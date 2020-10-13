Enel Americas S A : Américas - Corporate Presentation_September 2020
10/13/2020 | 03:35pm EDT
Credicorp Capital
Investor Conference 2020
Américas
Enel Américas
Corporate Presentation
September 2020
Our company
Américas
Enel Américas overview
Corporate and ownership structure
Enel Américas as part of Enel Group
Attractive returns for our shareholders through continuous value creation
COVID-19 resilience: our response to the emergency
Latest financial results and updated 2020 guidance
1
Enel Américas overview
Américas
Latin America's largest private power company
Presence in
Part of Enel Group(1)
Operationaldata
Companydata
key countries
in the region
Largest market cap in
Commitment with ESG
Chile, publicly traded on:
goals and sustainability
ratings&Liquidity
financialsKey(2)
Revenue
EBITDA
US$ 14,314 mn
US$ 3,994 mn
(+10.2%)
(+19.0%)
Net Income
Total Assets
US$ 1,614 mn
US$ 29,776 mn
(+34.4%)
(+8.7%)
Staff
17,279 people
Installed Capacity
11,267 MW
Total Clients
24.7 mn
Charging stations
448
Net Debt(3) US$ 4,686 mn
Net Debt/EBITDA(3)
1.4x
Baa3 / Positive
BBB / Negative
A- / Stable
(1) As of August 18, 2020, Enel SpA has a 65.0% stake in Enel Américas, (2) Key financial figures as of December 31, 2019, (3) Figures as of June 30, 2020
2
Corporate and ownership structure
Business structure1
Américas
Américas
Ownership structure2
Retail
Institutional 1.8%
investors
17.3%
Argentina
Brazil
Enel Gx Costanera
Cachoeira Dourada
(99.75%)
(75.62%)
Enel Gx El Chocon
Enel Gx Fortaleza
(100%)
(65.69%)
Central Dock Sud
Volta Grande
(100%)
(40.25%)
Edesur
Enel Dx Goiás
(99.93%)
(72.09%)
Enel Dx Rio
(99.73%)
Enel Dx Ceará
(74.05%)
Enel Dx Sao Paulo
(100%)
(1) Simplified company structure; (2) As of August 18, 2020
Colombia
Peru
Enel Emgesa
Enel Gx Peru
(48.48%)
(83.60%)
Enel Codensa
Enel Gx Piura
(48.30%)
(96.50%)
Enel Dx Peru
(83.15%)
Pension
# shares
funds
76,086,311,036
Enel S.p.A
11.2%
65.0%
ADRs
5.0%
3
Enel Américas as part of Enel Group
Américas
Enel Group is leading the new energy world…
1st network
46 GW
operator1
Renewable capacity2
73 mn end users
World's largest private
player in renewables
By number of customers. Publicly owned operators not included
By installed capacity. Includes managed capacity for 4.2 GW
3. It includes nuclear
4. Includes customers of free and regulated power and gas markets
39 GW
6.3 GW
74 mn
Thermal capacity3
demand response
customers4
Leading decarbonization
New services enable
decarbonization and
Largest retail customer
process, phasing out of
electrification of
base in Europe
coal production
consumption
4
Enel Américas as part of Enel Group
EnelAméricasis a key player in Latin America…
US$ 5.3 bn
2020-2022 CAPEX plan
25.4 mn
6.2 GW
5.0 GW
Focus onInfrastructure and
clients
Renewable capacity
Thermal capacity
Networks with stable
Phasing outcoal formore
investments ongeneration
Presence in key cities in
Significant installed capacity
efficient and clean
Latin America, in 4 countries
in large hydro
technologies
Américas
US$ 4.0 bn
EBITDA
Contributes ~20% of Enel
Group's EBITDA
5
Attractive returns for our shareholders through
continuous value creation
Américas
EPS1 (US$/ADR)
DPS2 (US$/ADR)
+115%
+115%
1.05
1.06
0.53
0.42
0.62
0.31
0.49
0.25
2016
2017
2018
2019
2016
2017
2018
2019
Dividend yield3
Dividends4 (US$ bn)
3.2%
+3.6 p.p.
