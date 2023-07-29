On July 12, 2023, Enel Chile signed a contract with Sonnedix, an international renewable energy company, regarding the sale of Enel Chile's 99.99% ownership share of subsidiary Arcadia Generación Solar S.A. for approximately US$ 550 million, price which may vary according to the adjustments established in the sales agreement. The transaction is expected to have a positive US$ 110 million net income effect on the Company in 2023. Arcadia Generación Solar S.A. owns four photovoltaic power plants in operations in Atacama and in Antofagasta that have a total aggregate 416 MW net installed capacity. The final sale will take place once Chile's Antitrust government authority, Fiscalía Nacional Económica ("FNE" in its Spanish acronym) approves the sale and other conditions precedent customary to this type of transaction have been satisfied.

BUSINESS SEGMENT SUMMARY

Generation

· Net electricity generation amounted to 10,553 GWh as of June 2023, 3.2% more (+324 GWh) than the figure for the first semester of 2022, mainly due to greater solar and hydroelectric generation this year as a consequence of the commissioning of new power plants and greater hydrology, respectively. During Q2 2023, net electricity generation amounted to 5,485 GWh, 8.3% more (+421 GWh) than the figure for Q2 2022 primarily due to greater solar and hydroelectric generation.

· Physical energy sales reached 15,790 GWh during the first semester of 2023, slightly less (-75 GWh) than the first semester of 2022, mainly explained by lower unregulated customer sales and spot market sales significantly compensated by higher regulated customer sales. During Q2 2023, physical energy sales increased 3.1% (+236 GWh) to 7,890 GWh, mainly due to greater unregulated customer sales and spot market sales.

-2-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

· Operating revenues as of June 2023, increased 17.7% when compared to the first semester of 2022 to Ch$ 1,706,260 million, primarily due to a higher average energy sales price due to contract indexation clauses, in addition to higher gas commercialization sales. During Q2 2023, operating revenues decreased 7.6% to Ch$711,834 million, primarily due to lower gas commercialization sales and other revenues.

· Procurement and services costs reached Ch$ 1,312,497 million during the first semester of 2023, representing a 7.1% increase, mainly explained by higher fuel consumption costs related to greater dispatch of combined cycle generation units, greater gas commercialization costs of sales, and higher transportation costs. However, procurement and services costs decreased 10.5% to Ch$ 637,681 million during Q2 2023, primarily due to lower energy purchases and lower gas commercialization costs.

· As a result of the abovementioned, EBITDA of the Generation business increased 112.9% to Ch$ 300,494 million as of June 30, 2023. During Q2 2023, EBITDA also increased to reach Ch$ 28,061 million, equivalent to a 119.5% increase when compared to Q2 2022.

Cumulative Quarterly Physical Data Jun-23 Jun-22 % Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change Total Sales (GWh) 15,790 15,865 (0.5%) 7,890 7,654 3.1% Total Generation (GWh) 10,553 10,229 3.2% 5,485 5,064 8.3%

Distribution & Networks

· Physical sales reached 7,180 GWh during the first semester of 2023, representing a 16.7% decrease (-1,444 GWh) when compared to the same period of 2022, mainly due to the change in the Company's consolidation perimeter as a consequence of the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile in December 2022. Physical sales during Q2 2023 followed the same trend reaching 3,577 GWh, 19.3% (-855 GWh) less than Q2 2022.

· The total number of customers grew 2.4% during the first semester of 2023 to 2,106,633 end customers, mainly residential and commercial customers. On the other hand, energy losses remained stable at 5.3% in June 2023.

· Operating revenues decreased 2.8% when compared to June 2022 reaching Ch$639,700 million, mainly due to lower revenues from other services related to the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile, partly compensated by greater energy sales mainly to commercial customers. During Q2 2023, operating revenues decreased 11.8% when compared to Q2 2022 reaching Ch$ 310,533 million mainly due to lower energy sales, mostly to residential customers, and to the change in the Company's consolidation perimeter as stated previously.

-3-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

· Procurement and services costs increased 4.3% to Ch$ 544,123 million as of June 30, 2023, when compared to the same period of last year, mainly due to higher transportation costs related to the change in the consolidation perimeter. During Q2 2023, procurement and services costs decreased 9.7 % to Ch$ 257,691 million when compared to Q2 2022, due to lower energy purchases.

· Consequently, EBITDA of the Distribution and Networks business reached Ch$47,333 million as of June 2023, 47.1% less than the figure for the same period of 2022, which includes the effect from the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile previously mentioned. EBITDA for Q2 2023 followed a similar trend reaching Ch$ 27,689 million, representing a 36.2% reduction when compared to Q2 2022.

Cumulative Quarterly Physical Data Jun-23 Jun-22 % Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change Total Sales (GWh) 7,180 8,624 (16.7%) 3,577 4,432 (19.3%) Number of Customers 2,106,633 2,057,100 2.4% 2,106,633 2,057,100 2.4%

FINANCIAL SUMMARY- ENEL CHILE

Gross financial debt of the Company increased US$ 386 million during the first semester of 2023 to US$ 5,046 million, when compared to December 31, 2022. This variation was mainly explained by the following:

- Prepayment of all disbursements of Enel Chile's committed credit line granted by Enel Finance International in January 2023 for US$290 million. This credit line was fully disbursed in April 2023.

- Disbursement of the entire committed credit line granted by BBVA and Mizuho in April 2023 for US$ 100 million.

- Full disbursement of Enel Chile's committed credit line granted by Enel Finance International in April 2023 for US$50 million.

-4-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

- Disbursement of the entire committed credit line granted by Enel Finance International in May 2023 for US$200 million

- Amortization of Enel Generación Chile's bonds H and M for US$ 21 million.

- A US$ 57 million increase in leasing liabilities (IFRS 16).

Liquidity available to Enel Chile is composed of the following:

- Cash and cash equivalents : US$ 533 million

- Undisbursed committed credit lines : US$ 462 million

The average cost of Enel Chile's debt went from 4.1% in December 2022 to 4.7% in June 2023.

Hedging and protection:

To mitigate the risks associated with exchange rate and interest rate variations, Enel Chile has established policies and procedures to protect its financial statements against the volatility of these variables.

Enel Chile's exchange rate hedging policy states that there should be a balance between the currencies of each company's operations and the currency of its debt. Therefore, we have cross currency swaps and forward contracts that amount to US$273 million and US$716 million, respectively.

To reduce financial statement volatility caused by interest rate variations, the Enel Chile Group maintains an adequate debt structure balance. Therefore, the Group has interest rate swaps for US$50 million.

