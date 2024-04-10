Marcelo Castillo Agurto

Head of Regulatory & Institutional Affairs Américas and Rest of the

World in Enel.

Italia

Riepilogo

Since 2014, I was 9 years in charge of Business Development (origination, scouting and screening of distribution and transmission business opportunities worldwide) both for new market entry and growth, as well as of M&A deal execution and management.

In almost 33 years within Enel Group, working in Latin America, Spain and Italy, I have built a strong and multi-functional background, being responsible for coordinating strong and multi- functional teams within areas reaching from regulatory and antitrust affairs, or energy management, up to analysis and business development.

My expertise covers all the energy value chain: from generation to transmission, power interconnectors, distribution and retail markets. I'm a a Civil, Industrial and Electric Engineer (Universidad Pontificia Catolica de Chile), and I hold a Master in Business Management (Universidad Navarra, Spain).

Alongside my management career, I have taught Regulation and Energy Management as professor in many Universities and Business schools for almost 15 years.

Now, since November 2023, I'm stating my new role as Head of Regulatory and Institutional Affairs, Rest of the world, that covers 27 Countries in North Central and South America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Many Thanks for read my Curriculum . Wish you the best in 2024.

Esperienza

Enel Group

11 anni 3 mesi

Head of Regulatory & Institutional Affairs Americas and Rest of the World

Page 1 of 3