018 2019 +37% 5.0 5.5 4.7 4.0 2017 2018 2019 +29% 2.1 1.6 1.6 1.8 2017 2018 2019 -7% 5.2 4.6 4.3 4.0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2019 2020 2021 2022 2019 2020 2021 2022 The FX devaluation experimented during 2020 is the most significant impact vs Strategic Plan 27 Financial position Solid liquidity and debt metrics Américas Current liquidity Debt amortization (US$ mn) Net debt/EBITDA 36% Total liquidity US$ 2,258 mn 2,684 64% 1,243 1,504 767 476 709 Committed credit lines Cash and cash equivalents Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 2021 2022 > 2022 Net debt/EBITDA: 1.4x 3.8 3.4 4.7 EBITDA 12M Net debt EBITDA (Last 12 months) Net debt as of June 30, 2020 Leverage capacity1 28 (1) Assumes Net debt/EBITDA = 2.5x Merger of EGP Américas' Assets Transaction description Américas Enel Américas Investor Relations Enel Américas recent history The Proposed Transaction paves the way for a new growth phase Américas Merger becomes Enel Dx Goiás Volta Grande acquisition effective 1. Price: US$ 720 mn 1. Price: US$ 445 mn 2. Clients: 2.9 mn 2. Installed capacity: 380 MW Accelerating the energy 3. Location: State of Goiás 3. Location: State of Minas Gerais transition 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q4 Q2 2020 2021 Business Enel Dx Sao Paulo US$ 3bn Capital Purchase of 7.5% Shareholders' Meeting reorganization in Increase: Financial 1. Price: US$ 2.4 bn Latam stake in Enel Dx flexibility of Enel Américas to 2. Clients: 7.2 mn Perú from minorities improvement vote on the merger of 3. Location: Sao Paulo Price: US$ 80 mn EGP Américas into Américas Enel Américas Consolidation of distribution business New Growth phase 30 Proposed Transaction Merger of EGP assets in Central and South America ex Chile in Enel Américas Américas Current situation Post transaction 100% 100% ARGENTINA 100% BRAZIL 100% COLOMBIA 100% PERU 100% COSTA RICA 51% PANAMA 100% GUATEMALA Other shareholders 65%35% Américas 100%(1) 100% 49%(2) 100% ARGENTINA BRAZIL COLOMBIA PERU Distribution Generation Hydro Renewables 100% ARGENTINA 100% BRAZIL 100% COLOMBIA 100% PERU 100% COSTA RICA 51% PANAMA 100% GUATEMALA Other shareholders >65%<35% Américas 100%(1) 100% 49%(2) 100% ARGENTINA BRAZIL COLOMBIA PERU 31 0,08% is owned by Enel Gx Chile 100% Consolidated. No existing subholding Transaction rationale Enel Américas would be fully integrated along the power value chain Américas Accelerate Enel Américas' positioning within energy transition Consolidate Enel Américas as a leading power utility in Central and South America Diversify the asset portfolio of Enel Américas both by geography and generation technology Américas Access to the know-how and track record of EGP, global leader in renewable development Provide a clear path to organic growth in renewable power generation Preserve the financial flexibility and discipline of the Enel Américas' Group to further acquisitions 32 Transaction perimeter EGP Américas manages a portfolio of c. 5.1 GW assets, in operation or in execution… Américas MW in operation Guatemala Installed capacity 164MW Colombia Installed capacity 86MW Peru Installed capacity 312MW PV Solar Wind Hydro Source: ENEL 1H 2020 results Does not include Argentina as the Pampa project (100 MW wind power) has been postponed Includes Fortuna, Hydro plant (300 MW) Costa Rica Installed capacity 81MW Panama Installed capacity(2) 362MW Brazil Installed capacity 1,872MW Total Estimated Capacity: 5.1 GW In Operation: 2.9 GW 33 Projects in Execution(1): 2.2 GW Generation mix post-Transaction …which will reposition Enel Américas within the energy transition MW in operation post -Transaction Central America(1) 10% Pre Post(3) Peru 0.6 GW 8% 90% 6% Colombia 2.3 2% 11% GW 52% 34% 3.6 GW 86% 45% 11.3 GW 55% 55% emission free 31% 16.4 GW 69% c. 70% emission free Argentina Brazil 30% 10% 27% 4.4 3.2 GW GW 70% 39% 24% Conventional Gx(2) Hydro Wind PV Solar Includes Panamá, Costa Rica and Guatemala Includes oil & gas, CCGT and coal Includes MW in operation (2.9 GW) and projects in execution (2.2 GW) Accelerate and facilitate the decarbonization path Extract synergies and minimize operational and financial risk More sustainable generation mix and business model going forward 34 Growth profile going forward Future growth strongly supported by EGP Américas' asset base and capabilities to build a large pipeline Américas GW of Installed Capacity Enel Américas' c.12-13 +45% Strategic Plan 2020-22 +0% 2.2 2.9 16.4 11.3 11.3 EAM 2019 EAM 2022 EGP EGP EAM Post EGP Pipeline(1) In Operation In Execution Transaction A large Pipeline will fuel future installed capacity growth 1. As per Enel 1H 2020 results presentation. It includes pipeline in Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Panama 35 Transaction indicative milestones The Transaction will be treated as a Related Party Transaction under Chilean Law Américas 2 Independent evaluators and appraisers present their reports:  Corporate interest  Market terms and conditions Related Party Transaction Process 4 EGM votes on the merger Related Party Transaction: 2/3 of the share capital

Bylaws amendment: 75% of the share capital ∼45 days 21 Sep 1 Board of Directors of Enel Américas launches the Related Party Transaction and appoints: Independent evaluators

Appraiser for the Merger Mid Nov 3 Board of Directors of Enel Américas summons EGM to approve the merger: Takes note of the reports from evaluators, Committee of independent directors and appraiser and individual directors opinions

Pro-forma financial statements as of September 30, 2020 for merger

financial statements as of September 30, 2020 for merger Proposal of final terms and conditions for the Merger is defined End Dec 30 days withdrawal right period Shareholders who voted against or did not vote could exercise a withdrawal right at a price calculated as the weighted- average price of the shares of Enel Americas in the 60 trading days preceding the 30 trading days prior to the date of the EGM that voted on the merger The Transaction is targeted for completion in Q2 2021 36 Investor Relations - Corporate Presentation Contact us Rafael de la Haza Head of Investor Relations Investor Relations team Jorge Velis Javiera Rubio Nicolás Gracia Gonzalo Juárez María Luz Muñoz Américas Contacts Email ir.enelamericas@enel.com Channels Website Mobile App www.enelamericas.com Enel Américas Investors Download App iOS Android Thank you. 47 37 Américas Attachments Original document

