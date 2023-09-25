Enel Chile SA, formerly Enersis Chile SA, is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company's segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments. Additionally in its segments, the Company has Enel X Chile, a project engaged in seeking to open energy to new uses, technologies, associations and services. The businesses that are grouped into 4 areas are considered: e-City, e-Home, e-Industries and e-Mobility. It owns and operates electricity generation and distribution units in Chile through its subsidiaries.

Sector Electric Utilities