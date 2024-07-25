Q2 & H1

Enel Chile - Consolidated results

July 25th, 2024

Key highlights of the period

Portfolio

Regulatory

Business

management

context

profitability

Outstanding hydro production

Regulatory decree on PEC 3

Robust H1 2024 EBITDA

continues in Q2 2024, resulting in a better

published. Important milestone

and Net income vs.

portfolio mix generation

towards factoring execution

last year figures

~ 250 MW additional installed capacity

VAD 2020-2024

Positive FFO despite

of REN & BESS in H1 2024

Tariff decree published in June 2024

PEC receivables

Enel Generacion secured a 20-year

New Distribution tariff 2024-2028

Sound liquidity to support

regulated PPA for delivery

process evolving as expected

future capex deployment

in 2027/28 (3.6TWh; @57 USD/MWh)

2

Remarkable hydrology continues to improve our energy balance, and our results

Hydro generation

Historic Enel Chile hydro generation

(TWh)

2007

13.2

2008

13.8

2009

14.9

2010

12.6

2011

11.9

2012

11.2

2013

9.9

2014

11.6

2015

11.8

2016

9.1

2017

9.7

2018

11.4

2019

10.6

2020

9.7

2021

7.7

2022

9.8

2023

12.2

~12.0

2024E

5.8

Enel Chile hydro production

(TWh)

+72%

+58%

5.8

2.9

3.7

1.7

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

H1 2023

H1 2024

Snow levels

Maule and Laja

July 13, 2023

July 13, 2024

Cumulated rainfall (mm)

2,200

(34% of consolidated Gx)

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

Maule basin

200

0

May

Apr

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

4,500

(25% of consolidated Gx)

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

Bío-Bío basin

0

May

Apr

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Last 60 years

2023-24

98-99 (Driest year)

Last 10 years

2024-25

3

Renewable expansion is well on track, bringing us more flexibility and consolidating our generation portfolio

REN & BESS growth contribution

Net additional capacity

H1 2024

~250 MW

Don Humberto

81 MW

Don Humberto BESS

67 MW

El Manzano BESS

67 MW

La Cabaña BESS II

34 MW

COD granted

up to July 2024

North

Las Salinas1

205 MW

Center

El Manzano

99 MW

South

La Cabaña

106 MW

410 MW

COD

in 2024

8,5

~1,600

MW

COD

since 2023

Net installed capacity

H1 2024

5.8%

77%

REN + BESS

16.8%

2.3%

8.7

40.2%

GW

34.8%

Hydro

BESS

Oil-Gas

Wind, solar & geothermal

CCGT

1. Former Sierra Gorda Solar

4

New renewable capacity and better hydrology improved our energy balance

Net production (TWh)

Energy balance (TWh)

+0.3 TWh

Portfolio mix evolution1

Spot performance

+11%

from new renewable capacity

74%

Emission free

production

7.6

1.7

0.4

5.5

7.6

4.7

2.9

8.5

1.1

1.3

6.1

8.5

5.0

3.5

1.7

0.9 1.1

0.5

0.80.7

5.5

6.1

1.4

1.4

0.2

0.5

1.5

1.9

1.7

2.9

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

+15%

12.1

10.6

3.1

2.7

0.4

0.9

0.0

2.8

3.3

5.8

3.7

H1 2023

H1 2024

+2.1 TWh

from hydro

power plants

Q2 2023

15.5

15.5

4.1

0.8

9.6

10.6

5.9

H1 2023

Q2 2024

17.0

17.0

2.5

2.3

9.9

12.1

7.1

H1 2024

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

4.1

1.9 2.5

1.1

2.11.4

H1 2023

H1 2024

Hydro

Oil-gas

Wind, solar & geothermal

CCGT

Coal

Production

Regulated sales

Purchases third parties

Free market sales

Net spot

Solar hours Non-solar hours

1. Energy sales do not include the spot sales.

5

Strong integrated margin offering continues to drive the electrification journey forward

Integrated offering - Main KPIs

H1 2023

H1 2024

REN + BESS capacity

6.5

6.8

+5%

(GW)

REN + BESS capacity

76

77

+1.4pp

over total (%)

GHG free production

61

74

+13pp

CO2 over total (%)

+10%

Energy sold in Gx1

15.5

17.0

(TWh)

H1 2023

H1 2024

Charging points2,3

2.4

3.0

+25%

('000)

e-Home services4

56

78

+40%

('000)

Public lighting2

367

372

+1%

('000)

Electrification2,5

0.5

0.7

+60%

(TWh since 2019)

Grids main KPIs

H1 2023

H1 2024

Energy distributed6

7.1

7.4

+3%

(TWh)

SAIDI7

136

134

-2%

Dx (min.)

