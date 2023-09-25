Enel Chile

Corporate presentation

September 2023

Positioning Enel Chile as a unique, integrated and resilient utility in Chile

FY 2022 Figures

Integrated commercial

strategy supported by solid

and diversified assets

Enablers of decarbonization and electrification in Chile

Sustainable growth vehicle with ESG fully integrated into the strategy

  1. Data only for Enel Distribución Chile concession area.
  2. Energy sold through our generation business line.

8.4 GW

14.1 TWh

Net installed capacity

Energy distributed1

2.1 mn

30.7 TWh

End users

Sales to regulated and

free clients2

76%

Renewable net installed

capacity

1

1

Our consistent journey paving the way for a sustainable and brighter future

Speeding up decarbonization

Sustainable growth

> Consolidating growth in Renewables

by a selective and flexible portfolio

Creation

> Coal phase-out

> 1.7 GW of renewable capacity connected

> Acceleration of energy transition > Asset rotation unlocking0value

> Reducing risks and volatility of our

portfolio

>Strengthening balance sheet to be

prepared for new opportunities that

could arise with the electrification

  • Creation of a unique and integrated companyEnel Chile
  • Integration of renewablebusiness

The road towards

ZERO

EMISSIONS by 2040

2

Sustainability embedded in our business and strategy

Helping the country decarbonization

through coal phase-outand

2022 Management variable remuneration aligned with ESG Indicators

transitional use of efficient CCGT units

Tarapacá

December 2019

Bocamina I

December

2020

Business

Safety

Objective

Customers

Safety in the

workplace

Total ESG weight

Weight

15%

20%

35%

Range

Maximum

120%

Maximum

120%

Type of target

ESG

ESG

Bocamina II

September

2022

The first Chilean generator to

Sustainable instruments to fund our growth

YE 2022

H1 2023 YE 2025

SDG-linked gross

1.1

1.3

debt USD bn

27%

Share of sustainable finance

24%

26%

3

complete the coal phase-out process

1 2 3 4

All these trends to take advantage of potential new opportunities by 2025

RES Capacity

(GW)

RES Capacity

% on total

GHG free

% production on total

Grids end users

Energy losses Telecontrol

('000#)

Electric buses1,2

('000#)

Charging points1,3

('000#)

Digital payments

20222025

6.47.5

76%79%

63%79%

2.1 mn

2.2 mn

5.1%5.1%

2.73.0

2.02.5

1.72.7

78%86%

Leading the

decarbonization and

the electrification

of the country

  1. Cumulative figures.
  2. Considers E-buses supplied, managed and served by Enel X Chile in B2B and B2G segments.
  3. Excludes Enel X Way Chile charging points.

4

