  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Enel Américas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENELAM   CLP371861061

ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.

(ENELAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
101.65 CLP   -2.26%
03:26pEnel Americas S A : begins asset sale in Argentina
PU
02/14Enel Americas S A : S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook includes Enel Americas once again
PU
01/26Enel Americas S A : Green Power announces commercial operation of the second expansion of São Gonçalo solar complex
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Americas S A : begins asset sale in Argentina

02/17/2023 | 03:26pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Press contact

T +56 9 94418795 comunicacion.enelamericas@enel.com

ENEL AMÉRICAS BEGINS ASSET SALE IN ARGENTINA

  • Enel Américas signed the sale of its stakes in Enel Generación Costanera and Central Dock Sud to Central Puerto for a total consideration of US$102 million.
  • The transactions are in line with Enel's decarbonization roadmap.

Santiago, February 17, 2023 - Enel Américas, through its subsidiary Enel Argentina, has signed a sale agreement with the energy company Central Puerto S.A. for the Group's 75.7% stake in the thermal generation company Enel Generación Costanera. At the same time, the sale agreement to Central Puerto of the Group's 41.2% stake in the thermal generation company Central Dock Sud was signed today, subject to certain conditions, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. The total consideration for the sale of Enel's interest in the two companies amounts to US$102 million.

"These are operations that are in line with our decarbonization strategy implemented to reach zero emissions by 2040," explained Maurizio Bezzeccheri, general manager of Enel Americas.

Enel Generación Costanera, located in Buenos Aires, is Argentina's largest thermal generation company, with an original installed capacity of 2,305 MW. Central Dock Sud owns and operates a gas-fired power plant in the Avellaneda district of Buenos Aires, with an installed capacity of 870 MW.

Central Puerto is Argentina's second-largest power generator, with almost 5 GW of installed capacity, and is listed on the Buenos Aires and New York Stock Exchanges (NYSE).

Enel Argentina, a subsidiary of Enel Américas, in addition to the assets currently for sale, operates the 1,328 MW Enel Generación El Chocón hydroelectric power plant. The Group also distributes and sells energy to around 2.6 million customers in Greater Buenos Aires and is present in the energy efficiency, home services, and distributed generation segments through Enel X Global Retail and in the electric mobility sector with Enel X Way.

Disclaimer

Enel Americas SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14 494 B 18 334 M 18 334 M
Net income 2022 1 019 B 1 289 M 1 289 M
Net Debt 2022 4 202 B 5 316 M 5 316 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 167%
Capitalization 10 905 B 13 793 M 13 793 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 16 323
Free-Float 17,7%
Managers and Directors
Maurizio Bezzeccheri Chief Executive Officer
Aurelio Ricardo Bustilho de Oliveira Chief Financial Officer
Francisco de Borja Acha Besga Chairman
Hernán Guillermo Somerville Senn Independent Director
Patricio Gómez Sabaini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.-8.37%14 060
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.46%148 343
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.62%75 683
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.91%72 469
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.77%71 722
ENEL S.P.A.6.84%58 282