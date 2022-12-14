Advanced search
    ENELCHILE   CL0002266774

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-12
37.49 CLP   -0.85%
Enel Chile S A : Cements Position on S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index
12/09Enel Chile S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
12/09Sociedad Transmisora Metropolitana SpA completed the acquisition of 99.09% of stake in Enel Transmisión Chile S.A. (SNSE:ENELTXCH) from Enel Chile S.A. (SNSE:ENELCHILE)
Enel Chile S A : Cements Position on S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index

12/14/2022 | 05:14pm EST

12/14/2022 | 05:14pm EST
Enel Chile

Santa Rosa 76, piso 15 comunicacion.enelchile@enel.com

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL CHILE CEMENTS POSITION ON S&P DOW JONES

SUSTAINABILITY INDEX

  • This year, the company topped three categories on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index: Emerging Markets, the Pacific Alliance's Latin America Integrated Market (MILA), and Chile. It was also included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good Latin America Markets Index.
  • This achievement reflects Enel Chile's commitment to zero-emissions energy generation and the just energy transition, as well as to driving decarbonization throughout the whole economy, innovation, and responsible business management practices.

Santiago, December 13, 2022 - Enel Chile has once again proven its leadership in sustainability by scoring 88/100 and topping three categories on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index: Emerging Markets, the Pacific Alliance's Latin America Integrated Market (MILA), and Chile.

Since 2018, the company has been participating in these indexes. International data and research analysis firm S&P Global selects companies according to their geographical location, market capitalization, and an exhaustive annual sustainability performance evaluation based on the prestigious global evaluation model 'Corporate Sustainability Assessments.' S&P applied 27 different criteria to the electric power industry for this edition and considered more than 250 companies worldwide.

"We are very proud of this endorsement, which spurs us to continue improving our environmental, social, and governance practices during challenging times. By incorporating innovative and sustainable practices across our organization, we are driving the energy transition towards a zero- emissions model while protecting the environment and maximizing shared value for all of our stakeholders," says Fabrizio Barderi, CEO Enel Chile.

Participating for its nineteenth year in the DJSI World, the Enel Group scored 90/100 globally, while its Spanish subsidiary, Endesa, scored 89/100. In addition, the company's South American unit, Enel Américas, participated for a fifth consecutive year in the DJSI Emerging Markets and DJSI MILA indexes and the sixth consecutive year in DJSI Chile, receiving an 87/100 score.

Enel consolidates its position on the FTSE4Good index with a sustainability and transparency strategy.

Enel Chile

COMUNICADO DE PRENSA

Enel Chile also shone in 2022 on the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good Latin America Markets Index after six consecutive years of participation. These indexes form part of the FTSE4Good index. They include companies listed on major stock exchanges that meet high environmental and social responsibility and governance standards (ESG) and follow the principles of responsible investment. The criteria used by the FTSE4Good also apply to the FTSE Emerging Index, launched in 2016, covering more than 20 emerging markets. The FTSE4Good Latin America Markets Index comprises four countries.

Created in 2001 by the FTSE Russell global index, the FTSE4Good applies more than 300 indicators to 14 topics, grouped into three pillars: environmental, social, and corporate governance. The index has become a valuable tool for a broad range of investors both for creating and assessing sustainable investments.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 22:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 865 B 4 417 M 4 417 M
Net income 2022 456 B 521 M 521 M
Net Debt 2022 3 319 B 3 794 M 3 794 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 2 593 B 2 964 M 2 964 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 248
Free-Float 35,9%
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Barderi Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Turchiarelli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Herman Chadwick Piñera Chairman
Juan Díaz Valenzuela Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Pedro Pablo Cabrera Gaete Independent Director