-5-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

INFORMATION RELEVANT TO THE ANALYSIS OF THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Regulatory Changes:

> As part of the Social Agenda announced by the government, the Ministry of Energy published Law 21,185 (hereafter the "Tariff Stabilization Law") in the Official Gazette on November 2, 2019. This Law creates a Temporary Regulated Customer Tariff Stabilization Mechanism that states that the price to charge regulated customers for electricity from July 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019, is to be equal to the prices in force during the first semester of 2019 (Decree 20T/2018). This stabilized price was named the "Stabilized Regulated Customer Price" PEC (in its Spanish acronym). From January 1, 2022, until the stabilization mechanism is suspended, the prices will be those defined in the tariff setting processes carried out every six months as established in Article 158 of the Electricity Law, but not to exceed the PEC adjusted by inflation according to the Consumer Price Index as of January 1, 2022, using the same date as base (adjusted PEC). The billing differences until 2023 are to be recorded as accounts receivables in favor of generation companies, limited to a maximum US$ 1,350 million. The balance of these accounts receivable is to be recovered by December 31, 2027.

On September 14, 2020, the National Energy Commission published Exempt Resolution 340 that modified the technical provisions regarding the implementation of the Tariff Stabilization Law. This Resolution clarified that the payment to each supplier "must be booked against the Balance in a chronological manner, beginning with the most dated to the most recent pending Balances", and not weighted based on the total Balance pending payment as it had been interpreted by the industry up to such date.

Additionally, this Resolution established that the payment of Balances is to be performed using the Observed Exchange Rate on the sixth working day following the day the Balance Payment Chart is published by the System Coordinator, which replaces the average value of the dollar during the billing month that had been in force up to then.

> On August 2, 2022, Law 21,472 was published creating a new Tariff Stabilization Fund and a New Transitional Regulated Customer Tariff Stabilization Mechanism. The Law also established a customer protection mechanism to pay the difference between the respective regulated supply contract price and the stabilized tariff. The goal was to avoid increasing customers' electricity bills during 2022 and allow for gradual increases over the next decade. A US$ 1,800 million transitional fund was created to accumulate the regulated customer price differences and pay electricity generation companies with a Payment Document in US dollar, transferable, subject to price indexation, issued monthly by the Chilean Treasury Department and secured by a State guarantee to expire in December 2032.

-6-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

This fund will be financed with an extra charge billed to final customers based on their level of consumption. Customers whose monthly consumption is less than 350 kWh, and also small companies that consume less than 1,000 kWh are exempt of this additional charge.

The fund is managed by Chile's treasury department, Tesorería General de la República. It will receive a US$ 20 million fiscal contribution every year until expiration date to take place on December 31, 2032, in addition to the US$ 15 million contribution in 2022. The amount accumulated in excess of the US$ 1,350 million fund established in Law 21,185 is subject to this new mechanism created by Law 21,472.

On March 2, 2023, the National Energy Commission issued Exempt Resolution 68 that establishes technical provisions that refer to the implement of Law 21,472.

The sale of Enel Transmisión Chile S.A.:

> On July 28, 2022, Enel Chile signed a Stock Purchase Agreement agreeing to sell its entire 99.09% ownership share of Enel Transmisión Chile S.A. (the Sale) to Sociedad Transmisora Metropolitana SpA, controlled by Inversiones Grupo Saesa Ltda. (hereafter Saesa Group). The Sale and subsequent transfer of shares was subject to certain conditions precedent, which included the approval of the transaction by Chile's National Economic Prosecutor's Office, Fiscalía Nacional Económica as established by Law 211/1973. Pursuant to Securities Market Law 18,045, the Sale was to be carried out as a Public Tender Offer (PTO) of 100% of Enel Transmisión Chile S.A. shares.

On December 9, 2022, the Company informed that the conditions precedent previously mentioned had been satisfied and therefore the Sale and the Bylaw amendments, which had been approved by the extraordinary shareholders meeting of Enel Transmisión Chile S.A held on October 27, 2022, that divided the company's share capital into two classes of shares, had become effective that day.

-7-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

MARKETS IN WHICH ENEL CHILE S.A. OPERATES

Generation Segment

We carry out our generation business in Chile through our subsidiaries Enel Generación Chile, and Enel Green Power Chile (hereafter EGP Chile), which combined, have a total 8,501 MW[1] net installed capacity as of June 30, 2023. Generation assets are diversified, and focus on renewable energy, which represents 76% of the Enel Chile's total installed capacity. A total of 3,510 MW are hydroelectric power, 2,043 MW are thermal power that operate using gas or fuel oil, 2,068 MW are solar power plants, 797 MW are wind generation power, and 83 MW are geothermal installed capacity.

The following chart summarizes the cumulative physical information of our generation business segment as of June 30, 2023, and 2022:

Energy Sales (GWh) Market share Cumulative Quarterly (%) Markets in which participates Jun-23 Jun-22 % Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change Jun-23 Jun-22 Sistema Eléctrico Nacional (SEN) 15,790 15,865 (0.5%) 7,890 7,654 3.1% 40.8% 41.9%

Distribution & Networks Segment

Our Distribution and Networks business is carried out by our subsidiaries Enel Distribución Chile S.A. and Enel Colina S.A.

Enel Distribución Chile is one of the largest electricity distribution companies in Chile in terms of regulated customers, distribution assets, and electricity sales. It operates in a 2,105 square kilometer concession area. The Chilean Government granted the concession agreement to transmit and distribute electricity to 33 counties of the Metropolitan Region, including the concession areas of our subsidiary Enel Colina for an unlimited period of time. Its service area, from the Chilean tariff regulation perspective, is considered primarily a densely populated area, making it one of the largest electric utility companies for regulated customers in Chile.

[1] Includes an additional 98 MW net capacity during the first semester of 2023. Additional capacity: when the first wind turbine/photovoltaic field circuits are connected to the network and begin to produce electricity and all wind turbine/photovoltaic field circuits are electromechanically operational. Capacity to be declared as "Additional" refers to the nominal capacity that is electromechanically operational.

-8-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

The following chart summarizes the physical information of our Distribution and Networks business segment for the period ended June 30, 2023, and 2022[2]:

Energy Sales Energy Losses (GWh) Cumulative Quarterly (%) Physical Information Jun-23 Jun-22 % Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change Jun-23 Jun-22 Distribution & Networks Business 7,180 8,624 (16.7%) 3,577 4,432 (19.3%) 5.27% 5.26% Other Information Jun-23 Jun-22 % Change Number of Customers 2,106,633 2,057,100 2.4% Customers/Employees 3,541 3,061 15.7%

The following chart presents quarterly and accumulated electricity sales revenue per business segment and customer type as of June 30, 2023, and 2022:

Cumulative Figures ENERGY SALES

(Figures in Million Ch$) Total Businesses Structure and Adjustments Total Jun-23 Jun-22 Jun-23 Jun-22 Jun-23 Jun-22 Generation: 1,347,613 1,199,221 (212,715) (190,852) 1,134,898 1,008,369 Regulated customers 633,455 500,551 (192,425) (173,891) 441,030 326,660 Non regulated customers 668,401 645,966 (20,290) (16,927) 648,111 629,039 Spot market 45,757 52,704 - (34) 45,757 52,670 Distribution & Networks: 608,894 601,901 (7,611) (4,555) 601,283 597,346 Residential 303,103 328,991 - - 303,103 328,991 Commercial 187,153 161,501 - - 187,153 161,501 Industrial 53,110 53,902 - - 53,110 53,902 Other 65,528 57,507 (7,611) (4,555) 57,917 52,952 Less: Consolidation adjustments (220,326) (195,407) - - - - Total Energy Sales 1,736,181 1,605,715 (220,326) (195,407) 1,736,181 1,605,715 Million Chilean pesos variation in Ch$ and % 130,467 8.13% - - 130,467 8.13%

[2]Includes Enel Transmisión Chile's physical sales. Enel Transmisión Chile was sold on December 9, 2022.