6.8%
5.4%
4.0%
+185%
0.81
0.48
0.280.35
2016
2017
2018
2019
2016
2017
2018
2019
(1) Earning per ADR. Calculated as Group Net Income / Total ADRs (1 ADR = 50 common shares); (2) Dividend per ADR; (3) ADR as of June 17, 2020: US$ 7.76. Dividend yield = DPS/ Share price; (4)
6
Accrued dividends. Dividend policy: 50% (except 2018, which was 40%)
H1 2020 - Financial highlights (US$ mn)
Reported
Adjusted
Américas
EBITDA1
Net Income1
Q2 2020
623
166
-46%
-42%
Q2 2019
1,161
511
EBITDA2
1,002
+14%
882
Net Income2
379
+23%
308
EBITDA for Q2 and H1 are explained by currency devaluation vs USD in all countries, COVID-19effects and a high comparison base2.
H1 2020
1,471
476
-29%
-67%
1,997 711
+11%+14%
Net Income for Q2 and H1 were also affected by Fx devaluation, COVID-19 and one-off,partially offset by a better financial result and lower taxes.
H1 2019
2,070
827
1,791
624
7
(1) Ordinary figures; (2) Excludes FX effect, COVID-19 effect and Edesur's past liabilities resolution in 2019
FX and COVID-19 impact on demand and bad debt (US$ mn)
Net of
Q2 2020
Ordinary
FX
Demand
Bad Debt
COVID-19
& FX
EBITDA
623
192
187
1,002
D&A
(265)
52
Net Income
166
143
55
14
379
Net of
H1 2020
Ordinary
Fx impact
Demand
Bad Debt
COVID-19
& FX
EBITDA
1,471
339
187
1,997
D&A
(568)
52
Net Income
476
166
55
14
711
COVID-19
impact
Américas
8
2020
15
Américas
Key investment considerations
Key investment considerations
Diversified investment vehicle in the region
Proven M&A track record
Distribution: Regulated business with attractive returns
Generation: Renewable portfolio with focus on large hydro
Enel X at the forefront of the energy transition
ESG as a key ingredient of our strategy
Solid financial growth, strong liquidity and sound financial policies
Diversified investment vehicle in the region
Enel Américas is Latin America's largest private power companyAméricas
Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Peru
Generation
Generation
Generation
Generation
Installed Capacity
4,419 MW
Installed Capacity
1,354 MW
Installed Capacity
3,506 MW
Installed Capacity
1,987 MW
Market share Gx (sales)
10%
Market share Gx (sales)
6%
Market share Gx (sales)
26%
Market share Gx (sales)
21%
Distribution
Distribution
Distribution
Distribution
Clients
2.5 mn
Clients
17.2 mn
Clients
3.5 mn
Clients
1.4 mn
Sales
16,798 GWh
Sales
80,682 GWh
Sales
14,307 GWh
Sales
8,211 GWh
Market share Dx (sales)
16%
Market share Dx (sales)
17%
Market share Dx (sales)
18%
Market share Dx (sales)
30%
Operations
Transmission
Operations
Operations
Enel Gx Costanera
Edesur
Transmission lines
2,100 MW
Emgesa
Codensa
Enel Gx Perú
Enel Dx Perú
Enel Gx El Chocon
Operations
Enel Gx Piura
Central Doc Sud
Enel Gx Fortaleza
Enel Dx Rio
Cachoeira Dourada
Enel Dx Ceará
Volta Grande
Enel Dx Goiás
Enel Cien
Enel Dx Sao Paulo
14%
41%
32%
14%
EBITDA contribution
EBITDA contribution
EBITDA contribution
EBITDA contribution
Figures as of December 31, 2019. EBITDA contribution may not add up to 100% due to rounding
18
Proven M&A track record
