Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Enel Américas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENELAM   CLP371861061

ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.

(ENELAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
90.00 CLP   -0.54%
12:38pENEL AMERICAS S A : Américas Q2 2022 Results Presentation
PU
12:38pENEL AMERICAS S A : Américas Financial Statements Analysis - Q2 and H1 2022
PU
07/05ENEL AMERICAS S A : AMÉRICAS ANNOUNCES PLANNED VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF ITS NOTES FROM THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Americas S A : Américas Financial Statements Analysis - Q2 and H1 2022

07/27/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL AMÉRICAS GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As of June 30, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ENEL AMÉRICAS GROUP

AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

(Numbers expressed in millions of US dollars)

  • In the second quarter of 2022, revenues reached US$ 3,953 million, which represents 13.8% more than in the second quarter of the previous year, explained by higher revenues in all countries, especially Colombia and Brazil.
    Accumulated revenues as of June, showed a 14.8% increase compared to the same period of 2021, reaching US$ 7,747 million. The accumulated period reflects the change in perimeter compared to the previous year due to the contribution of EGPA, consolidated since April 1, 2021.
  • EBITDA in the second quarter of the year increased by 20.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching US$ 1,199 million. This is mainly explained by better performance in Brazil as a result of higher tariffs in distribution, and better performance in Colombia, partially offset by lower EBITDA in Argentina and Central America.
    At cumulative level, EBITDA reached US$ 2,365 million, 32.5% more than in the first half of 2021.

EBITDA (in millions of US$)

Country

Accumulated figures

Quarterly figures

June 2022

June 2021

%

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

%

Argentina

27

64

(57.3%)

6

41

(85.9%)

Brazil

1,185

763

55.4%

583

445

31.2%

Colombia

773

654

18.3%

411

336

22.3%

Peru

329

271

21.4%

168

135

24.4%

EGP Central America

65

50

30.5%

38

50

(22.7%)

Enel Américas (*)

2,365

1,784

32.5%

1,199

995

20.5%

(*) Includes Holding and Adjustments

  • Operating Income (EBIT) increased by 4.4% in the second quarter, reaching US$ 725 million, explained by higher EBITDA partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization, and a higher impairment loss related to the sale of Enel Generación Fortaleza. At cumulative level, EBIT increased by 25.9% reaching US$ 1,527 million.
  • Net income attributable to the parent company reached US$ 211 million during this quarter, representing a 20.4% growth compared to the same period of the previous year. This is mainly explained by an improved operating income, partially offset by higher financial expenses and the aforementioned impairment loss related to the sale of Enel Generación Fortaleza.
    At cumulative level, the total Net income reached US$ 577 million, representing an increase of 60.9%, explained by a better operating performance and the contribution from EGPA.

1

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL AMÉRICAS GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As of June 30, 2022

  • Net financial debt reached US$ 6,644 million, which represents a 13.2% increase compared to the end of 2021, explained mainly by a higher net debt in the Enel Américas Holding, and, to a lesser degree, in Enel Brasil, Enel Distribución Sao Paulo and Enel Distribución Ceará.
  • CAPEX in the 2nd quarter of 2022 totaled US$ 772 million, which represents a 10.5% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. This is mainly explained by higher investments in renewable energy in Colombia and Peru, along with higher investments in the distribution business in Argentina.

2

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL AMÉRICAS GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As of June 30, 2022

INFORMATION RELEVANT TO THE ANALYSIS OF THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Perimeter Change, incorporation of EGP Américas

On September 21, 2020, the Board of Directors of Enel Américas unanimously resolved to initiate a merger process aimed at the acquisition by Enel Américas of EGP Américas SpA ("EGP Américas") through a merger with and into Enel Américas (hereinafter the "Merger"). Immediately prior to the Merger, EGP Américas, a newly formed company, would keep Enel Green Power S.p.A.'s renewable energy generation business in Central and South America, excluding Chile.

The Merger, which entered into force on April 1, 2021, is in line with the Group's strategy and development plans, considering the high priority in the promotion of renewable energies carried out in the region, which makes it possible to accelerate the positioning of Enel Américas within the energy transition scenario and turn it into the leading company in Central and South America in energy generation and distribution. As a result of the Merger, Enel Américas has strengthened its renewable energy generation business, as well as diversified geographically, through the incorporation of assets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Panama, in addition to acquiring new assets in South American countries where it was already present, increasing its installed capacity in the region by 5 GW of operating and construction capacity, in addition to a pipeline that will be evaluated during the operation.

In an extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on December 18, 2020, the shareholders of Enel Américas approved the Merger, subject to the compliance with certain conditions precedent.

Finally, the Merger was finalized on April 1, 2021, incorporating the following main companies from that date on:

  • Enel Green Power Brasil Participacoes Ltda (*)
  • Enel Green Power Costa Rica S.A.
  • Enel Green Power Colombia S.A.S ESP
  • Enel Green Power Guatemala S.A.
  • Enel Green Power Panamá S.R.L.
  • Enel Green Power Perú S.A.C.
  • Enel Green Power Argentina S.A.
  • Energía y Servicios South América SpA
  • ESSA2 SpA.

On the same date, April 1, 2021, all the amendments to the articles of association of Enel Américas approved by the Board, consisting of the respective capital increase and the elimination of the limitations and restrictions established in the statutes by application of Title XII of Decree Law No. 3,500 of 1980 - with the sole exception of the Investment and Financing Policy that remains - become effective, in particular, in the case of a shareholder and his or her related persons not being able to concentrate more than 65% of Enel Américas' voting capital.

