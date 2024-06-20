Enel Chile S A : – CORPORATE PRESENTATION – JUNE 2024
June 19, 2024 at 06:18 pm EDT
Our journey has been consistent, focused on building
resilient, sustainable, and long-term value company
2016 - 2021 Integration
Creation of a unique and
integrated company
Speeding up on decarbonization
Renewable deployment plan
Start of the coal phase-out process
Acceleration of energy transition,
the perfect storm
2022 - 2023
Unlocking value
Completion of the coal phase-out
Asset rotation - Enel Transmisión
sale successfully completed
Gas valorization - Shell
agreement
Arcadia sale - non-strategic solar assets in the North
+1.7 GW of renewable capacity
with COD
2024 - 2026
Sustainable growth
Consolidating our portfolio
through a selective and flexible
approach
Reducing risks and volatility
of our portfolio
Strengthening the balance sheet
to be prepared for new
opportunities that could arise with
electrification
letting Enel Chile ready to tackle market opportunities
with stronger flexibility and asset resilience
6
… Building a solid portfolio: Enel Chile today
unique integrated
value-driven
company in Chile
leading energy
electrification and decarbonization
2023
REN capacity1 (GW)
6.5
REN capacity over total1 (%)
77%
CO2 GHG free production over total (%)
74%
Energy sold in Gx2 (TWh)
30.9
Energy distributed3 (TWh)
14.2
SAIFI4 (#)
1.3
Network losses5 (%)
5.3%
Electrification6 (GWh)
598
1. It includes renewable capacity and BESS; 2. Includes sales to regulated and free clients in the generation business; 3. Data only for Enel Distribución concession area; 4. SAIFI average LTM (Last
7
Twelve Months); 5. Energy losses average LTM (Last Twelve Months); 6. GWh since 2019. Cumulative figures. Includes all e-buses, charging points through Enel X Chile and Enel X Way Chile, entire electric buildings and air conditioning/heating sold.
Our strategic pillars and value proposition
1
Resiliency,
Optimize selective capital allocation,
flexibility and
strengthening our resilience and flexibility
value generation
Enel Chile
as an
2
Efficiency and
effectiveness
Financial and
3 environmental sustainability
Boosting excellence, efficiency, and effective response of our assets
Pursuing value creation and financial solidity while addressing climate challenges
integrated sustainable and value-driven utility
9
Enel Chile SA, formerly Enersis Chile SA, is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company's segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments. Additionally in its segments, the Company has Enel X Chile, a project engaged in seeking to open energy to new uses, technologies, associations and services. The businesses that are grouped into 4 areas are considered: e-City, e-Home, e-Industries and e-Mobility. It owns and operates electricity generation and distribution units in Chile through its subsidiaries.