Expansion of operations in Brazil through inorganic growth
Enel Dx Goiás (Celg)
Paid Price: US$ 720 mn
Clients: 3.1 mn
Location: State of Goiás
Consolidating since: February 2017
Volta Grande
Paid Price: US$ 436 mn
Installed Capacity: 380 MW
Location: State of Minas Gerais
Consolidating since: November 2017
Enel Dx Sao Paulo (Eletropaulo)
Paid Price: US$ 2,235 mn
Clients: 7.3 mn
Location: Sao Paulo
Consolidating since: June 2018
Américas
19
Distribution
Regulated business with
attractive returns
Américas
Clients evolution (mn)
Energy sales
Enel Dx Sao
120.0 TWh
Paulo
Enel Dx
24.5
24.7
26.0
7%
14%
Goiás
12%
14.1
17.2
67%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2022
RAB (US$ bn)(1)
EBITDA (Dx business)
12.2
14.3
US$ 2,504
11.8
7.1
9.3
10%
12%
22%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2022
55%
No pending tariffs reviews(2)for our Dx companies
till 2022
Argentina Brazil Colombia Peru
2019 figures.
20
(1) Regulatory asset base; (2) Colombia's tariff review was completed but it is expected to take in place on 2020;
Generation
Portfolio mainly represented by
renewable technologies
Américas
Installed Capacity
11,267 MW
2%
24%
55%
19%
Hydro
Oil-Gas
CCGT
Coal
Net Production
EBITDA (Gx business)
41,760 GWh
US$ 1,598
20%
20%
15%
31%
20%
37%
13%
44%
Argentina
Brazil
Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Peru
Colombia
Peru
Stable business with limited growth potential
Securing revenues and profitability through long-termPPAs
2019 figures
21
Generation
Stable EBITDA, but volatile spot
prices could hurt profitability
Américas
EBITDA (US$ bn)
Contracted energy (TWh)
1.6
1.5
1.7
1.6
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
Spot Price (US$/MWh)
2016 2017 2018 2019
28 101 77 58
101 36 39 69
22 10 11 9
15.6
Brazil
>
10.4
12.1
11.2
PPA1
100%
average
93%
94%
67%
duration:
15-30 years2
2019
2020
2021
2022
15.2
Colombia
13.7
97%
11.9
10.8
PPA1
88%
average
76%
71%
duration:
1-3 years
2019
2020
2021
2022
Peru
10.4
10.0
9.3
8.4
PPA1
86%
84%
average
76%
69%
duration:
5-7 years
2019
2020
2021
2022
(1) Power Purchase Agreement; (2) Volta Grande's PPA duration: 30 years
22
CAPEX allocation
Focus on I&N with stable investments in the generation business
Américas
2020-2022 CAPEX plan of US$ 5.3 bn
8% 11%
18%
US$ 5.3 bn
62%
Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Peru
3%4% 4%
8%
US$ 5.3 bn
82%
Large hydro gen. Thermal gen.
Networks Retail Enel X
30%
43%
US$ 5.3 bn
27%
Asset Management
Asset Development
Customers
>90% of total CAPEX SDGs related
23
Enel X at the forefront of the energy transition
Américas
Enel X will play a key role by accelerating the transition through ecosystems creation
2019
2022
e-City
e-Industries
Financial
e-Home
e-Mobility
Services
417
12
876
1,307
448
Smart lighting (final
PV (MWρ installed in
Credit cards
Microinsurance
Charging stations (#)
light points, mn#)
the year)
(Active credit cards k#)
(active contracts,k#)
736
51
1,325
1,732
2,502
New growth and business opportunities through new services, products and solutions.
