Enel Americas S A : Américas Q2 2022 Results Presentation

Second Quarter & First Half
Enel Américas
Consolidated results
July 27th, 2022
Second Quarter 2022
Consolidated results
Maurizio Bezzeccheri
CEO
2Q 2022 key highlights
Operational performance
Financial results
Push on renewables
Asset rotation &
Corporate simplification
+15% and 4% net
+20% EBITDA and Group
264 MW RES added
production in Brazil and
net income on strong Dx
in Q2 2022
Sale of Fortaleza:
Colombia
and Gx results
Decarbonization well on
Tariff adjustments in Dx
2.4 GW capacity in
track
FFO improvement on
execution
Brazil in line with our
better NWC and EBITDA
NYSE delisting
expectations
Gross pipeline of 64 GW
completed; SEC
Strong growth in Enel X
Net debt/EBITDA below
to support our growth
deregistration ongoing
2x
strategy
and Retail
3
Current scenario
Inflation ramps up across the region, BRL appreciation offset by COP depreciation
Macroeconomic variables1
Local currencies
Inflation4
vs USD
∆% Q23
∆% H13
June
June
'22 vs '21
'22 vs '21
2021
2022
Argentina
-31%
-31%
50.2%
64.0%
Brazil
8%
6%
8.4%
11.9%
Colombia
-6%
-8%
3.6%
9.7%
Peru
1%
-1%
3.3%
8.8%
Costa Rica
-9%
-7%
1.9%
10.1%
Guatemala
1%
1%
3.9%
7.6%
Panama
-
-
1.6%
5.2%
Electricity distributed
∆% Q2 '22 vs '21
Argentina5%
Brazil 1%
Colombia6%
Peru 2%
Collection rate5
∆% June '22 vs '21
Argentina
99.4%
101.6%
Brazil
98.4%
96.6%
Colombia
97.8%
97.2%
Peru
100.5%
103.9%
2021
2022
H1 2021
H1 2022
∆%
Bad debt
(US$ mn) (115)
(195)
70.4%
(1) Source: Central Bank of each country; (2) End-of-period Fx; (3) Average Fx of the period, except for Argentina, which uses end-of-period FX. Panama is a dollarized economy, (4) Last 12 months, (5) Collected
4
income / billed income
Industrial Growth: Gross CAPEX
Significant investment in Renewables and Networks
Q2 2022
H1 2022
CAPEX by country
2%
11%
7%
18%
US$ 772 mn
(+11% YoY)
62%
1%
9% 7%
15%
US$ 1,334 mn
(+34% YoY)
68%
Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Peru
C. America
CAPEX by business2
3%
2% 2%
98% SDG-linked1
34%
US$ 772 mn
(+11% YoY)
59%
Networks
Renewables
Retail
3% 2%2%
Thermal
generation
Enel X
30% US$ 1,334 mn
(+34% YoY)
63%
Asset development3 CAPEX by business
5%
25%
US$ 348 mn
(+3% YoY)
70%
Renewables
Networks
5%
Enel X
27%
US$ 539 mn
(+30% YoY)
68%
(1) Excludes Thermal generation and trading; (2) Thermal generation business' includes trading business; (3) Asset development - Growth investments in generation and Networks (quality programs smart metering)
5
