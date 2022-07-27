Enel Americas S A : Américas Financial Statements Analysis - Q2 and H1 2022

PRESS RELEASE ENEL AMÉRICAS GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of June 30, 2022 PRESS RELEASE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ENEL AMÉRICAS GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 (Numbers expressed in millions of US dollars) In the second quarter of 2022, revenues reached US$ 3,953 million, which represents 13.8% more than in the second quarter of the previous year, explained by higher revenues in all countries, especially Colombia and Brazil.

Accumulated revenues as of June, showed a 14.8% increase compared to the same period of 2021, reaching US$ 7,747 million. The accumulated period reflects the change in perimeter compared to the previous year due to the contribution of EGPA, consolidated since April 1, 2021.

Accumulated revenues as of June, showed a 14.8% increase compared to the same period of 2021, reaching US$ 7,747 million. The accumulated period reflects the change in perimeter compared to the previous year due to the contribution of EGPA, consolidated since April 1, 2021. EBITDA in the second quarter of the year increased by 20.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching US$ 1,199 million. This is mainly explained by better performance in Brazil as a result of higher tariffs in distribution, and better performance in Colombia, partially offset by lower EBITDA in Argentina and Central America.

At cumulative level, EBITDA reached US$ 2,365 million, 32.5% more than in the first half of 2021. EBITDA (in millions of US$) Country Accumulated figures Quarterly figures June 2022 June 2021 % Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Argentina 27 64 (57.3%) 6 41 (85.9%) Brazil 1,185 763 55.4% 583 445 31.2% Colombia 773 654 18.3% 411 336 22.3% Peru 329 271 21.4% 168 135 24.4% EGP Central America 65 50 30.5% 38 50 (22.7%) Enel Américas (*) 2,365 1,784 32.5% 1,199 995 20.5% (*) Includes Holding and Adjustments Operating Income (EBIT) increased by 4.4% in the second quarter, reaching US$ 725 million, explained by higher EBITDA partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization, and a higher impairment loss related to the sale of Enel Generación Fortaleza. At cumulative level, EBIT increased by 25.9% reaching US$ 1,527 million.

Net income attributable to the parent company reached US$ 211 million during this quarter, representing a 20.4% growth compared to the same period of the previous year. This is mainly explained by an improved operating income, partially offset by higher financial expenses and the aforementioned impairment loss related to the sale of Enel Generación Fortaleza.

At cumulative level, the total Net income reached US$ 577 million, representing an increase of 60.9%, explained by a better operating performance and the contribution from EGPA. 1

PRESS RELEASE ENEL AMÉRICAS GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of June 30, 2022 Net financial debt reached US$ 6,644 million, which represents a 13.2% increase compared to the end of 2021, explained mainly by a higher net debt in the Enel Américas Holding, and, to a lesser degree, in Enel Brasil, Enel Distribución Sao Paulo and Enel Distribución Ceará.

CAPEX in the 2 nd quarter of 2022 totaled US$ 772 million, which represents a 10.5% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. This is mainly explained by higher investments in renewable energy in Colombia and Peru, along with higher investments in the distribution business in Argentina. 2

PRESS RELEASE ENEL AMÉRICAS GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of June 30, 2022 INFORMATION RELEVANT TO THE ANALYSIS OF THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Perimeter Change, incorporation of EGP Américas On September 21, 2020, the Board of Directors of Enel Américas unanimously resolved to initiate a merger process aimed at the acquisition by Enel Américas of EGP Américas SpA ("EGP Américas") through a merger with and into Enel Américas (hereinafter the "Merger"). Immediately prior to the Merger, EGP Américas, a newly formed company, would keep Enel Green Power S.p.A.'s renewable energy generation business in Central and South America, excluding Chile. The Merger, which entered into force on April 1, 2021, is in line with the Group's strategy and development plans, considering the high priority in the promotion of renewable energies carried out in the region, which makes it possible to accelerate the positioning of Enel Américas within the energy transition scenario and turn it into the leading company in Central and South America in energy generation and distribution. As a result of the Merger, Enel Américas has strengthened its renewable energy generation business, as well as diversified geographically, through the incorporation of assets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Panama, in addition to acquiring new assets in South American countries where it was already present, increasing its installed capacity in the region by 5 GW of operating and construction capacity, in addition to a pipeline that will be evaluated during the operation. In an extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on December 18, 2020, the shareholders of Enel Américas approved the Merger, subject to the compliance with certain conditions precedent. Finally, the Merger was finalized on April 1, 2021, incorporating the following main companies from that date on: Enel Green Power Brasil Participacoes Ltda (*)

