|
Enel Americas S A : Corporate Presentation May 2021.pdf
Enel Américas
Corporate Presentation
May 2021
Enel Américas as part of Enel Group
Américas
Enel Group is leading the new energy world…
|
1st network
|
|
49 GW
|
operator1
|
|
Renewable capacity2
|
|
|
World's largest private
|
|
|
player in renewables
|
|
|
-
By number of end users. Publicly owned operators not included
-
By installed capacity. Includes managed capacity
-
It includes nuclear
-
Includes customers of free and regulated power and gas markets
39 GW
Conventional
capacity3
Leading decarbonization process, phasing out of coal production
|
6 GW
|
|
70 mn
|
Demand response
|
|
customers4
|
New services enable
|
|
|
decarbonization and
|
|
Largest retail customer
|
electrification of
|
|
base in Europe
|
consumption
|
|
1
INTERNAL
Enel Américas overview
Américas
Latin America's largest private power company
|
|
|
|
Part of Enel Group
|
|
|
|
Companydata
|
Presence in key
|
|
|
Operationaldata
|
|
countries in the region
|
|
|
|
Enel SpA' stake: 82.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Largest market cap in
|
Commitment with ESG
|
|
|
|
|
Chile, publicly traded on:
|
goals and sustainability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ratings&Liquidity
|
|
financialsKey(2)
|
Revenue (1)
|
EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
US$ 12,193 mn
|
US$ 3,154 mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-14.8%)
|
(-21.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (1)
|
Total Assets (1)
|
|
|
|
|
US$ 825 mn
|
US$ 26,934 mn
|
|
|
|
|
(-48.9%)
|
(-9.5%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Staff (1)
16,731 people
Installed Capacity (2)
15.0 GW
Total Clients (3)
25.7 mn
Charging stations (3)
1,582
Net Debt(3) US$ 4,516 mn
Baa3 / Positive
BBB / Negative
A- / Stable
|
(1) Key financial figures as of December 31, 2020 (2) Proforma with EGP assets as of May 2020, (3) Figures as of March 31, 2021
|
2
INTERNAL
Corporate and ownership structure
Business structure1
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82.3%
|
17.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Américas
Ownership structure2
Pension funds Retail
Institutional 6.4% 0.9% investors
8.1%
ADRs; 2.3%
Américas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
|
Brazil
|
|
Colombia
|
|
Peru
|
|
Cent. Am.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# shares
|
|
107,281,698,561
|
Enel S.p.A
|
|
|
82.3%
Market Cap3: US$ 14.8 bn
3
(1) Simplified company structure; (2) As of April 30, 2021; (3) As of May 25, 2021
Currencies vs USD1 (YTD)
Argentina -40%
Brazil-29%
Colombia -6%
Peru-9%
Dec-20
Dec-20
Nov-20
Oct-20
Oct-20
Sep-20
Aug-20
Jul-20
Jul-20
Jun-20
May-20
May-20
Apr-20
Mar-20
Mar-20
Feb-20
Jan-20
Jan-20
Electricity distributed (TWh)
∆ yoy
15.9
Argentina- 5%
16.8
13.8
Colombia-4%
14.4
FY 2019
FY 2020
Collection (%)
∆ yoy
93.9
Argentina-1.9pp 95.8
97.6
Brazil-1.5pp
99.1
98.9
Colombia-1.9pp 100.9
95.1
Peru-4.7 pp 99.8
FY 2019
FY 2020
|
(1) Fx devaluation from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.
|
4
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.
Disclaimer
Enel Americas SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 15:10:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
10 592 B
14 437 M
14 437 M
|Net income 2021
|
723 B
985 M
985 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
3 870 B
5 275 M
5 275 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|15,1x
|Yield 2021
|6,98%
|
|Capitalization
|
7 722 B
10 510 M
10 525 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,09x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,04x
|Nbr of Employees
|16 731
|Free-Float
|67,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
139,67 CLP
|Last Close Price
|
101,49 CLP
|Spread / Highest target
|
39,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
37,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
35,0%