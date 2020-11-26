Enel Americas S A : Américas recives certification for its crime prevention model

INTERNAL

Enel Américas

Santa Rosa 76, piso 15

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL AMÉRICAS RECIEVES CERTIFICATION FOR ITS

CRIME PREVENTION MODEL

The certification was granted for the maximum term provided by law, it shall be in force for 24 months until July 9, 2022.

Santiago, November 26, 2020.- Enel Américas obtained the certificate for its Crime Prevention Model in accordance with Law No. 20,393, which establishes the criminal responsibility of legal persons in the crimes of money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery, and corruption between private parties, among others.

The MPRP certification has been received by the company since 2018, and this is its first renewal.

"Enel Américas continues working on strengthening its compliance model, drawing inspiration from international standards and the guidelines established in the Enel Group's Global Compliance program," said Maurizio Bezzeccheri, Enel Américas CEO.

The certification was granted for the maximum term established by law, that is, 2 years, which confirms the company's strong commitment to maintaining a control and compliance system consistent with local regulatory requirements and the fight against corruption.

As a novelty, the certification covered the evaluation of the new crimes included in Law 20,393 in 2018 and 2019, including corruption between private parties, unfair administration, incompatible negotiation, water pollution, among others.

Raffaele Cutrignelli, Enel Américas Audit Manager and Crime Prevention Officer appointed by the Board of Directors, is responsible for establishing and monitoring correct compliance with the Crime Prevention System.