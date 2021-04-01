Enel Americas S A : Américas consolidates renewable assets of EGP Américas and expand territory to Guatemala, Panamá and Costa Rica

Enel Américas

ENEL AMÉRICAS CONSOLIDATES RENEWABLE ASSETS OF EGP

AMÉRICAS AND EXPAND TERRITORY TO GUATEMALA,

PANAMA, AND COSTA RICA

Santiago, April 1, 2021. Today the merger comes into effect whereby Enel Américas has acquired the non-conventional renewable energy assets and business that EGP Américas was developing and owned in Central and South America (except for Chile). The merger, which was approved on December 18, 2020 at the Enel Américas Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, was completed when all the conditions imposed at that time had been met.

"Today we have a 'renewed' Enel Américas, its leadership in the region strengthened through the integration of Latin America's largest non-conventional renewable platform. This merger brings new growth opportunities that, together with our positioning in the distribution sector and the market for advanced energy solutions, allows us to continue to spearhead the region's energy transition," said Maurizio Bezzeccheri, CEO of Enel Américas.

The incorporation of the new power generation assets brings the percentage of renewable energy in the Enel Américas matrix up from 56% to 73%. The new infrastructure accounts for 3.6 GW in operation, 4.3 GW under development, and a further 22 GW in the pipeline. The company also expanded its territory into the markets of Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Panama.

Furthermore, from now on, alongside the merger, the modification of the Enel Américas corporate statutes adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting will come into effect, eliminating the limitations and restrictions established through the application of Title XII of Decree Law 3,500 of 1980 - with the sole exception of the Investment and Financing Policy - and, in particular, removing the limit on any one shareholder accounting for more than 65% of voting capital in Enel Américas.

Enel Américas is Latin America's largest private electricity company, with an installed capacity of 14.9 GW and 28 million clients in the region. With its network of subsidiaries, it generates, transmits, and/or distributes energy in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Panama.