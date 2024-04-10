Salvatore Bernabei

Head of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation in ENEL

Summary

I began working at Enel in 1999 as Logistics Manager for Enel Distribuzione and, later, as Supply Chain Manager, Project Manager and Contract Manager for geothermal and wind power projects in Italy. Later, I covered various management roles at Enel Green Power in Engineering and Construction as well as Safety and Environment in Iberia, Latin America and Europe. After an interlude as Head of Operations and Maintenance of Renewables in Iberia, I was appointed Country Manager of Chile and Andean Countries for Enel Green Power and, subsequently, Head of Renewable Energies Latin America. From May 2017 to September 2020, I was appointed Group's Head of Global Procurement. In October 2020 designated Head of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation. Since October 2020 I am also President of Res4Africa Foundation (Renewable Energy Solutions for Africa), an Italian platform for cooperation between the public and private sectors that aims to promote sustainable electrification on the African continent.

Working experience

Head of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation, Enel

Ott. 2020 - Present (3 years 6 months)

Head of Global Procurement, Enel

May 2017 - Sept. 2020 (3 years 5 months)

Board Member of Enel Chile

2016 to present