-9-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

Quarterly Figures ENERGY SALES

(Figures in Million Ch$) Total Businesses Structure and Adjustments Total Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Generation: 626,757 602,113 (97,975) (102,981) 528,782 499,132 Regulated customers 304,672 250,722 (88,270) (92,825) 216,402 157,897 Non regulated customers 308,348 316,580 (9,707) (10,140) 298,641 306,440 Spot market 13,737 34,811 2 (16) 13,739 34,795 Distribution & Networks: 293,569 326,161 (4,190) (4,451) 289,379 321,710 Residential 142,318 173,723 - - 142,318 173,723 Commercial 90,599 81,764 - - 90,599 81,764 Industrial 28,457 31,522 - - 28,457 31,522 Other 32,195 39,152 (4,190) (4,451) 28,005 34,701 Less: Consolidation adjustments (102,165) (107,432) - - - - Total Energy sales 818,161 820,842 (102,165) (107,432) 818,161 820,842 Million Chilean pesos variation in Ch$ and % (2,681) (0.33%) - - (2,681) (0.33%)

-10-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

I. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANALYSIS

1. INCOME STATEMENT ANALYSIS

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Enel Chile as of June 30, 2023, reached Ch$ 113,743 million, which represents a Ch$ 64,546 million, or 131.2%, increase when compared to the figure for the first semester of 2022. During Q2 2023, net income attributable to the shareholders of Enel Chile reached a Ch$ 26,726 million loss, which represents a Ch$ 15,560 million higher loss when compared to the figure for Q2 2022.

When excluding the extraordinary effects related to the disconnection of Bocamina 2 resulting from fuel impairment losses booked last year, the Company's net income as of June 30, 2023, increased 35.3% when compared to the Ch$ 84,071 million adjusted net figure for the first semester of 2022. When excluding the extraordinary effects from Q2 2023 net income, losses increased Ch$ 38,883 million when compared to the Ch$ 12,158 million adjusted net income for Q2 2022.

The following chart compares the quarterly and accumulated figures of each item of the income statement as of June 30, 2023, and 2022:

-11-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

Cumulative Figures Quarterly Figures CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(Million Ch$) Jun-23 Jun-22 Change % Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change % Change REVENUES 2,141,287 1,915,293 225,994 11.8% 929,313 1,018,208 (88,895) (8.7%) Sales 2,060,677 1,835,411 225,266 12.3% 896,182 970,262 (74,080) (7.6%) Other operating revenues 80,610 79,882 728 0.9% 33,131 47,946 (14,815) (0) PROCUREMENT AND SERVICES (1,659,388) (1,562,975) (96,413) 6.2% (806,027) (899,475) 93,447 (10.4%) Energy purchases (924,095) (936,344) 12,249 (1.3%) (439,093) (528,181) 89,087 (16.9%) Fuel consumption (348,238) (312,475) (35,764) 11.5% (212,231) (192,751) (19,480) 10.1% Transportation expenses (168,179) (132,287) (35,892) 27.1% (84,509) (58,017) (26,492) 45.7% Other variable procurement and service cost (218,875) (181,869) (37,006) 20.4% (70,194) (120,526) 50,332 (0) CONTRIBUTION MARGIN 481,899 352,318 129,581 36.8% 123,286 118,733 4,553 3.8% Other work performed by entity and capitalized 17,675 15,653 2,022 12.9% 11,003 4,945 6,058 122.5% Employee benefits expense (81,339) (74,372) (6,966) 9.4% (41,404) (39,103) (2,301) 5.9% Other fixed operating expenses (95,857) (85,889) (9,968) 11.6% (48,751) (42,377) (6,374) 15.0% GROSS OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) 322,379 207,710 114,669 55.2% 44,134 42,198 1,935 4.6% Depreciation and amortization (115,674) (115,987) 314 (0.3%) (59,919) (59,634) (285) 0.5% Impairment loss (Reversal) for applying IFRS 9 (8,040) (15,493) 7,452 (48.1%) (1,181) (9,761) 8,580 (87.9%) OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) 198,665 76,230 122,435 160.6% (16,966) (27,197) 10,231 (0) FINANCIAL RESULT (47,852) (46,376) (1,476) 3.2% (30,951) (16,919) (14,032) 82.9% Financial income 37,479 30,270 7,208 23.8% 18,141 23,220 (5,079) (21.9%) Financial expenses (86,687) (80,568) (6,119) 7.6% (53,960) (47,014) (6,946) 14.8% Gain (Loss) for indexed assets and liabilities 7,910 7,071 839 11.9% 5,860 7,166 (1,306) (18.2%) Foreign currency exchange differences, net (6,554) (3,149) (3,404) 108.1% (992) (291) (701) 240.8% OTHER NON-OPERATING RESULTS 7,523 2,461 5,062 205.7% 5,131 1,726 3,404 2 Net Income from other investments 1,890 98 1,793 N/A - 98 (98) (1) Net Income from sale of assets 586 811 (224) -27.7% (447) 535 (981) (2) Share of profit (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 5,046 1,552 3,494 225.1% 5,578 1,094 4,484 N/A NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES 158,336 32,315 126,021 N/A (42,786) (42,389) (397) 0 Income Tax (31,384) 25,008 (56,392) (2) 15,950 34,166 (18,217) (1) NET INCOME 126,952 57,323 69,630 121.5% (26,837) (8,223) (18,614) 2 Shareholders of the parent company 113,743 49,197 64,546 131.2% (26,726) (11,145) (15,580) 1 Non-controlling interest 13,210 8,126 5,084 62.6% (111) 2,923 (3,034) (1) Earning per share (Ch$ /share)* 1.64 0.71 0.93 131.2% (0.39) (0.16) (0.23) 1 (*) As of June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 the average number of paid and subscribed shares was 69,166,557,220.

EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA of Enel Chile amounted to Ch$ 322,379 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a Ch$ 114,669 million, or 55.2%, increase when compared to EBITDA for the same period of last year. This increase is primarily explained by greater operating revenues in the Generation business due to higher energy sales and higher gas sales.

