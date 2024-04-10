INTERNAL Contactar www.linkedin.com/in/pablo- cabrera-gaete-34114a164 Pablo Cabrera Gaete (LinkedIn)

Abogado,Consejero CEIUC,Director Enel Chile. Ex embajador en China, Rusia, Reino Unido, El Vaticano.

Educación

Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

Experience

Current Board Affiliations - Enel (Chile) (2016 to Pres.) Advisory Board Affiliations

- Counsel for the International Studies Center, Universidad Católica de Chile

- Counsel of the Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce

Other activities

Hong Kong Latin American Business Association (HKLABA)

Counselor (Chile) (TBC to Sociedad Chilena de Derecho

Internacional Member (Chile) (TBC to Pres.)

International Society of Public Law

Member (Chile) (TBC to Pres.)

Former Board Affiliations

Universidad Andres Bello (Chile) (2010 to 2014)

Career History

Lawyer with vast experience as an Ambassador for the Government of Chile, as well as having participated as Counsel for different associations

Served as an ambassador for Chile to the UK, Russia, China, Vatican, Malta, Ukraine, Ireland, and Albania

Currently, serve as a counselor for the Hong Kong Latin American Business Association, is a member of the International Law Association of Chile, as well as the International Society of Public Law, and is an independent director for Enel.

Fluent in English, Italian, and French

Potential conflicts none