Isabella Alessio

Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs Global Procurement and ICT - Enel Group.

Italia

Riepilogo

Isabella Alessio is the Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs of Enel Group Global Services since 2019.

Born in 1974, she holds Italian Law Degree and a master's degree in European Law.

In 2002 Isabella became practicing lawyer and worked in major international law firms in Italy and Spain until 2011.

During the practicing lawyer period, she participated to important M&A transactions and lately joined the litigation team of a Private Law Professor of the firm, working in relevant litigation cases of the firm, also linked to M&A transactions.

She joined Enel in October 2011 in Enel Green Power Corporate Affairs team and, since then, worked in many relevant legal projects of the Enel Group.

Since 2018 leads legal procurement and ICT teams dealing with the deep normative evolutions these areas faced.

She is director in one listed subsidiary of Enel Group.

Esperienza

Enel Chile SA

3 anni

Board Member