During Q2 2023, consolidated EBITDA amounted to Ch$44,134 million, which represents a slight Ch$1,935 million increase when compared to Q2 2022, primarily explained by lower operating costs in the Generation business due to lower energy purchase costs.

-12-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

Operating revenues, operating costs, personnel, and other expenses that determine our EBITDA, broken down by business segment for the periods ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, are presented below:

Cumulative Figures Quarterly Figures EBITDA, BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(Figures in Million Ch$) Jun-23 Jun-22 Change % Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change % Change Generation business revenues 1,706,260 1,449,568 256,692 17.7% 711,834 770,128 (58,294) (7.6%) Distribution & Networks business revenues 639,700 658,143 (18,443) (2.8%) 310,533 352,026 (41,493) (11.8%) Less: consolidation adjustments and other activities (204,673) (192,417) (12,256) 6.4% (93,054) (103,946) 10,892 (10.5%) Total Consolidated Revenues 2,141,287 1,915,293 225,994 11.8% 929,313 1,018,208 (88,895) (8.7%) Generation business costs (1,312,497) (1,226,009) (86,488) 7.1% (637,681) (712,828) 75,147 (10.5%) Distribution & Networks business costs (544,123) (521,545) (22,578) 4.3% (257,691) (285,252) 27,561 (9.7%) Less: consolidation adjustments and other activities 197,232 184,579 12,653 6.9% 89,345 98,605 (9,261) (9.4%) Total Consolidated Procurement and Services Costs (1,659,388) (1,562,975) (96,413) 6.2% (806,027) (899,475) 93,447 (10.4%) Personnel Expenses (26,730) (26,336) (395) 1.5% (12,372) (17,854) 5,483 (30.7%) Other expenses by nature (66,539) (56,078) (10,461) 18.7% (33,720) (26,661) (7,060) 26.5% Total Generation business (93,269) (82,413) (10,856) 13.2% (46,092) (44,515) (1,577) 3.5% Personnel Expenses (13,915) (11,549) (2,366) 20.5% (6,819) (5,595) (1,224) 21.9% Other expenses by nature (34,329) (35,507) 1,178 (3.3%) (18,334) (17,776) (558) 3.1% Total Distribution & Networks business (48,244) (47,056) (1,188) 2.5% (25,153) (23,371) (1,782) 7.6% Less: consolidation adjustments and other activities (18,007) (15,139) (2,868) 18.9% (7,908) (8,649) 741 (8.6%) EBITDA, by business segment Generation business EBITDA 300,494 141,146 159,349 112.9% 28,061 12,785 15,276 119.5% Distribution & Networks business EBITDA 47,333 89,541 (42,208) (47.1%) 27,689 43,403 (15,714) (36.2%) Less: consolidation adjustments and other activities (25,448) (22,977) (2,471) 10.8% (11,617) (13,990) 2,373 (17.0%) TOTAL ENEL CHILE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA 322,379 207,710 114,669 55.2% 44,134 42,198 1,935 4.6%

Generation Business EBITDA

EBITDA of our Generation business segment reached Ch$ 300,494 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, which represents a Ch$ 159,349 million, or 112.9%, increase when compared to the same period of 2022. Regarding quarterly results, Q2 2023 EBITDA for this business segment increased Ch$ 15,276 million when compared to the same quarter of 2022.

The main variables that explain this result are described below:

§ Operating revenues amounted to Ch$ 1,706,260 million as of June 30, 2023, a Ch$256,692 million increase, equivalent to 17.7%, when compared to the same period of 2022, mainly due to the following:

> Greater energy sales amounting to Ch$ 148,392 million, mainly explained by: (i) a positive price effect for Ch$ 95,929 million resulting from an increase in the average sales price due to contract indexation clauses; (ii) greater ancillary services revenue related to safety and service quality and other services for Ch$ 29,219 million; and (iii) greater revenue from commodities hedges for Ch$ 26,730 million. These effects were partially offset by a slight -75 GWh reduction in physical sales amounting to Ch$ 3,486 million, explained by lower sales to unregulated customers (-143 GWh) and lower spot market sales (-35 GWh), partially offset by greater sales to regulated customers (+103 GWh).

-13-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

> Greater other sales for Ch$ 110,345 million,mainly explained by an increase in gas sales revenue for Ch$ 110,467 million, which includes the Ch$ 124,270 million positive effect from commodity hedging transactions.

The aforementioned was partially compensated by:

> Lower other operating revenue for Ch$ 2,676 million, mainly explained by lower revenue from commodity hedges for Ch$ 49,589 million, partly related to international fuel prices. This effect was partially compensated by: (i) additional revenue from improvements in commercial terms of energy and fuel supplier contracts for Ch$ 38,327 million; (ii) greater revenue from regasification services for Ch$ 6,856 million; and (iii) greater other revenue for Ch$ 1,730 million mainly related to lower emissions tax provisions.

Operating revenues for Q2 2023 reached Ch$ 711,834 million, which represents a Ch$58,294 million reduction when compared to Q2 2022. This variation is mainly due to the following:

> Lower other sales for Ch$ 67,198 million,explained by lower gas sales for Ch$67,160 million.

> Lower other operating revenue for Ch$ 16,693 million, mainly explained by lower revenue from commodity hedges for Ch$36,076 million partly related to international fuel prices. This effect was partially compensated by: (i) additional revenue from improvements in commercial terms of energy and fuel supplier contracts for Ch$14,641 million; and (ii) greater other revenue for Ch$4,742 million mainly related to adjustments to emissions tax provisions.

The aforementioned was partially compensated by:

> Greater energy sales amounting to Ch$ 24,644 million, mainly explained by: (i) greater revenue from commodities hedges for Ch$ 22,439 million; and (ii) a +236 GWh increase in physical sales amounting to Ch$ 15,427 million, (+250 GWh to unregulated customers, +32 GWh spot market sales, and -46 GWh to regulated customers). These effects were partially offset by a negative average energy price effect when expressed in Chilean pesos for Ch$ 8,007 million.

-14-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

Operating costs as of June 30, 2023, reached Ch$ 1,312,497 million, which represents a Ch$86,488 million, or 7.1%, increase when compared to June 2022, mainly explained by:

> Greater fuel consumption costs for Ch$ 35,764 million, mainly explained by: (i) a commodity hedging impact for Ch$ 75,575 million in a scenario of decreasing commodity prices compared to the previous year when commodity prices were rising with positive hedging effects; and (ii) a Ch$ 54,955 million increase in gas consumption costs due to greater gas fired electricity generation and a higher average purchase price. These effects were partially offset by: (i) lower impairment losses on coal inventories for Ch$ 50,137 million and on diesel oil inventories for Ch$ 776 million both related to the decarbonization process; (ii) a Ch$28,369 million decrease in coal consumption costs; and (iii) lower fuel-oil consumption costs for Ch$ 15,485 million.

