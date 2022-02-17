Enel Americas S A : Américas FY & Q4 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

Conference Call will be hosted by Maurizio Bezzeccheri (CEO)

and Aurelio Bustilho (CFO)

Conference Call information Replay information* Dial-in number Int : +1-(209)-905-5971 Dial-in number Int : +1-(404)-537-3406 Dial-in number US : +1-(844)-379-6941 Dial-in number US : +1-(855)-859-2056 Dial-in number Chile: 800914686 Passcode I.D. : 5839269 Dial-in number UK : 08000288438 *available until March 8th, 2022, 1:30 p.m. E.T. Passcode I.D. : 5839269

Click here to connect to the webcast

You can also listen the conference call and the replay at www.enelamericas.com on our Investor Relations site (please note that this is a "listen only" mode). A presentation,

including the most important figures of the period, will be available during the conference call.

If you have questions, do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

Enel Américas' Investor Relations Team

Download app

iOS Android