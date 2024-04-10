Contact:

Top Skills:

Renewables, Development, Construction and Operation

Project Management

Transformational Projects

Languages:

Italian (Native speaker) English (Full Professional)

Spanish (Full Professional)

Salvatore Bernabei

Head of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation in ENEL

Summary

I began working at Enel in 1999 as Logistics Manager for Enel Distribuzione and, later, as Supply Chain Manager, Project Manager and Contract Manager for geothermal and wind power projects in Italy. Later, I covered various management roles at Enel Green Power in Engineering and Construction as well as Safety and Environment in Iberia, Latin America and Europe. After an interlude as Head of Operations and Maintenance of Renewables in Iberia, I was appointed Country Manager of Chile and Andean Countries for Enel Green Power and, subsequently, Head of Renewable Energies Latin America. From May 2017 to September 2020, I was appointed Group's Head of Global Procurement. In October 2020 designated Head of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation. Since October 2020 I am also President of Res4Africa Foundation (Renewable Energy Solutions for Africa), an Italian platform for cooperation between the public and private sectors that aims to promote sustainable electrification on the African continent.

Working experience

Head of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation, Enel

Ott. 2020 - Present (3 years 6 months)

Head of Global Procurement, Enel

May 2017 - Sept. 2020 (3 years 5 months)

Board Member of Enel Chile

2016 to present

President, RES4Africa Foundation

Dec. 2020 - Present (3 years 4 months)

Head of Renewable Energies Latin America, Enel Green Power

May 2016 - May 2017 (1 year 1 month)

Santiago de Chile

Country Manager Chile, Enel Green Power

Jan. 2013 - Apr. 2016 (3 years 4 months)

Santiago de Chile

Head of Operations & Maintenance Iberia, Enel Green Power

Nov. 2011 - Jan. 2013 (1 year 3 months)

Madrid

Director Engineering and Construction Iberia and Latin America, Enel Green Power

Nov. 2011 - Jan. 2013 (1 year 3 months)

Madrid

Head of Engineering and Construction Iberia, Enel Green Power

May 2010 - Jun. 2011 (1 year 2 months)

Madrid

Projects Execution Manager at Enel Union Fenosa Renovables

May 2007 - Apr. 2010 (3 years)

Projects Manager Coal-fired power plant (TVN)

May 2006 - Apr. 2007 (1 year)

Santiago Province, Chile

Project Manager in Renewables

Nov. 2002 - March 2006 (3 years 5 months)

Supply Chain Manager

April 2001 - Oct. 2002 (1 year 7 months)

Material Manager

Aug. 1999 - March 2001 (1 year 8 months)

Education

IESE - SDA Bocconi

Leadership for Energy Management 2009

INSEAD

International Executive Programme

2008, Singapore and Paris

Polytechnic of Milan

Cum Laude, Master Net Business Administration 2002-2003

University of Rome Tor Vergata Cum Laude, Industrial Engineering 1992-1998

