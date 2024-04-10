INTERNAL
Abogado,Consejero CEIUC,Director Enel Chile. Ex embajador en China, Rusia, Reino Unido, El Vaticano.
Educación
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
Experience
Current Board Affiliations - Enel (Chile) (2016 to Pres.) Advisory Board Affiliations
- Counsel for the International Studies Center, Universidad Católica de Chile
- Counsel of the Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce
Other activities
Hong Kong Latin American Business Association (HKLABA)
Counselor (Chile) (TBC to Sociedad Chilena de Derecho
Internacional Member (Chile) (TBC to Pres.)
International Society of Public Law
Member (Chile) (TBC to Pres.)
Former Board Affiliations
Universidad Andres Bello (Chile) (2010 to 2014)
Career History
Lawyer with vast experience as an Ambassador for the Government of Chile, as well as having participated as Counsel for different associations
Served as an ambassador for Chile to the UK, Russia, China, Vatican, Malta, Ukraine, Ireland, and Albania
Currently, serve as a counselor for the Hong Kong Latin American Business Association, is a member of the International Law Association of Chile, as well as the International Society of Public Law, and is an independent director for Enel.
Fluent in English, Italian, and French
Potential conflicts none