Enel Green Power Costa Rica S.A.

Enel Green Power Colombia S.A.S ESP

Enel Green Power Guatemala S.A.

Enel Green Power Panamá S.R.L.

Enel Green Power Perú S.A.C.

Enel Green Power Argentina S.A.

Energía y Servicios South América SpA

ESSA2 SpA. On the same date, April 1, 2021, all the amendments to the articles of association of Enel Américas approved by the Board, consisting of the respective capital increase and the elimination of the limitations and restrictions established in the statutes by application of Title XII of Decree Law No. 3,500 of 1980 - with the sole exception of the Investment and Financing Policy that remains - become effective, in particular, in the case of a shareholder and his or her related persons not being able to concentrate more than 65% of Enel Américas' voting capital. (*): After the incorporation of the Brazilian holding of renewable companies, during the same year 2021, EGP Brasil merged with Enel Brasil, the latter being the legal successor. 3

PRESS RELEASE ENEL AMÉRICAS GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As of June 30, 2022 Merger of Colombian Companies On March 1, 2022, the merger by absorption of our subsidiaries Emgesa S.A. ESP (Absorbing Company), Codensa S.A. ESP, Enel Green Power Colombia S.A.S. ESP and ESSA2 SpA (Absorbed Companies) was completed. The new corporate name of the merged company is Enel Colombia S.A. ESP, a company in which Enel Américas holds a 57.345% stake as a result of this operation. Sale process of Central Geradora Termelétrica Fortaleza S.A. (commercially known as "Enel Generación Fortaleza") With the aim of leading the sustainability actions of the sector and prioritizing investments in a clean energy matrix, the company initiated in 2022 studies for the sale of Enel Generación Fortaleza, a Brazilian subsidiary authorized to produce energy independently, an authorization granted by the Brazilian regulatory entity (ANEEL). On June 9, 2022, shortly after the feasibility study, the Group signed a sale agreement of the subsidiary with a Brazilian group that already operates in the thermoelectric generation market. The sale price established in the contract was BRL 467 million (MUS$ 89,302) and additional payments are also foreseen for each energy sales contract signed by Enel Generación Fortaleza, already under the responsibility of the buyer (until December 31, 2028). To carry out the sale, the contract has set forth conditions precedent, one of them being the approval of the transaction by the competent entity in Brazil (CADE - Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica). The sale is expected to be completed in August 2022. Considering the sale process, the provisions of IFRS 5 "Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations" and following the accounting criteria established in note 3.k), the assets and liabilities of the subsidiary were classified as held for sale, measuring the former at the lower of their book value and their fair value. As the result of the foregoing, at the end of the first half of 2022, an adjustment for impairment of the long-lived assets of Enel Generación Fortaleza was recognized for US$ 78 million. IV. Change in Accounting Policy As a result of the review of the accounting policies applied, at the end of 2021 it was concluded that in order to achieve a better presentation of the operational and financial performance of the electric power distribution developed by its subsidiaries in Brazil, the update of the financial assets, which represent the value to be recovered at the end of the corresponding concessions (compensation value) and originally presented as financial income, could be more appropriately classified as operating income, along with other income related to its core business. The justification of this change in criteria is detailed in footnote 2.2. (c) of the consolidated financial statements. 4