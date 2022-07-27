Log in
    ENELAM   CLP371861061

ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.

(ENELAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
90.00 CLP   -0.54%
12:38pENEL AMERICAS S A : Américas Q2 2022 Results Presentation
PU
12:38pENEL AMERICAS S A : Américas Financial Statements Analysis - Q2 and H1 2022
PU
07/05ENEL AMERICAS S A : AMÉRICAS ANNOUNCES PLANNED VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF ITS NOTES FROM THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE - Form 6-K
PU
Enel Americas S A : Américas Q2 2022 Results Presentation

07/27/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
Second Quarter & First Half

Enel Américas

Consolidated results

July 27th, 2022

Second Quarter 2022

Consolidated results

Maurizio Bezzeccheri

CEO

2Q 2022 key highlights

Operational performance

Financial results

Push on renewables

Asset rotation &

Corporate simplification

+15% and 4% net

+20% EBITDA and Group

264 MW RES added

production in Brazil and

net income on strong Dx

in Q2 2022

Sale of Fortaleza:

Colombia

and Gx results

Decarbonization well on

Tariff adjustments in Dx

2.4 GW capacity in

track

FFO improvement on

execution

Brazil in line with our

better NWC and EBITDA

NYSE delisting

expectations

Gross pipeline of 64 GW

completed; SEC

Strong growth in Enel X

Net debt/EBITDA below

to support our growth

deregistration ongoing

2x

strategy

and Retail

3

Current scenario

Inflation ramps up across the region, BRL appreciation offset by COP depreciation

Macroeconomic variables1

Local currencies

Inflation4

vs USD

∆% Q23

∆% H13

June

June

'22 vs '21

'22 vs '21

2021

2022

Argentina

-31%

-31%

50.2%

64.0%

Brazil

8%

6%

8.4%

11.9%

Colombia

-6%

-8%

3.6%

9.7%

Peru

1%

-1%

3.3%

8.8%

Costa Rica

-9%

-7%

1.9%

10.1%

Guatemala

1%

1%

3.9%

7.6%

Panama

-

-

1.6%

5.2%

Electricity distributed

∆% Q2 '22 vs '21

Argentina5%

Brazil 1%

Colombia6%

Peru 2%

Collection rate5

∆% June '22 vs '21

Argentina

99.4%

101.6%

Brazil

98.4%

96.6%

Colombia

97.8%

97.2%

Peru

100.5%

103.9%

2021

2022

H1 2021

H1 2022

∆%

Bad debt

(US$ mn) (115)

(195)

70.4%

(1) Source: Central Bank of each country; (2) End-of-period Fx; (3) Average Fx of the period, except for Argentina, which uses end-of-period FX. Panama is a dollarized economy, (4) Last 12 months, (5) Collected

4

income / billed income

Industrial Growth: Gross CAPEX

Significant investment in Renewables and Networks

Q2 2022

H1 2022

CAPEX by country

2%

11%

7%

18%

US$ 772 mn

(+11% YoY)

62%

1%

9% 7%

15%

US$ 1,334 mn

(+34% YoY)

68%

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Peru

C. America

CAPEX by business2

3%

2% 2%

98% SDG-linked1

34%

US$ 772 mn

(+11% YoY)

59%

Networks

Renewables

Retail

3% 2%2%

Thermal

generation

Enel X

30% US$ 1,334 mn

(+34% YoY)

63%

Asset development3 CAPEX by business

5%

25%

US$ 348 mn

(+3% YoY)

70%

Renewables

Networks

5%

Enel X

27%

US$ 539 mn

(+30% YoY)

68%

(1) Excludes Thermal generation and trading; (2) Thermal generation business' includes trading business; (3) Asset development - Growth investments in generation and Networks (quality programs smart metering)

5

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Enel Americas SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 16:37:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 069 B 15 280 M 15 280 M
Net income 2022 953 B 1 035 M 1 035 M
Net Debt 2022 5 589 B 6 070 M 6 070 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 9 655 B 10 486 M 10 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 16 457
Free-Float 18,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 90,00 CLP
Average target price 125,28 CLP
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maurizio Bezzeccheri Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Aurelio Ricardo de Oliveira CFO, Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Francisco de Borja Acha Besga Chairman
Hernán Guillermo Somerville Senn Independent Director
Patricio Gómez Sabaini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.-3.23%10 486
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.41%156 983
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.02%82 395
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.99%78 106
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.22%64 826
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.88%64 365