SAIFI8

1.3

1.2

-5%

Dx (#)

Energy losses9

5.3

5.5

+0.2pp

Dx (%)

End users

2.1

2.1

+2%

(million)

1. Includes sales to regulated and free clients in the generation business. 2. Cumulative figures. 3. Public, private and served e-buses charging points. Includes charging points managed by Enel X Way Chile. 4. Includes assistance services, air conditioning and photovoltaic panels. 5. Includes all e-buses, charging points through Enel X Chile and Enel X Way Chile, full electric buildings and air conditioning / heating sold. 6. Data only for Enel Distribución concession area; 7. SAIDI Average LTM; 8. SAIFI Average LTM; 9. Energy Losses Average LTM.

6

In Chile's regulatory landscape, significant milestones

were reached during this period

Stabilization energy mechanism (PEC 3)

PEC 01

PEC 02

PEC 03

Total amount:

1,350 USD mn

1,800 USD mn

3,700 USD mn

Balance to be settled:

Up to 2027

Up to 2035

Up to 2035

Receivables process (Estimated timeline)

Distribution tariff review process

VAD 2020-2024

(Process concluded)

Dec 2022 Apr 2023 Feb 2024Jun 2024

Tariff

update

completed

Regulatory

Expert Panel

Regulatory final

Tariff decree

technical

final report

tariff report

publication

report

Apr 2024

Apr 2024

Jul 2024

PEC 3

Law 21,667

PNP

Congress

(PEC 3)

Decree

approval

publication

publication

Q3 2024

Sovereign

Guarantee

decree

Q3/Q4 2024

Debt

recovery

VAD 2024-2028

(Estimated timeline)

Jan 2024

Q4 2024

Dec 2024

Q1 2025

Q3 2025

Initiation

Consultant final

Preliminar

Final

Final

study

report

technical report

technical report

report

PECs accounts receivables accruals, net of factoring, totalized ~1,019 MUSD in Jun/24, including interests

CNE

CNE

7

Strong business performance in the first half of 2024, mainly driven by better hydro and portfolio mix contribution

Economic & financial performance1

EBITDA

(USD mn)

+74%

597

343

H1 2023

H1 2024

Q2

47

301

+6.4x

Net income

(USD mn)

+2.2x

8,5

267

121

H1 2023

H1 2024

-28109

FFO2

(USD mn)

52

(4)

H1 2023

H1 2024

(89)(63)

1. Comparisons between periods in the Financial Income Statements are made using the average exchange rate for the period 941.02 CLP/USD.

2. Excludes Enel Tx tax payment of 310 USD mn in Q2 2023 and H1 2023.

8

Sustainable capex to continue improving portfolio flexibility and profitability

CAPEX by business and by nature1

REN and BESS development CAPEX1

22%

290

USD mn 10%

-9% yoy

66%2%

Thermal

Grids

REN + BESS

Others2

H1 2024

12%

290

30%

USD mn

58%

-9% yoy

Asset development

Asset management

Customers

H1 2024

Capex allocation by

20%

7%

quarter (2024)

3%

155

Q1

28%

USD mn

Q2

18%

-23% yoy

44%

26%

Q3

28%

Q4

26%

Hydro

Solar

Geo & others

Wind

BESS

1. Comparisons between periods are made using the average exchange rate for the period 941.02 CLP/USD.

2. It includes Enel X and services.

9

Q2 2024 EBITDA positively impacted by strong hydrology and better portfolio generation mix

EBITDA evolution (USD mn)1

+6.4x

12

13

301

60

70

115

47

(7)

(10)

Q2 2023

Gas

Metka

PPA

Industrial

Commercial

Grids

Opex &

Q2 2024

margin

(PPA agreement

sales

sourcing

sourcing

margin

others

2023)

Higher PPA sales mainly related to indexation in the free market and higher volumes in the regulated market

Better portfolio generation mix reflecting in the positive performance of the industrial & commercial sourcing

Higher Grids margin due to regulatory report on VAD 2020-2024 which offsets higher costs for contingency plans

Higher capacity payment coming from new projects more than offsetting higher opex related to these new renewable projects

1. Comparisons between periods in the Financial Income Statements are made using the average exchange rate for the period 941.02 CLP/USD

10