> Greater other variable procurement and services costs for Ch$ 32,931 million, mainly explained by: (i) higher commodity hedging costs for Ch$ 26,828 million; (ii) higher gas commercialization cost of sales for Ch$ 9,774 million; and (iii) higher temporary facility leases for Ch$ 2,966 million. These effects were partially offset by a Ch$ 12,164 million reduction in thermal power plant emissions taxes.

> Greater transportation expenses for Ch$ 11,480 million, mainly explained by: (i) higher tolls for Ch$ 9,739 million; and (ii) higher regasification and gas transportation costs for Ch$ 1,741 million.

> Greater energy purchases for Ch$ 6,312 million,primarily due to the higher average purchase price, despite the 400 GWh reduction in physical energy purchases, related to lower purchases from other power generators (-471 GWh) partly offset by greater physical purchases on the spot market (+ 71 GWh) and a higher average spot market purchase price related to the system's conditions during the period.

Operating costs for Q2 2023 reached Ch$ 637,681 million, which represents a Ch$75,147 million reduction when compared to Q2 2022. This variation is mainly due to the following:

-15-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

> Lower energy purchases for Ch$ 57,233 million,mainly due to the 185 GWh reduction in total physical energy purchases related to less purchases from other power generators (-227 GWh) partially offset by greater spot market energy purchases (+43 GWh).

> Lower other variable procurement and services costs for Ch$ 53,472 million, mainly explained by lower gas commercialization cost of sales for Ch$ 54,476 million.

The aforementioned was partially compensated by:

> Greater fuel consumption costs for Ch$ 19,480 million, mainly explained by: (i) a commodity hedging impact for Ch$ 59,089 million in a scenario of decreasing commodity prices compared to the previous year when commodity prices were rising with positive hedging effects; and (ii) a Ch$ 28,717 million increase in gas consumption costs. These effects were partially offset by: (i) lower impairment losses on coal inventories for Ch$ 33,582 million and on diesel oil inventories for Ch$411 million; (ii) a Ch$ 17,520 million decrease in fuel-oil consumption costs; and (iii) lower coal consumption costs for Ch$ 16,813 million.

> Greater transportation expenses for Ch$ 16,078 million, mainly explained by: (i) higher tolls for Ch$14,977 million; and (ii) higher regasification and gas transportation costs for Ch$1,101 million.

§ Personnel expenses (net of personnel expense capitalization) reached Ch$ 26,730 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a slight Ch$ 395 million increase when compared to the same period of 2022, mainly explained by: (i) higher salaries for Ch$2,104 million, mainly related to salary indexation and wage reviews; (ii) greater expenses related to performance bonuses for Ch$ 1,249 million; and iii) greater expenses related to vacation provisions and other recurrent expenses for Ch$1,487 million. These effects were partly offset by greater capitalization of personnel expenses for Ch$ 4,447 million mainly related to the development of greater NCRE projects and the Los Cóndores hydroelectric project.

During Q2 2023, personnel expenses (net of personnel expense capitalization) reached Ch$ 12,372 million, which represents a Ch$ 5,483 million decrease when compared to the same period of 2022, mainly explained by greater capitalization of personnel expenses for Ch$ 7,338 million. This effect was partly offset by: (i) greater annual performance bonuses for Ch$ 1,173 million; and (ii) higher salaries for Ch$ 884 million.

-16-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

§ Other expenses amounted to Ch$ 66,539 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, which represents a Ch$ 10,461 million increase when compared to June 30, 2022, mainly explained by: (i) greater management and technical support services for Ch$ 5,055 million; (ii) greater professional services expenses for Ch$2,655 million; (iii) greater maintenance and repair services for Ch$1,648 million, and (iv) greater leasing expenses for Ch$ 782 million.

During Q2 2023, other expenses amounted to Ch$ 33,720 million, which represents a Ch$ 7,060 million increase when compared to Q2 2022, mainly explained by: (i) higher administrative and technical support services for Ch$ 5,273 million; and (ii) greater maintenance and repair services expenses for Ch$ 2,453 million.

Distribution & Networks Business EBITDA

The EBITDA of our Distribution and Networks business segment reached Ch$47,333 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a Ch$ 42,208 million, or 47.1% reduction when compared to the first semester of last year. During Q2 2023, EBITDA reached Ch$27,689 million, which represents a Ch$ 15,714 million reduction when compared to Q2 2022.

The main variables that explain this outcome are described below:

§ Operating revenues amounted to Ch$ 639,700 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a Ch$ 18,443 million or 2.8% decrease when compared to the first semester of 2022. This negative variation is mainly explained by the following:

> Lower revenue from the sale of other services amounting to Ch$ 25,475 million,primarily due to lower tolls revenue for Ch$ 32,635 million, mainly as a consequence of the change in the Company's consolidation perimeter after the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile in December 2022. This was partially offset by greater revenue from the construction of electricity connections for customers, and public lighting, for Ch$ 6,932 million.

The aforementioned effects were partially offset by:

-17-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

> Higher energy sales revenue amounting to Ch$ 6,994 million, due to higher physical energy sales (+151 GWh) mainly related to distribution tolls and to the commercial customer segment for Ch$ 12,833 million. This was partially offset by a lower average sales price when expressed in Chilean pesos for Ch$ 5,839 million due to a lower exchange rate effect resulting from the appreciation of the local currency / US dollar exchange rate.

During Q2 2023, operating revenues amounted to Ch$ 310,533 million, which represents a Ch$ 41,493 million or 11.8% decrease when compared to Q2 2022, mainly explained by the following:

> Lower energy sales revenue amounting to Ch$ 32,591 million, mainly due to a lower average sales price when expressed in Chilean pesos related to a lower exchange rate effect resulting from the appreciation of the local currency / US dollar exchange rate, and also lower physical sales (-35 GWh) mainly to residential customers.

> Lower revenue from the sale of other services amounting to Ch$ 7,466 million,primarily due to lower tolls revenue for Ch$ 12,559 million, partially offset by greater revenue from the construction of public lighting and other specific installations for Ch$ 5,092 million.

§ Operating costs reached Ch$ 544,123 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a Ch$ 22,578 million or 4.3% increase, when compared to June 2022, explained by:

> Greater transportation costs for Ch$ 19,421 million, mainly due to greater zonal transmission system tolls due to the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile and removing it from Enel Chile's consolidation perimeter.

> Greater other variable procurement and services costs for Ch$ 3,075 million, mainly explained by: (i) greater costs related to disconnecting and reconnecting customer electricity supply for Ch$ 4,268 million; and (ii) lower value-added services costs for Ch$ 1,210 million. These effects were partially offset by booking lower SEC (Spanish acronym for Superintendence of electricity and fuel) imposed fines for Ch$ 2,403 million.