(*): After the incorporation of the Brazilian holding of renewable companies, during the same year 2021, EGP Brasil merged with Enel Brasil, the latter being the legal successor.

3

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL AMÉRICAS GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As of June 30, 2022

  1. Merger of Colombian Companies

On March 1, 2022, the merger by absorption of our subsidiaries Emgesa S.A. ESP (Absorbing Company), Codensa S.A. ESP, Enel Green Power Colombia S.A.S. ESP and ESSA2 SpA (Absorbed Companies) was completed. The new corporate name of the merged company is Enel Colombia S.A. ESP, a company in which Enel Américas holds a 57.345% stake as a result of this operation.

  1. Sale process of Central Geradora Termelétrica Fortaleza S.A. (commercially known as "Enel Generación Fortaleza")

With the aim of leading the sustainability actions of the sector and prioritizing investments in a clean energy matrix, the company initiated in 2022 studies for the sale of Enel Generación Fortaleza, a Brazilian subsidiary authorized to produce energy independently, an authorization granted by the Brazilian regulatory entity (ANEEL).

On June 9, 2022, shortly after the feasibility study, the Group signed a sale agreement of the subsidiary with a Brazilian group that already operates in the thermoelectric generation market. The sale price established in the contract was BRL 467 million (MUS$ 89,302) and additional payments are also foreseen for each energy sales contract signed by Enel Generación Fortaleza, already under the responsibility of the buyer (until December 31, 2028). To carry out the sale, the contract has set forth conditions precedent, one of them being the approval of the transaction by the competent entity in Brazil (CADE - Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica). The sale is expected to be completed in August 2022.

Considering the sale process, the provisions of IFRS 5 "Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations" and following the accounting criteria established in note 3.k), the assets and liabilities of the subsidiary were classified as held for sale, measuring the former at the lower of their book value and their fair value. As the result of the foregoing, at the end of the first half of 2022, an adjustment for impairment of the long-lived assets of Enel Generación Fortaleza was recognized for US$ 78 million.

IV.

Change in Accounting Policy

As a result of the review of the accounting policies applied, at the end of 2021 it was concluded that in order to achieve a better presentation of the operational and financial performance of the electric power distribution developed by its subsidiaries in Brazil, the update of the financial assets, which represent the value to be recovered at the end of the corresponding concessions (compensation value) and originally presented as financial income, could be more appropriately classified as operating income, along with other income related to its core business.

The justification of this change in criteria is detailed in footnote 2.2. (c) of the consolidated financial statements.

4

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL AMÉRICAS GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As of June 30, 2022

In accordance with the provisions of IAS 8 "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors", as a result of the accounting change explained in the preceding paragraphs, the Group made retrospective reclassifications to the comprehensive consolidated income statements for the period ended June 30, 2021, originally issued on July 28, 2021. The reclassifications that were carried out did not change the total assets, equity, net result, and cash flows.

For the purposes of this Press Release, all the figures presented in consolidated terms, as well as those individual figures that affect each of the distribution Companies in Brazil have been reclassified to achieve adequate comparability for the 2022 and 2021 periods.

For the purposes of a better analysis, the amounts by which financial income has decreased and other operating income has increased are presented in the figures shown in the Press Release issued on June 30, 2021:

Figures expressed in millions of US$

Affected Income Statements Lines

Accumulated

Second quarter

June 30, 2021

April-June 2021

Other operating income

92

44

Financial income

(92)

(44)

Net effect

-

-

  1. Rounding

The figures in this report are expressed in millions of US dollars, and to facilitate their presentation they have been rounded. For this reason, it is possible that when adding the figures contained in the tables, the result is not exactly equal to the total of the table.

5

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Enel Americas SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 16:37:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
12:38pENEL AMERICAS S A : Américas Q2 2022 Results Presentation
PU
12:38pENEL AMERICAS S A : Américas Financial Statements Analysis - Q2 and H1 2022
PU
07/05ENEL AMERICAS S A : AMÉRICAS ANNOUNCES PLANNED VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF ITS NOTES FROM THE N..
PU
06/30ENEL AMERICAS S A : SIGNIFICANT EVENT - Form 6-K
PU
06/20ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.(SNSE : ENELAM) added to S&P International 700
CI
06/20ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.(SNSE : ENELAM) added to S&P Global 1200
CI
06/20ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.(NYSE : ENIA) dropped from S&P International 700
CI
06/20ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.(NYSE : ENIA) dropped from S&P Global 1200
CI
05/31Enel Americas Board Approves Voluntary Delisting of American Depositary Shares from NYS..
MT
05/26ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 069 B 15 280 M 15 280 M
Net income 2022 953 B 1 035 M 1 035 M
Net Debt 2022 5 589 B 6 070 M 6 070 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 9 655 B 10 486 M 10 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 16 457
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel Américas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 90,00 CLP
Average target price 125,28 CLP
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maurizio Bezzeccheri Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Aurelio Ricardo de Oliveira CFO, Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Francisco de Borja Acha Besga Chairman
Hernán Guillermo Somerville Senn Independent Director
Patricio Gómez Sabaini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.-3.23%10 486
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.41%156 983
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.02%82 395
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.99%78 106
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.22%64 826
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.88%64 365