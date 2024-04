Monica Girardi

Head of Group Investor Relations.

Enel SpA

Italia

Riepilogo

Monica is the Head of Group Investor Relations of Enel.

Born in 1979, she holds a cum laude degree in Business Administration, major in Finance, from Bocconi University.

She started her career in 2001 as an equity sales person in Unicredit Group and JPMorgan.

In 2005, she joined Lehman Brothers equity research team as analyst to cover European Utilities and Infrastructure moving in 2009 to Barclays as senior research analyst responsible for Italian and Iberian Utilities.

She participated to a number of IPOs and advisory projects working closely to the US Utilities team and Investment Banking Division.

She joined Enel in March 2018 to lead Investor Relation activities.

Monica is director in two subsidiaries of the Enel Group, one of which listed, and academic fellow of the SDA Bocconi master in corporate finance.

