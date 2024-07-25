Q2 & H1
Enel Chile - Consolidated results
July 25th, 2024
Key highlights of the period
Portfolio
Regulatory
Business
management
context
profitability
Outstanding hydro production
Regulatory decree on PEC 3
Robust H1 2024 EBITDA
continues in Q2 2024, resulting in a better
published. Important milestone
and Net income vs.
portfolio mix generation
towards factoring execution
last year figures
~ 250 MW additional installed capacity
VAD 2020-2024
Positive FFO despite
of REN & BESS in H1 2024
Tariff decree published in June 2024
PEC receivables
Enel Generacion secured a 20-year
New Distribution tariff 2024-2028
Sound liquidity to support
regulated PPA for delivery
process evolving as expected
future capex deployment
in 2027/28 (3.6TWh; @57 USD/MWh)
2
Remarkable hydrology continues to improve our energy balance, and our results
Hydro generation
Historic Enel Chile hydro generation
(TWh)
2007
13.2
2008
13.8
2009
14.9
2010
12.6
2011
11.9
2012
11.2
2013
9.9
2014
11.6
2015
11.8
2016
9.1
2017
9.7
2018
11.4
2019
10.6
2020
9.7
2021
7.7
2022
9.8
2023
12.2
~12.0
2024E
5.8
Enel Chile hydro production
(TWh)
+72%
+58%
5.8
2.9
3.7
1.7
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
H1 2023
H1 2024
Snow levels
Maule and Laja
July 13, 2023
July 13, 2024
Cumulated rainfall (mm)
2,200
(34% of consolidated Gx)
2,000
1,800
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
Maule basin
200
0
May
Apr
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
4,500
(25% of consolidated Gx)
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
Bío-Bío basin
0
May
Apr
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Last 60 years
2023-24
98-99 (Driest year)
Last 10 years
2024-25
3
Renewable expansion is well on track, bringing us more flexibility and consolidating our generation portfolio
REN & BESS growth contribution
Net additional capacity
H1 2024
~250 MW
Don Humberto
81 MW
Don Humberto BESS
67 MW
El Manzano BESS
67 MW
La Cabaña BESS II
34 MW
COD granted
up to July 2024
North
Las Salinas1
205 MW
Center
El Manzano
99 MW
South
La Cabaña
106 MW
410 MW
COD
in 2024
8,5
~1,600
MW
COD
since 2023
Net installed capacity
H1 2024
5.8%
77%
REN + BESS
16.8%
2.3%
8.7
40.2%
GW
34.8%
Hydro
BESS
Oil-Gas
Wind, solar & geothermal
CCGT
1. Former Sierra Gorda Solar
4
New renewable capacity and better hydrology improved our energy balance
Net production (TWh)
Energy balance (TWh)
+0.3 TWh
Portfolio mix evolution1
Spot performance
+11%
from new renewable capacity
74%
Emission free
production
7.6
1.7
0.4
5.5
7.6
4.7
2.9
8.5
1.1
1.3
6.1
8.5
5.0
3.5
1.7
0.9 1.1
0.5
0.80.7
5.5
6.1
1.4
1.4
0.2
0.5
1.5
1.9
1.7
2.9
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
+15%
12.1
10.6
3.1
2.7
0.4
0.9
0.0
2.8
3.3
5.8
3.7
H1 2023
H1 2024
+2.1 TWh
from hydro
power plants
Q2 2023
15.5
15.5
4.1
0.8
9.6
10.6
5.9
H1 2023
Q2 2024
17.0
17.0
2.5
2.3
9.9
12.1
7.1
H1 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
4.1
1.9 2.5
1.1
2.11.4
H1 2023
H1 2024
Hydro
Oil-gas
Wind, solar & geothermal
CCGT
Coal
Production
Regulated sales
Purchases third parties
Free market sales
Net spot
Solar hours Non-solar hours
1. Energy sales do not include the spot sales.
5
Strong integrated margin offering continues to drive the electrification journey forward
Integrated offering - Main KPIs
H1 2023
H1 2024
REN + BESS capacity
6.5
6.8
+5%
(GW)
REN + BESS capacity
76
77
+1.4pp
over total (%)
GHG free production
61
74
+13pp
CO2 over total (%)
+10%
Energy sold in Gx1
15.5
17.0
(TWh)
H1 2023
H1 2024
Charging points2,3
2.4
3.0
+25%
('000)
e-Home services4
56
78
+40%
('000)
Public lighting2
367
372
+1%
('000)
Electrification2,5
0.5
0.7
+60%
(TWh since 2019)
Grids main KPIs
H1 2023
H1 2024
Energy distributed6
7.1
7.4
+3%
(TWh)
SAIDI7
136
134
-2%
Dx (min.)
