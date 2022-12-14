Enel Chile S A : Cements Position on S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index

INTERNAL

ENEL CHILE CEMENTS POSITION ON S&P DOW JONES

SUSTAINABILITY INDEX

This year, the company topped three categories on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index: Emerging Markets, the Pacific Alliance's Latin America Integrated Market (MILA), and Chile. It was also included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good Latin America Markets Index.

This achievement reflects Enel Chile's commitment to zero-emissions energy generation and the just energy transition, as well as to driving decarbonization throughout the whole economy, innovation, and responsible business management practices.

Santiago, December 13, 2022 - Enel Chile has once again proven its leadership in sustainability by scoring 88/100 and topping three categories on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index: Emerging Markets, the Pacific Alliance's Latin America Integrated Market (MILA), and Chile.

Since 2018, the company has been participating in these indexes. International data and research analysis firm S&P Global selects companies according to their geographical location, market capitalization, and an exhaustive annual sustainability performance evaluation based on the prestigious global evaluation model 'Corporate Sustainability Assessments.' S&P applied 27 different criteria to the electric power industry for this edition and considered more than 250 companies worldwide.

"We are very proud of this endorsement, which spurs us to continue improving our environmental, social, and governance practices during challenging times. By incorporating innovative and sustainable practices across our organization, we are driving the energy transition towards a zero- emissions model while protecting the environment and maximizing shared value for all of our stakeholders," says Fabrizio Barderi, CEO Enel Chile.

Participating for its nineteenth year in the DJSI World, the Enel Group scored 90/100 globally, while its Spanish subsidiary, Endesa, scored 89/100. In addition, the company's South American unit, Enel Américas, participated for a fifth consecutive year in the DJSI Emerging Markets and DJSI MILA indexes and the sixth consecutive year in DJSI Chile, receiving an 87/100 score.

Enel consolidates its position on the FTSE4Good index with a sustainability and transparency strategy.