During Q2 2023, operating costs reached Ch$ 257,691 million, which represents a Ch$ 27,561 million reduction when compared to Q2 2022, explained by:

-18-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

> Lower energy purchase costs for Ch$ 39,245 million,mainly due to a lower average purchase price when expressed in Chilean pesos.

The aforementioned effects were partially compensated by:

> Greater transportation expenses for Ch$ 10,471 million, mainly due the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile to the Saesa Group and removing it from Enel Chile's consolidation perimeter.

§ Personnel expenses (excluding capitalized personnel costs) amounted to Ch$13,915 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, which represents a Ch$2,366 million increase when compared to the same period of 2022, mainly due to: (i) lower capitalization of personnel expenses related to investment projects for Ch$ 2,991 million; (ii) higher salaries for Ch$ 1,065 million mainly related to salary indexation and wage reviews; and (iii) greater expenses related to annual performance bonuses and other recurrent expenses for Ch$ 1,022 million. These effects were offset by lower personnel expenses for Ch$ 2,925 million related to a lower number of employee resulting from the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile.

During Q2 2023, personnel expenses (excluding capitalized personnel costs) amounted to Ch$ 6,819 million, which represents a Ch$ 1,224 million increase when compared to Q2 2022, mainly due to lower capitalization of personnel expenses related to investment projects for Ch$ 1,278 million.

§ Other expenses amounted to Ch$ 34,329 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, which represents a Ch$ 1,178 million reduction when compared to the same period of 2022, mainly explained by lower maintenance and repair costs related to the sale Enel Transmisión Chile and removing it from Enel Chile's consolidation perimeter.

During Q2 2023, other expenses amounted to Ch$ 18,334 million, in line with the Ch$17,776 million booked for the same quarter of 2022.

DEPRECIATION, AMORTIZATION AND IMPAIRMENT

The following table summarizes the Enel Chile Group quarterly and accumulated EBITDA, depreciation, amortization and impairment expenses and EBIT broken down by segment as of June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022.

-19-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

Cumulative Figures

(Figures in million Ch$) Jun-23 Jun-22 BUSINESS SEGMENT EBITDA Depreciation, Amortization and Impairments EBIT EBITDA Depreciation, Amortization and Impairments EBIT Generation business 300,494 (90,962) 209,533 141,146 (87,335) 53,811 Distribution & Networks business 47,333 (32,269) 15,064 89,541 (43,776) 45,765 Less: consolidation adjustments and other activities (25,448) (483) (25,931) (22,977) (369) (23,346) TOTAL ENEL CHILE CONSOLIDATED 322,379 (123,714) 198,665 207,710 (131,480) 76,230 Quarterly Figures

(Figures in million Ch$) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 BUSINESS SEGMENT EBITDA Depreciation, Amortization and Impairments EBIT EBITDA Depreciation, Amortization and Impairments EBIT Generation business 28,061 (47,021) (18,960) 12,785 (44,646) (31,861) Distribution & Networks business 27,689 (14,557) 13,132 43,403 (24,262) 19,141 Less: consolidation adjustments and other activities (11,617) 479 (11,138) (13,990) (487) (14,477) TOTAL ENEL CHILE CONSOLIDATED 44,134 (61,100) (16,966) 42,198 (69,395) (27,197)

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment costs amounted to Ch$ 123,714 million for the period ended June 30, 2023, which represents a Ch$ 7,766 million decrease when compared to the same period of the previous year. This variation is mainly explained by:

> Lower account receivable impairment losses for Ch$ 7,452 million,primarily in the Distribution and Networks business segment for Ch$ 6,514 million as a result of greater collections of past due customer accounts resulting from various initiatives carried out by the Company, such as reintroducing the disconnection of supply as a response to nonpayment, in addition to the change in Enel Chile's consolidation perimeter due to the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile in December 2022.

> Lower depreciation and amortization for Ch$ 314 million, mainly due to a lower expense in the Distribution and Networks business for Ch$ 4,993 million mainly due to the change in Enel Chile's consolidation perimeter resulting from the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile in December 2022 for Ch$ 7,149 million, partly compensated by a greater expense in Enel Distribución Chile for Ch$ 2,156 million due to greater amortization of intangible assets related to IT developments and resulting from beginning operations of projects previously in the development stage.

These effects were partially offset by greater depreciation and amortization expenses in the Generation business for Ch$ 3,677 million explained by higher expenses in EGP Chile and Arcadia Generación Solar for Ch$ 9,245 million related to the commissioning of new generation units, partially compensated by a lower expense in Enel Generación Chile for Ch$ 5,568 million mainly due to a change in the estimated useful life of certain property, plant and equipment of thermal and hydroelectric power plants.

-20-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

During Q2 2023, depreciation, amortization, and impairment costs amounted to Ch$61,100 million, which represents a Ch$ 8,296 million decrease when compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This is mainly explained by lower accounts receivable impairments for Ch$ 8,580 million, primarily in the Distribution and Networks business segment.

NON-OPERATING INCOME

The following chart presents Enel Chile's quarterly and accumulated consolidated non-operating income as of June 30, 2023, and 2022:

Cumulative Figures Quarterly Figures NON OPERATING INCOME

(Figures in million Ch$) Jun-23 Jun-22 Change % Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change % Change Financial income 37,479 30,270 7,208 23.8% 18,141 23,220 (5,079) (21.9%) Financial expenses (86,687) (80,568) (6,119) 7.6% (53,960) (47,014) (6,946) 14.8% Foreign currency exchange differences, net (6,554) (3,149) (3,404) 108.1% (992) (291) (701) 240.8% Gain (Loss) for indexed assets and liabilities 7,910 7,071 839 11.9% 5,860 7,166 (1,306) (18.2%) NET FINANCIAL EXPENSE ENEL CHILE (47,852) (46,376) (1,476) 3.2% (30,951) (16,919) (14,032) 82.9% Net Income from other investments 1,890 98 1,793 N/A - 98 (98) (100.0%) Net Income from Sale of Assets 586 811 (224) (27.7%) (447) 535 (981) (183.6%) Share of profit (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 5,046 1,552 3,494 225.1% 5,578 1,094 4,484 N/A OTHER NON-OPERATING RESULTS 7,523 2,461 5,062 205.7% 5,131 1,726 3,404 197.2% NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES 158,336 32,315 126,021 N/A (42,786) (42,389) (397) 0.9% Income Tax (31,384) 25,008 (56,392) (225.5%) 15,950 34,166 (18,217) (53.3%) NET INCOME OF THE PERIOD 126,952 57,323 69,630 121.5% (26,837) (8,223) (18,614) 226.4% Attributable to Shareholders of the parent company 113,743 49,197 64,546 131.2% (26,726) (11,145) (15,580) 139.8% Attributable to Non-controlling interest 13,210 8,126 5,084 62.6% (111) 2,923 (3,034) (103.8%)

Financial Result

The consolidated net financial income of Enel Chile for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, amounted to a Ch$ 47,852 million loss, which represents a Ch$ 1,476 million higher loss when compared to the Ch$ 46,376 million loss booked during same period of 2022. During Q2 2023, consolidated net financial income amounted to a Ch$30,951 million loss, which represents an 82.9% greater loss than the figure for the same quarter of 2022.