24
ESG Indexes and Recognitions
Our achievements reflect our focus on ESG matters
Américas
Indexes
Recognitions
Chile Index
Emerging markets Index
Industry Mover 2019
Best company in Chile
MILA Index
Leader in Sustainability
Latin America Index
Bronze Class 2020
Emerging markets Index
Leader in Corporate Governance
MSCI EM SRI Index
Best Emerging Markets performers
ranking (top 100)
25
ESG focus on our practices
Policies formally approved by the Board of Directors
Biodiversity
Non discrimination &
Environmental
diversity
Human Rights
Community
Involvement
SRI investors in Enel Américas (# & ownership %)
Feb-2020116
27.4%
Américas
Governance and Board of Directors
Independent Board
29%
29%
Chilean
Members: 43% (3 of 7)
Spanish
Argentine
Non executive Board
14%
14%
Colombian
Members: 100%
14%
Italian
2020-2022 CAPEX plan
>90% of total CAPEX
3%4% 4%
8%
SDGs related
US$ 5.3 bn
82%
Large hydro gen.
Thermal gen.
Networks
Retail
Enel X
26
Strong financial performance
Américas
EBITDA (US$ bn)
+36%
Net Income (US$ bn)
+128%
Net Debt (US$ bn)
+28%
2.9
4.0
3.4
1.6
1.2
0.7
6.6
4.3
3.4
2017
2018
2019
+37%
5.0
5.5
4.7
4.0
2017
2018
2019
+29%
2.1
1.6 1.6 1.8
2017
2018
2019
-7%
5.2
4.6
4.3
4.0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019 2020 2021 2022
The FX devaluation experimented during 2020 is the most significant impact vs Strategic Plan
27
Financial position
Solid liquidity and debt metrics
Américas
Current liquidity
Debt amortization (US$ mn)
Net debt/EBITDA
36%
Total liquidity
US$ 2,258 mn
2,684
64%
1,243
1,504
767
476
709
Committed credit lines
Cash and cash equivalents
Q3 2020 Q4 2020
2020
2021
2022
> 2022
Net debt/EBITDA: 1.4x
3.8
3.4
4.7
EBITDA 12M
Net debt
EBITDA (Last 12 months)
Net debt as of June 30, 2020
Leverage capacity1
28
(1) Assumes Net debt/EBITDA = 2.5x
Merger of EGP Américas' Assets
Transaction description
Américas
Enel Américas Investor Relations
Enel Américas recent history
The Proposed Transaction paves the way for a new growth phase
Américas
Merger becomes
Enel Dx Goiás
Volta Grande acquisition
effective
1.
Price: US$ 720 mn
1.
Price: US$ 445 mn
2.
Clients: 2.9 mn
2.
Installed capacity: 380 MW
Accelerating the energy
3.
Location: State of Goiás
3.
Location: State of Minas Gerais
transition
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q4
Q2
2020
2021
Business
Enel Dx Sao Paulo
US$ 3bn Capital
Purchase of 7.5%
Shareholders' Meeting
reorganization in
Increase: Financial
1. Price: US$ 2.4 bn
Latam
stake in Enel Dx
flexibility
of Enel Américas to
2.
Clients: 7.2 mn
Perú from minorities
improvement
vote on the merger of
3.
