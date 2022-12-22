Enel Chile S A : Investor Day – Strategic Plan 2023-25

Enel Chile
November 28th 2022, Santiago
Agenda
CEO
2023-25
Strategic Plan
CFO
Market context
2023-2025 management goals Our journey
How we achieve our goals
Plan in numbers
Financial management
Earnings evolution
Financial targets
We empower sustainable progress
1
Climate change
is no room for delays
Customer empowerment
THE CHANGE
Digital age boosting clients' expectations
Commodities pressure
and the energy transition is right there…
Global issue affecting the commodity markets
IS NOW
Technology advances
Innovation is changing increasingly faster the energy sector
2
Market context
3
Chile today and country's potential
A champion in the
transition to
renewable
energies
~2 TW of renewable energy potential in Chile1
+28% expected increase of energy demand by 20302
Total population of 20 million3
88% of population in urban areas and 40% in metropolitan region
Promotion of Hydrogen pilot projects:
Follow-up of more than 15 pilot projects and
International Cooperation
Net ZERO: the unavoidable
journey for Chile
80% Renewable
generation by 2030
New vehicle sales to be
only electric cars by
2035
0% Coal Power plants
by 2040
(best efforts 2030)
CO2 neutrality by 2050
1.
National Green Hydrogen Strategy, November 2020.
4
