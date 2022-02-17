Enel Americas S A : Américas FY & Q4 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation
Enel Américas
FY & Q4 2021 Results
Conference Call
February 28
th, 2022
Eastern Time
Chilean Time
Conference Call will be hosted by Maurizio Bezzeccheri (CEO)
and Aurelio Bustilho (CFO)
Conference Call information
Replay information*
Dial-in number Int
:
+1-(209)-905-5971
Dial-in number Int
: +1-(404)-537-3406
Dial-in number US
:
+1-(844)-379-6941
Dial-in number US
: +1-(855)-859-2056
Dial-in number Chile:
800914686
Passcode I.D.
: 5839269
Dial-in number UK
:
08000288438
*available until March 8
th, 2022, 1:30 p.m. E.T.
Passcode I.D.
:
5839269
Click here to connect to the webcast
You can also listen the conference call and the replay at
on our Investor Relations site (please note that this is a "listen only" mode). www.enelamericas.com A presentation,
including the most important figures of the period, will be available during the conference call.
If you have questions, do not hesitate to contact us.
Kind regards,
Enel Américas' Investor Relations Team
Download app
iOS Android
Enel Américas
FY & Q4 2021 Results
Conference Call
Disclaimer
Enel Americas SA published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 19:17:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.