Our journey has been consistent, focused on building

  1. resilient, sustainable, and long-term value company

2016 - 2021 Integration

Creation of a unique and

integrated company

Speeding up on decarbonization

Renewable deployment plan

Start of the coal phase-out process

Acceleration of energy transition,

the perfect storm

2022 - 2023

Unlocking value

Completion of the coal phase-out

Asset rotation - Enel Transmisión

sale successfully completed

Gas valorization - Shell

agreement

Arcadia sale - non-strategic solar assets in the North

+1.7 GW of renewable capacity

with COD

2024 - 2026

Sustainable growth

Consolidating our portfolio

through a selective and flexible

approach

Reducing risks and volatility

of our portfolio

Strengthening the balance sheet

to be prepared for new

opportunities that could arise with

electrification

  • letting Enel Chile ready to tackle market opportunities

with stronger flexibility and asset resilience

… Building a solid portfolio: Enel Chile today

  1. unique integrated

value-driven

company in Chile

leading energy

electrification and decarbonization

2023

REN capacity1 (GW)

6.5

REN capacity over total1 (%)

77%

CO2 GHG free production over total (%)

74%

Energy sold in Gx2 (TWh)

30.9

Energy distributed3 (TWh)

14.2

SAIFI4 (#)

1.3

Network losses5 (%)

5.3%

Electrification6 (GWh)

598

1. It includes renewable capacity and BESS; 2. Includes sales to regulated and free clients in the generation business; 3. Data only for Enel Distribución concession area; 4. SAIFI average LTM (Last

Twelve Months); 5. Energy losses average LTM (Last Twelve Months); 6. GWh since 2019. Cumulative figures. Includes all e-buses, charging points through Enel X Chile and Enel X Way Chile, entire electric buildings and air conditioning/heating sold.

Our strategic pillars and value proposition

1

Resiliency,

Optimize selective capital allocation,

flexibility and

strengthening our resilience and flexibility

value generation

Enel Chile

as an

2

Efficiency and

effectiveness

Financial and

3 environmental sustainability

Boosting excellence, efficiency, and effective response of our assets

Pursuing value creation and financial solidity while addressing climate challenges

integrated sustainable and value-driven utility