-21-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

The most relevant variables that explain the result are described the below:

Financial income increased Ch$ 7,208 million, mainly explained by: (i) greater returns on short-term fixed income investments amounting to Ch$ 13,921 million; and (ii) greater financial income related to customer refinacing agreements for Ch$ 2,213 million. These effects were partially compensated by the lower present value of dismantling provisions of power plants that were impaired due to the decarbonization process for Ch$10,300 million as a consequence of a higher interest rate on June 30, 2022.

During Q2 2023, financial income decreased Ch$ 5,079 million when compared to the same quarter of 2022, mainly due to the lower present value of dismantling provisions of power plants that were impaired due to the decarbonization process for Ch$ 10,300 million, which was partially offset by: (i) greater returns on short-term fixed income investments amounting to Ch$ 4,463 million; and (ii) greater financial income related to customer refinacing agreements for Ch$ 751 million.

Financial expenses increased Ch$ 6,119 million, primarily explained by: (i) greater financial expenses related to factoring of accounts receivables for Ch$ 8,404 million of which Ch$ 3,695 million respond to factoring of accounts receivables related to Tariff Stabilization Law 21,285; (ii) higher interest expenses on bonds and bank loans amounting to Ch$ 5,535 million; (iii) greater financial expenses due to the implementation of Law 21,185 for Ch$ 2,507 million; and (iv) greater financial expenses as a consequence of improvements to the supplier payment schedule for Ch$ 2,182 million. These effects were partially offset by: (i) lower financial expenses due to greater interest capitalization for Ch$ 7,397 million primarily due to greater NCRE projects under development; and (ii) lower finacial expenses with related parties for Ch$ 4,864 million resulting from a lower amount of loans provided by Enel Finance International (EFI).

During Q2 2023, financial expenses increased Ch$ 6,946 million when compared to the same quarter of 2022, primarily explained by: (i) greater financial expenses related to factoring of accounts receivables for Ch$ 10,717 million of which Ch$ 7,657 million respond to factoring of accounts receivables related to Tariff Stabilization Law 21,185; and (ii) greater financial expenses due to the implementation of Law 21,185 for Ch$2,285 million. These effects were partially offset by: (i) lower finacial expenses with related parties for Ch$ 2,479 million resulting from a lower level of debt with EFI; and (ii) lower financial expenses due to greater interest capitalization for Ch$ 3,112 million.

-22-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

Income related to indexation increased Ch$ 839 million, primarily explained by: (i) greater income from non-financial asset indexation for Ch$ 4,443 million; and (ii) higher income from indexation of trade accounts receivable for Ch$1,692 million. These effects were partially offset by: (i) lower income from indexation of financial instruments for Ch$2,457 million, mainly related to financial debt and derivative instruments; and (ii) greater negative effects caused by IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" on the branch of our subsidiary Enel Generación Chile located in Argentina for Ch$3,384 million.

During Q2 2023, income related to indexation reached a lower Ch$ 1,306 million when compared to Q2 2022, mainly due to: (i) lower income from indexation of financial instruments for Ch$2,443 million, mainly related to financial debt and derivative instruments; and (ii) greater negative effects caused by IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" on the branch of our subsidiary Enel Generación Chile located in Argentina for Ch$2,432 million. This was all partially offset by greater income from non-financial asset indexation for Ch$ 3,470 million.

Losses from exchange rate differences increased Ch$ 3,404 million, mainly explained by: (i) greater negative exchange rate differences on trade accounts receivables for Ch$124,716 million that includes the Ch$ 122,050 million negative effect related to the Tariff Stabilization Laws 21,185 and 21,472[3] that set the US dollar as the currency for the accounts receivables of pending billings to regulated customers; and (ii) greater negative exchange rate differences on financial assets for Ch$ 24,801 million.

The aforementioned was partially offset by: (i) greater positive exchange rate differences on financial debt and derivative instruments for Ch$ 75,983 million; (ii) greater positive exchange rate differences on trade accounts payable for Ch$ 63,134 million that includes the Ch$ 41,698 million positive effect related to Tariff Stabilization Laws 21,185 and 21,472; and (iii) greater positive exchange rate differences on other non-financial assets for Ch$ 5,560 million.

[3] The US$ 1,350 million limit on regulated customer accounts receivables established by Law 21,185 which created a temporary regulated customer tariff stabilization mechanism, was reached in January 2022, and therefore expired. Consequently, since February 2022, the short term regulated customer accounts receivables equivalent to the difference between the theoretical prices established by Distribution company contracts and the regulated tariff being billed to final customers were accumulating. On August 2, 2022, Law 21,472 was enacted creating a new tariff stabilization fund and a new temporary electricity tariff stabilization mechanism for regulated customers. The account receivables that exceed the US$ 1,350 million limit established by Law 21,185that was reached in January 2022 are subject to the new mechanism established by Law 21,472. On March 2, 2023, the National Energy Commission issued Exempt Resolution 68 establishing the technical rules to implement Law 21,472.

-23-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

During Q2 2023, losses from exchange rate differences increased Ch$ 701 million when compared to the same quarter of 2022, mainly due to: (i) greater negative exchange rate differences on trade accounts receivables for Ch$ 78,729 million that includes the Ch$81,918 million negative effect related to Tariff Stabilization Laws 21,185 and 21,472; and (ii) greater negative exchange rate differences on other financial assets for Ch$2,613 million.

The aforementioned was partially offset by: (i) lower negative exchange rate differences on accounts payable with related parties for Ch$ 27,344 million due to the new loans with EFI; (ii) greater positive exchange rate differences on trade accounts payable for Ch$26,898 million that includes the Ch$ 26,917 million positive effect related to Tariff Stabilization Laws 21,185 and 21,472; (iii) greater positive exchange rate differences on financial debt and derivative instruments for Ch$ 18,748 million; and (iv) greater positive exchange rate differences on non-financial assets for Ch$ 6,313 million.

Corporate Income Taxes

Corporate income tax reached a Ch$ 31,384 million loss as of June 30, 2023, a Ch$56,392 million greater expense when compared to the same period of 2022, primarily explained by: (i) a Ch$ 40,128 million greater tax expense due to the Company's higher profit; (ii) a Ch$ 8,671 million greater tax expense related to price-level restatement; and (iii) a Ch$ 5,292 million increase in tax expenses related to transferring the investment in Arcadia Generación Solar S.A. to the asset available for sale category.

