Marcelo Castillo Agurto
Head of Regulatory & Institutional Affairs Américas and Rest of the
World in Enel.
Since 2014, I was 9 years in charge of Business Development (origination, scouting and screening of distribution and transmission business opportunities worldwide) both for new market entry and growth, as well as of M&A deal execution and management.
In almost 33 years within Enel Group, working in Latin America, Spain and Italy, I have built a strong and multi-functional background, being responsible for coordinating strong and multi- functional teams within areas reaching from regulatory and antitrust affairs, or energy management, up to analysis and business development.
My expertise covers all the energy value chain: from generation to transmission, power interconnectors, distribution and retail markets. I'm a a Civil, Industrial and Electric Engineer (Universidad Pontificia Catolica de Chile), and I hold a Master in Business Management (Universidad Navarra, Spain).
Alongside my management career, I have taught Regulation and Energy Management as professor in many Universities and Business schools for almost 15 years.
Now, since November 2023, I'm stating my new role as Head of Regulatory and Institutional Affairs, Rest of the world, that covers 27 Countries in North Central and South America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.
Many Thanks for read my Curriculum . Wish you the best in 2024.
Enel Group
11 anni 3 mesi
Head of Regulatory & Institutional Affairs Americas and Rest of the World
novembre 2023 - Present (5 mesi) Roma, Italia
Head of Business Development at Enel Grids
luglio 2014 - ottobre 2023 (9 anni 4 mesi) Roma, Italia
Head of International Regulatory and Antitrust Affairs
gennaio 2013 - giugno 2014 (1 anno 6 mesi) Roma, Italia
Endesa
23 anni
Director and VP Regulation for Latin America
maggio 2002 - dicembre 2012 (10 anni 8 mesi) Madrid, Spagna
Business Deputy Director at Endesa and Morgan Stanley's Joint Venture for European Trading
gennaio 2000 - aprile 2002 (2 anni 4 mesi) Madrid, Spagna
Energy Management Deputy Director, Commercial Deputy Director, Head of Analisys at Endesa Chile
febbraio 1996 - dicembre 1999 (3 anni 11 mesi) Santiago Province, Chile
Commercial and Deputy Director at Endesa Chile subsidiaries
gennaio 1990 - gennaio 1996 (6 anni 1 mese) Santiago Province, Chile
AES Gener S.A
Business Analyst
febbraio 1989 - dicembre 1989 (11 mesi) Santiago Province, Chile
IESE Business School
Programa de Direccion General, PDG · (2007 - 2008)