Location: Sao Paulo
Price: US$ 80 mn
EGP Américas into
Américas
Enel Américas
Consolidation of distribution business
New Growth phase
30
Proposed Transaction
Merger of EGP assets in Central and South America ex Chile in Enel Américas
Américas
Current situation
Post transaction
100%
100%
ARGENTINA
100%
BRAZIL
100%
COLOMBIA
100%
PERU
100%
COSTA RICA
51%
PANAMA
100%
GUATEMALA
Other
shareholders
65%35%
Américas
100%(1)
100%
49%(2)
100%
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
COLOMBIA
PERU
Distribution
Generation
Hydro
Renewables
100%
ARGENTINA
100%
BRAZIL
100%
COLOMBIA
100%
PERU
100%
COSTA RICA
51%
PANAMA
100%
GUATEMALA
Other
shareholders
>65%<35%
Américas
100%(1)
100%
49%(2)
100%
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
COLOMBIA
PERU
31
0,08% is owned by Enel Gx Chile
100% Consolidated. No existing subholding
Transaction rationale
Enel Américas would be fully integrated along the power value chain
Américas
Accelerate Enel Américas' positioning within energy transition
Consolidate Enel Américas as a leading power utility in Central and South America
Diversify the asset portfolio of Enel Américas both by geography and generation technology
Américas
Access to the know-how and track record of EGP, global leader in renewable development
Provide a clear path to organic growth in renewable power generation
Preserve the financial flexibility and discipline of the Enel Américas' Group to further acquisitions
32
Transaction perimeter
EGP Américas manages a portfolio of c. 5.1 GW assets, in operation or in execution…
Américas
MW in operation
Guatemala
Installed capacity
164MW
Colombia
Installed capacity
86MW
Peru
Installed capacity
312MW
PV Solar
Wind
Hydro
Source: ENEL 1H 2020 results
Does not include Argentina as the Pampa project (100 MW wind power) has been postponed
Includes Fortuna, Hydro plant (300 MW)
Costa Rica
Installed capacity
81MW
Panama
Installed capacity(2)
362MW
Brazil
Installed capacity
1,872MW
Total Estimated Capacity: 5.1 GW
In Operation: 2.9 GW
33
Projects in Execution(1): 2.2 GW
Generation mix post-Transaction
…which will reposition Enel Américas within the energy transition
MW in operation post -Transaction
Central America(1)
10%
Pre
Post(3)
Peru
0.6
GW
8%
90%
6%
Colombia
2.3
2%
11%
GW
52%
34%
3.6
GW
86%
45%
11.3
GW
55%
55% emission free
31%
16.4
GW
69%
c. 70% emission free
Argentina
Brazil
30%
10%
27%
4.4
3.2
GW
GW
70%
39%
24%
Conventional Gx(2)
Hydro
Wind
PV Solar
Includes Panamá, Costa Rica and Guatemala
Includes oil & gas, CCGT and coal
Includes MW in operation (2.9 GW) and projects in execution (2.2 GW)
Accelerate and facilitate the
decarbonization path
Extract synergies and minimize operational and financial risk
More sustainable generation mix and
business model going forward
34
Growth profile going forward
Future growth strongly supported by EGP Américas' asset base and capabilities to build a large pipeline
Américas
GW of Installed Capacity
Enel Américas'
c.12-13
+45%
Strategic Plan 2020-22
+0%
2.2
2.9
16.4
11.3
11.3
EAM 2019
EAM 2022
EGP
EGP
EAM Post
EGP Pipeline(1)
In Operation
In Execution
Transaction A large Pipeline will
fuel future installed
capacity growth
1. As per Enel 1H 2020 results presentation. It includes pipeline in Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Panama
35
Transaction indicative milestones
The Transaction will be treated as a Related Party Transaction under Chilean Law
Américas
2
Independent evaluators and appraisers present their reports:
Corporate interest
Market terms and conditions
Related Party Transaction Process
4
EGM votes on the merger
Related Party Transaction: 2/3 of the share capital
Bylaws amendment: 75% of the share capital
∼45 days
21 Sep
1 Board of Directors of Enel Américas launches the Related Party Transaction and appoints:
Independent evaluators
Appraiser for the Merger
Mid Nov
3 Board of Directors of Enel Américas summons EGM to approve the merger:
Takes note of the reports from evaluators, Committee of independent directors and appraiser and individual directors opinions
Pro-formafinancial statements as of September 30, 2020 for merger
Proposal of final terms and conditions for the Merger is defined
End Dec
30 days withdrawal right period
Shareholders who voted against or did not vote could exercise a withdrawal right at a price calculated as the weighted- average price of the shares of Enel Americas in the 60 trading days preceding the 30 trading days prior to the date of the EGM that voted on the merger
The Transaction is targeted for completion in Q2 2021
