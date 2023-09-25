Enel Chile S A : Emerging Markets Investment Alliance – Enel Chile integrated sustainability strategy – Septiembre 2023
September 25, 2023 at 01:41 pm EDT
Enel Chile
Corporate presentation
September 2023
Positioning Enel Chile as a unique, integrated and resilient utility in Chile
FY 2022 Figures
Integrated commercial
strategy supported by solid
and diversified assets
Enablers of decarbonization and electrification in Chile
Sustainable growth vehicle with ESG fully integrated into the strategy
Data only for Enel Distribución Chile concession area.
Energy sold through our generation business line.
8.4 GW
14.1 TWh
Net installed capacity
Energy distributed1
2.1 mn
30.7 TWh
End users
Sales to regulated and
free clients2
76%
Renewable net installed
capacity
1
1
Our consistent journey paving the way for a sustainable and brighter future
Speeding up decarbonization
Sustainable growth
> Consolidating growth in Renewables
by a selective and flexible portfolio
Creation
> Coal phase-out
> 1.7 GW of renewable capacity connected
> Acceleration of energy transition > Asset rotation unlocking0value
> Reducing risks and volatility of our
portfolio
>Strengthening balance sheet to be
prepared for new opportunities that
could arise with the electrification
Creation of a unique and integrated companyEnel Chile
Integration of renewablebusiness
The road towards
ZERO
EMISSIONS by 2040
2
Sustainability embedded in our business and strategy
Helping the country decarbonization
through coal phase-outand
2022 Management variable remuneration aligned with ESG Indicators
transitional use of efficient CCGT units
Tarapacá
December 2019
Bocamina I
December
2020
Business
Safety
Objective
Customers
Safety in the
workplace
Total ESG weight
Weight
15%
20%
35%
Range
Maximum
120%
Maximum
120%
Type of target
ESG
ESG
Bocamina II
September
2022
The first Chilean generator to
Sustainable instruments to fund our growth
YE 2022
H1 2023 YE 2025
SDG-linked gross
1.1
1.3
debt USD bn
27%
Share of sustainable finance
24%
26%
3
complete the coal phase-out process
1 2 3 4
All these trends to take advantage of potential new opportunities by 2025
RES Capacity
(GW)
RES Capacity
% on total
GHG free
% production on total
Grids end users
Energy losses Telecontrol
('000#)
Electric buses1,2
('000#)
Charging points1,3
('000#)
Digital payments
20222025
6.47.5
76%79%
63%79%
2.1 mn
2.2 mn
5.1%5.1%
2.73.0
2.02.5
1.72.7
78%86%
Leading the
decarbonization and
the electrification
of the country
Cumulative figures.
Considers E-buses supplied, managed and served by Enel X Chile in B2B and B2G segments.
Excludes Enel X Way Chile charging points.
4
Disclaimer
Enel Chile SA published this content on 25 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2023 17:40:31 UTC.
Enel Chile SA, formerly Enersis Chile SA, is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company's segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments. Additionally in its segments, the Company has Enel X Chile, a project engaged in seeking to open energy to new uses, technologies, associations and services. The businesses that are grouped into 4 areas are considered: e-City, e-Home, e-Industries and e-Mobility. It owns and operates electricity generation and distribution units in Chile through its subsidiaries.