SAIFI8
1.3
1.2
-5%
Dx (#)
Energy losses9
5.3
5.5
+0.2pp
Dx (%)
End users
2.1
2.1
+2%
(million)
1. Includes sales to regulated and free clients in the generation business. 2. Cumulative figures. 3. Public, private and served e-buses charging points. Includes charging points managed by Enel X Way Chile. 4. Includes assistance services, air conditioning and photovoltaic panels. 5. Includes all e-buses, charging points through Enel X Chile and Enel X Way Chile, full electric buildings and air conditioning / heating sold. 6. Data only for Enel Distribución concession area; 7. SAIDI Average LTM; 8. SAIFI Average LTM; 9. Energy Losses Average LTM.
6
In Chile's regulatory landscape, significant milestones
were reached during this period
Stabilization energy mechanism (PEC 3)
PEC 01
PEC 02
PEC 03
Total amount:
1,350 USD mn
1,800 USD mn
3,700 USD mn
Balance to be settled:
Up to 2027
Up to 2035
Up to 2035
Receivables process (Estimated timeline)
Distribution tariff review process
VAD 2020-2024
(Process concluded)
Dec 2022 Apr 2023 Feb 2024Jun 2024
Tariff
update
completed
Regulatory
Expert Panel
Regulatory final
Tariff decree
technical
final report
tariff report
publication
report
Apr 2024
Apr 2024
Jul 2024
PEC 3
Law 21,667
PNP
Congress
(PEC 3)
Decree
approval
publication
publication
Q3 2024
Sovereign
Guarantee
decree
Q3/Q4 2024
Debt
recovery
VAD 2024-2028
(Estimated timeline)
Jan 2024
Q4 2024
Dec 2024
Q1 2025
Q3 2025
Initiation
Consultant final
Preliminar
Final
Final
study
report
technical report
technical report
report
PECs accounts receivables accruals, net of factoring, totalized ~1,019 MUSD in Jun/24, including interests
CNE
CNE
7
Strong business performance in the first half of 2024, mainly driven by better hydro and portfolio mix contribution
Economic & financial performance1
EBITDA
(USD mn)
+74%
597
343
H1 2023
H1 2024
Q2
47
301
+6.4x
Net income
(USD mn)
+2.2x
8,5
267
121
H1 2023
H1 2024
-28109
FFO2
(USD mn)
52
(4)
H1 2023
H1 2024
(89)(63)
1. Comparisons between periods in the Financial Income Statements are made using the average exchange rate for the period 941.02 CLP/USD.
2. Excludes Enel Tx tax payment of 310 USD mn in Q2 2023 and H1 2023.
8
Sustainable capex to continue improving portfolio flexibility and profitability
CAPEX by business and by nature1
REN and BESS development CAPEX1
22%
290
USD mn 10%
-9% yoy
66%2%
Thermal
Grids
REN + BESS
Others2
H1 2024
12%
290
30%
USD mn
58%
-9% yoy
Asset development
Asset management
Customers
H1 2024
Capex allocation by
20%
7%
quarter (2024)
3%
155
Q1
28%
USD mn
Q2
18%
-23% yoy
44%
26%
Q3
28%
Q4
26%
Hydro
Solar
Geo & others
Wind
BESS
1. Comparisons between periods are made using the average exchange rate for the period 941.02 CLP/USD.
2. It includes Enel X and services.
9
Q2 2024 EBITDA positively impacted by strong hydrology and better portfolio generation mix
EBITDA evolution (USD mn)1
+6.4x
12
13
301
60
70
115
47
(7)
(10)
Q2 2023
Gas
Metka
PPA
Industrial
Commercial
Grids
Opex &
Q2 2024
margin
(PPA agreement
sales
sourcing
sourcing
margin
others
2023)
Higher PPA sales mainly related to indexation in the free market and higher volumes in the regulated market
Better portfolio generation mix reflecting in the positive performance of the industrial & commercial sourcing
Higher Grids margin due to regulatory report on VAD 2020-2024 which offsets higher costs for contingency plans
Higher capacity payment coming from new projects more than offsetting higher opex related to these new renewable projects
1. Comparisons between periods in the Financial Income Statements are made using the average exchange rate for the period 941.02 CLP/USD
10
