ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.

(ENELAM)
Enel Americas S A : Américas recives certification for its crime prevention model

11/26/2020
INTERNAL

Enel Américas

Santa Rosa 76, piso 15

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL AMÉRICAS RECIEVES CERTIFICATION FOR ITS

CRIME PREVENTION MODEL

  • The certification was granted for the maximum term provided by law, it shall be in force for 24 months until July 9, 2022.

Santiago, November 26, 2020.- Enel Américas obtained the certificate for its Crime Prevention Model in accordance with Law No. 20,393, which establishes the criminal responsibility of legal persons in the crimes of money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery, and corruption between private parties, among others.

The MPRP certification has been received by the company since 2018, and this is its first renewal.

"Enel Américas continues working on strengthening its compliance model, drawing inspiration from international standards and the guidelines established in the Enel Group's Global Compliance program," said Maurizio Bezzeccheri, Enel Américas CEO.

The certification was granted for the maximum term established by law, that is, 2 years, which confirms the company's strong commitment to maintaining a control and compliance system consistent with local regulatory requirements and the fight against corruption.

As a novelty, the certification covered the evaluation of the new crimes included in Law 20,393 in 2018 and 2019, including corruption between private parties, unfair administration, incompatible negotiation, water pollution, among others.

Raffaele Cutrignelli, Enel Américas Audit Manager and Crime Prevention Officer appointed by the Board of Directors, is responsible for establishing and monitoring correct compliance with the Crime Prevention System.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enel Americas SA published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 20:02:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 9 309 B 12 176 M 12 176 M
Net income 2020 570 B 746 M 746 M
Net Debt 2020 3 225 B 4 219 M 4 219 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 054 B 11 759 M 11 843 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 16 838
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel Américas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 147,50 CLP
Last Close Price 119,00 CLP
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurizio Bezzeccheri Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Francisco de Borja Acha Besga Chairman
Aurelio Ricardo de Oliveira CFO, Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Hernán Guillermo Somerville Senn Independent Director
Patricio Gómez Sabaini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.-28.74%11 759
NEXTERA ENERGY25.49%148 831
ENEL S.P.A.20.01%102 723
IBERDROLA, S.A.23.09%82 450
ORSTED A/S58.56%73 444
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.42%70 762
