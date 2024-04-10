Contact:
Salvatore Bernabei
Head of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation in ENEL
Summary
I began working at Enel in 1999 as Logistics Manager for Enel Distribuzione and, later, as Supply Chain Manager, Project Manager and Contract Manager for geothermal and wind power projects in Italy. Later, I covered various management roles at Enel Green Power in Engineering and Construction as well as Safety and Environment in Iberia, Latin America and Europe. After an interlude as Head of Operations and Maintenance of Renewables in Iberia, I was appointed Country Manager of Chile and Andean Countries for Enel Green Power and, subsequently, Head of Renewable Energies Latin America. From May 2017 to September 2020, I was appointed Group's Head of Global Procurement. In October 2020 designated Head of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation. Since October 2020 I am also President of Res4Africa Foundation (Renewable Energy Solutions for Africa), an Italian platform for cooperation between the public and private sectors that aims to promote sustainable electrification on the African continent.
Working experience
Head of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation, Enel
Ott. 2020 - Present (3 years 6 months)
Head of Global Procurement, Enel
May 2017 - Sept. 2020 (3 years 5 months)
Board Member of Enel Chile
2016 to present
President, RES4Africa Foundation
Dec. 2020 - Present (3 years 4 months)
Head of Renewable Energies Latin America, Enel Green Power
May 2016 - May 2017 (1 year 1 month)
Santiago de Chile
Country Manager Chile, Enel Green Power
Jan. 2013 - Apr. 2016 (3 years 4 months)
Santiago de Chile
Head of Operations & Maintenance Iberia, Enel Green Power
Nov. 2011 - Jan. 2013 (1 year 3 months)
Madrid
Director Engineering and Construction Iberia and Latin America, Enel Green Power
Nov. 2011 - Jan. 2013 (1 year 3 months)
Madrid
Head of Engineering and Construction Iberia, Enel Green Power
May 2010 - Jun. 2011 (1 year 2 months)
Madrid
Projects Execution Manager at Enel Union Fenosa Renovables
May 2007 - Apr. 2010 (3 years)
Projects Manager Coal-fired power plant (TVN)
May 2006 - Apr. 2007 (1 year)
Santiago Province, Chile
Project Manager in Renewables
Nov. 2002 - March 2006 (3 years 5 months)
Supply Chain Manager
April 2001 - Oct. 2002 (1 year 7 months)
Material Manager
Aug. 1999 - March 2001 (1 year 8 months)
Education
IESE - SDA Bocconi
Leadership for Energy Management 2009
INSEAD
International Executive Programme
2008, Singapore and Paris
Polytechnic of Milan
Cum Laude, Master Net Business Administration 2002-2003
University of Rome Tor Vergata Cum Laude, Industrial Engineering 1992-1998
