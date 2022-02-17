Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Enel Américas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENELAM   CLP371861061

ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.

(ENELAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 02/16
93.9 CLP   -0.11%
02:18pENEL AMERICAS S A : Américas FY & Q4 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation
PU
02/04Enel - Preliminary results 2021
AQ
01/24ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Americas S A : Américas FY & Q4 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

02/17/2022 | 02:18pm EST
Enel Américas

FY & Q4 2021 Results

Conference Call

February 28th, 2022

09:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Time

Chilean Time

Conference Call will be hosted by Maurizio Bezzeccheri (CEO)

and Aurelio Bustilho (CFO)

Conference Call information

Replay information*

Dial-in number Int

:

+1-(209)-905-5971

Dial-in number Int

: +1-(404)-537-3406

Dial-in number US

:

+1-(844)-379-6941

Dial-in number US

: +1-(855)-859-2056

Dial-in number Chile:

800914686

Passcode I.D.

: 5839269

Dial-in number UK

:

08000288438

*available until March 8th, 2022, 1:30 p.m. E.T.

Passcode I.D.

:

5839269

Click here to connect to the webcast

You can also listen the conference call and the replay at www.enelamericas.com on our Investor Relations site (please note that this is a "listen only" mode). A presentation,

including the most important figures of the period, will be available during the conference call.

If you have questions, do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

Enel Américas' Investor Relations Team

Enel Américas

FY & Q4 2021 Results

Conference Call

Disclaimer

Enel Americas SA published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
