Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Enel Américas S.A.    ENELAM   CLP371861061

ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.

(ENELAM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Americas S A : Américas consolidates renewable assets of EGP Américas and expand territory to Guatemala, Panamá and Costa Rica

04/01/2021 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enel Américas

Santa Rosa 76, floor 15

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL AMÉRICAS CONSOLIDATES RENEWABLE ASSETS OF EGP

AMÉRICAS AND EXPAND TERRITORY TO GUATEMALA,

PANAMA, AND COSTA RICA

Santiago, April 1, 2021. Today the merger comes into effect whereby Enel Américas has acquired the non-conventional renewable energy assets and business that EGP Américas was developing and owned in Central and South America (except for Chile). The merger, which was approved on December 18, 2020 at the Enel Américas Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, was completed when all the conditions imposed at that time had been met.

"Today we have a 'renewed' Enel Américas, its leadership in the region strengthened through the integration of Latin America's largest non-conventional renewable platform. This merger brings new growth opportunities that, together with our positioning in the distribution sector and the market for advanced energy solutions, allows us to continue to spearhead the region's energy transition," said Maurizio Bezzeccheri, CEO of Enel Américas.

The incorporation of the new power generation assets brings the percentage of renewable energy in the Enel Américas matrix up from 56% to 73%. The new infrastructure accounts for 3.6 GW in operation, 4.3 GW under development, and a further 22 GW in the pipeline. The company also expanded its territory into the markets of Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Panama.

Furthermore, from now on, alongside the merger, the modification of the Enel Américas corporate statutes adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting will come into effect, eliminating the limitations and restrictions established through the application of Title XII of Decree Law 3,500 of 1980 - with the sole exception of the Investment and Financing Policy - and, in particular, removing the limit on any one shareholder accounting for more than 65% of voting capital in Enel Américas.

Enel Américas is Latin America's largest private electricity company, with an installed capacity of 14.9 GW and 28 million clients in the region. With its network of subsidiaries, it generates, transmits, and/or distributes energy in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Panama.

Disclaimer

Enel Americas SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 14:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
11:00aENEL AMERICAS S A  : Américas consolidates renewable assets of EGP Américas and ..
PU
03/09ENEL AMERICAS S A  : Presentación de PowerPoint
PU
02/25ENEL AMERICAS S A  : Américas Financial Statements Analysis FY 2020
PU
02/09ENEL AMERICAS S A  : Américas obtains again Bronze Class in The Sustainability Y..
PU
01/25ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/20ENEL AMERICAS S A  : Américas included in new S&P Dow Jones sustainable index
PU
2020ENEL S P A  : to launch a partial public tender Offer for up to a 10% stake in A..
AQ
2020ENEL AMERICAS S A  : Américas recives certification for its crime prevention mod..
PU
2020ENEL AMERICAS S A  : ' Board of Directors summons shareholders meeting to decide..
PU
2020ENEL AMERICAS S A  : Américas Financial Statements Analysis 9M 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 591 B 13 332 M 13 332 M
Net income 2021 707 B 983 M 983 M
Net Debt 2021 3 614 B 5 024 M 5 024 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 6,29%
Capitalization 9 138 B 12 703 M 12 702 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 16 731
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel Américas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 141,00 CLP
Last Close Price 120,10 CLP
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maurizio Bezzeccheri Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Aurelio Ricardo de Oliveira CFO, Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Francisco de Borja Acha Besga Chairman
Hernán Guillermo Somerville Senn Independent Director
Patricio Gómez Sabaini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.3.53%12 703
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.00%145 462
ENEL S.P.A.2.62%101 312
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.11%81 641
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.43%74 029
ORSTED A/S-17.61%67 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