Enel Americas S A : begins asset sale in Argentina

ENEL AMÉRICAS BEGINS ASSET SALE IN ARGENTINA

Enel Américas signed the sale of its stakes in Enel Generación Costanera and Central Dock Sud to Central Puerto for a total consideration of US$102 million.

The transactions are in line with Enel's decarbonization roadmap.

Santiago, February 17, 2023 - Enel Américas, through its subsidiary Enel Argentina, has signed a sale agreement with the energy company Central Puerto S.A. for the Group's 75.7% stake in the thermal generation company Enel Generación Costanera. At the same time, the sale agreement to Central Puerto of the Group's 41.2% stake in the thermal generation company Central Dock Sud was signed today, subject to certain conditions, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. The total consideration for the sale of Enel's interest in the two companies amounts to US$102 million.

"These are operations that are in line with our decarbonization strategy implemented to reach zero emissions by 2040," explained Maurizio Bezzeccheri, general manager of Enel Americas.

Enel Generación Costanera, located in Buenos Aires, is Argentina's largest thermal generation company, with an original installed capacity of 2,305 MW. Central Dock Sud owns and operates a gas-fired power plant in the Avellaneda district of Buenos Aires, with an installed capacity of 870 MW.

Central Puerto is Argentina's second-largest power generator, with almost 5 GW of installed capacity, and is listed on the Buenos Aires and New York Stock Exchanges (NYSE).

Enel Argentina, a subsidiary of Enel Américas, in addition to the assets currently for sale, operates the 1,328 MW Enel Generación El Chocón hydroelectric power plant. The Group also distributes and sells energy to around 2.6 million customers in Greater Buenos Aires and is present in the energy efficiency, home services, and distributed generation segments through Enel X Global Retail and in the electric mobility sector with Enel X Way.