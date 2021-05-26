Log in
    ENELAM   CLP371861061

ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.

(ENELAM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 05/25
101.49 CLP   -0.48%
ENEL AMERICAS S A  : Corporate Presentation May 2021.pdf
ENEL AMERICAS S A  : 2021
ENEL AMERICAS S A  : Américas - Corporate Presentation May 2021.pdf
Enel Americas S A : Corporate Presentation May 2021.pdf

05/26/2021 | 11:11am EDT
Américas

Enel Américas

Corporate Presentation

May 2021

Enel Américas as part of Enel Group

Américas

Enel Group is leading the new energy world…

1st network

49 GW

operator1

Renewable capacity2

World's largest private

player in renewables

  1. By number of end users. Publicly owned operators not included
  2. By installed capacity. Includes managed capacity
  3. It includes nuclear
  4. Includes customers of free and regulated power and gas markets

39 GW

Conventional

capacity3

Leading decarbonization process, phasing out of coal production

6 GW

70 mn

Demand response

customers4

New services enable

decarbonization and

Largest retail customer

electrification of

base in Europe

consumption

1

INTERNAL

Enel Américas overview

Américas

Latin America's largest private power company

Part of Enel Group

Companydata

Presence in key

Operationaldata

countries in the region

Enel SpA' stake: 82.3%

Largest market cap in

Commitment with ESG

Chile, publicly traded on:

goals and sustainability

ratings&Liquidity

financialsKey(2)

Revenue (1)

EBITDA (1)

US$ 12,193 mn

US$ 3,154 mn

(-14.8%)

(-21.0%)

Net Income (1)

Total Assets (1)

US$ 825 mn

US$ 26,934 mn

(-48.9%)

(-9.5%)

Staff (1)

16,731 people

Installed Capacity (2)

15.0 GW

Total Clients (3)

25.7 mn

Charging stations (3)

1,582

Net Debt(3) US$ 4,516 mn

Net Debt/EBITDA(3)

1.5x

Baa3 / Positive

BBB / Negative

A- / Stable

(1) Key financial figures as of December 31, 2020 (2) Proforma with EGP assets as of May 2020, (3) Figures as of March 31, 2021

2

INTERNAL

Corporate and ownership structure

Business structure1

Others

shareholders

82.3%

17.7%

Américas

Ownership structure2

Pension funds Retail

Institutional 6.4% 0.9% investors

8.1%

ADRs; 2.3%

Américas

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Peru

Cent. Am.

# shares

107,281,698,561

Enel S.p.A

82.3%

Market Cap3: US$ 14.8 bn

3

(1) Simplified company structure; (2) As of April 30, 2021; (3) As of May 25, 2021

COVID-19: Main impacts

Américas

Currencies vs USD1 (YTD)

Argentina -40%

Brazil-29%

Colombia -6%

Peru-9%

Dec-20

Dec-20

Nov-20

Oct-20

Oct-20

Sep-20

Aug-20

Jul-20

Jul-20

Jun-20

May-20

May-20

Apr-20

Mar-20

Mar-20

Feb-20

Jan-20

Jan-20

Electricity distributed (TWh)

∆ yoy

15.9

Argentina- 5%

16.8

Brazil

77.9

-4%

81.3

13.8

Colombia-4%

14.4

Peru

7.6

-8%

8.2

FY 2019

FY 2020

Collection (%)

∆ yoy

93.9

Argentina-1.9pp 95.8

97.6

Brazil-1.5pp

99.1

98.9

Colombia-1.9pp 100.9

95.1

Peru-4.7 pp 99.8

FY 2019

FY 2020

(1) Fx devaluation from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

4

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Enel Americas SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 15:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