During Q2 2023, Corporate income tax reached a Ch$ 15,950 million profit, a Ch$18,217 million lower profit when compared to the same quarter of 2022. This is primarily explained by: (i) a Ch$ 6,371 million greater tax expense due to the Company's higher profit; (ii) a Ch$ 6,728 million greater tax expense related to price-level restatement; and (iii) a Ch$ 5,292 million increase in tax expenses related to transferring the investment in Arcadia Generación Solar S.A. to the asset available for sale category.

-24-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

2. BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS

Total Assets of the Company as of June 30, 2023, decreased Ch$ 325,286 million, when compared to total assets as of December 31, 2022.

ASSETS

(Figures in million Ch$) Jun-23 Dec-22 Change % Change Current Assets 3,056,911 3,064,242 (7,331) (0.2%) Non Current Assets 8,483,383 8,801,338 (317,955) (3.6%) Total Assets 11,540,294 11,865,580 (325,286) (2.7%)

Current Assets decreased Ch$ 7,331 million as of June 30, 2023. The variations in the main categories are presented below:

· Cash and cash equivalents decreased Ch$ 448,123 million, mainly explained by the following cash disbursements: (i) payments to suppliers for Ch$ 2,501,596 million; (ii) purchase of property, plants and equipment for Ch$ 392,734 million; (iii) loan prepayments to EFI for Ch$ 239,865 million; (iv) income tax payments for Ch$251,809 million; (v) dividend payments for Ch$ 195,191 million; (vi) employee-related payments for Ch$ 78,521 million; (vii) interest payments for Ch$71,813 million; (viii) derivative transaction payments for Ch$ 44,778 million; (ix) other cash disbursements for Ch$ 51,925 million. These effects were partially offset by the following cash inflows: (i) customer collections for Ch$ 2,868,547 million, which includes a Ch$ 822,761 million cash inflow from factoring Generation and Distribution and Networks business trade accounts receivables; (ii) cash from the disbursements of committed credit lines granted by EFI to Enel Chile for a total Ch$431,981 million (US$ 540 million); and (iii) bank loans granted by BBVA and Mizuho to Enel Chile for Ch$ 79,581 million (US$ 100 million).

· Current related party accounts receivables decrease Ch$ 97,105 million, mainly due to lower accounts receivables of: (i) Enel Global Trading SpA for Ch$75,930 million mainly related to commodities derivative transactions; and (ii) Endesa Energía S.A.U. for Ch$ 31,754 million related to gas sales. These effects were partially offset by lower GNL Chile S.A. accounts receivables for Ch$ 9,833 million for advance payments of gas purchases.

· Current tax assets decreased Ch$ 39,163 million mainly explained by: (i) lower monthly employee related payments for Ch$ 28,331 million primarily in Enel Generación Chile; and (ii) lower credits from absorbed profits for Ch$ 10,293 million in parent company Enel Chile.

-25-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

The aforementioned effects were partially compensated by:

· An increase in non-current assets or groups of assets available for sale for Ch$316,512 million, mainly due to the transfer of assets of Arcadia Generación Solar S.A. (company created from the division of Enel Power Chile S.A. that became effective on January 1, 2023, and received the assets and liabilities of solar power plants Carrera Pinto, Pampa Solar Norte, Diego de Almagro and Domeyko[4]) for Ch$345,114 million, to the assets available for sale category, when compared to the Ch$ 28,602 million property, plants and equipment of the Santa Rosa Complex[5] in the assets available for sale category as of December 31, 2022.

· A Ch$ 143,791 million increase in trade accounts receivables and other current accounts receivables, mainly explained by a Ch$ 168,594 million increase in trade accounts receivables (Ch$ 116,159 million from the Generation business and Ch$55,587 million from the Distribution and Networks business) due to a Ch$219,039 million increase related to Law 21472 that has yet to be implemented and a Ch$ 45,475 million increase related to pending re-settlements of billings to electricity distribution companies that are pending awaiting the issuance of tariff decrees, partially compensated by greater collections of accounts receivables. These effects were partially offset by: (i) lower accounts receivables related to the sale of the shareholding in Sociedad de Inversiones K Cuatro SpA for Ch$14,822 million; and (ii) lower personnel accounts receivables for Ch$ 3,079 million.

[4] On July 12, 2023, Enel Chile signed a sales purchase agreement titled "Stock Purchase Agreement" agreeing to sell its entire 99.9% ownership share of Arcadia Generación Solar S.A. to Sonnedix Chile Arcadia SpA and Sonnedix Chile Arcadia Generación SpA . The agreement was subject to certain conditions precedent that are custaomary to this type of transaction.

[5] On February 1, 2023, Enel Generación Chile signed a sales and purchase agreement with Territoria Santa Rosa S.p.A regarding its Santa Rosa Complex where Enel Chile Group corporate building was located. Simultaneously, Enel Chile, and its subsidiaries Enel Generación Chile and Enel Distribución Chile sold property to Territoria Apoquindo S.A.

-26-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

· A Ch$ 84,324 million increase in Other non-financial current assets, mainly explained by: (i) a Ch$ 81,935 million increase in value added tax credits, primarily in Enel Generación Chile related to greater energy and fuel purchases; and (ii) a Ch$2,246 million increase in advance payments.

· A Ch$ 20,230 million increase in inventories,mainly due to: (i) a Ch$ 38,880 million increase in gas and fuel oil inventory for electricity generation; and (ii) greater inventory of spare parts and other materials for Ch$ 2,025 million. These effects were partially compensated by a Ch$ 20,675 million reduction in electrical materials and equipment related to electromobility, mainly due to the electric buses purchased by Enel X Chile in 2022.



Non-Current Assets decreased Ch$ 317,955 million when compared to the balance on December 31, 2022. The variations in the main categories are presented below:

· Property, plant, and equipment decreased by Ch$ 306,381 million, mainly due to (i) a Ch$ 448,485 million reduction in projects under construction because a greater amount was transferred to assets in operations; (ii) transferring assets of Arcadia Generación Solar S.A. to the assets available for sale category for Ch$ 335,703 million; (iii) a Ch$ 213,210 million reduction in exchange differences from EGP Chile whose functional currency is the US Dollar; and (iv) Ch$ 100,021 million in depreciation this period. These effects were partially offset by: (i) a Ch$ 447,602 million increase in buildings and other fixed installations; (ii) a Ch$ 327,135 million increase in generation business plants and equipment; and (iii) a Ch$ 16,304 million increase in network infrastructure.

· Trade accounts receivable and other non-current accounts receivables decreased Ch$49,387 millionmainly explained by lower trade accounts receivables for Ch$61,065 million, primarily the Ch$40,605 million trade accounts receivables reduction related to Law 21,185 and also the appreciation of the Chilean peso / US Dollar exchange rate. These effects were partially offset by greater financial leasing accounts receivables for Ch$ 11,876 million, primarily in Enel X Chile.

The aforementioned effects were partially offset by:

-27-

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANALYSIS ENEL CHILE GROUP AS OF JUNE 30, 2023