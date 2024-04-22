Contatta
Competenze principali
Legale d'azienda
Procurement; ICT; Societario
Contenzioso M&A
Languages
Inglese (Full Professional) Spagnolo (Native or Bilingual) Italiano (Native Professional)
Isabella Alessio
Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs Global Procurement and ICT - Enel Group.
Italia
Riepilogo
Isabella Alessio is the Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs of Enel Group Global Services since 2019.
Born in 1974, she holds Italian Law Degree and a master's degree in European Law.
In 2002 Isabella became practicing lawyer and worked in major international law firms in Italy and Spain until 2011.
During the practicing lawyer period, she participated to important M&A transactions and lately joined the litigation team of a Private Law Professor of the firm, working in relevant litigation cases of the firm, also linked to M&A transactions.
She joined Enel in October 2011 in Enel Green Power Corporate Affairs team and, since then, worked in many relevant legal projects of the Enel Group.
Since 2018 leads legal procurement and ICT teams dealing with the deep normative evolutions these areas faced.
She is director in one listed subsidiary of Enel Group.
Esperienza
Enel Chile SA
3 anni
Board Member
Maggio 2021 - Oggi
Santiago Province, Chile
Enel Global Services s.r.l.
Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs Global Procurement and ICT - Enel Group
gennaio 2019 - Oggi (5 anni 2 mesi) Roma, Italia
Enel Thermal Generation srl
Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs of the Global Generation Business Line - Enel Group
Maggio 2017 - gennaio 2019 (1 anno 8 mesi)
Roma, Italia
Enel SpA
General Counsel Assistant
Gennaio 2016 - maggio 2017 (1 anno 4 mesi)
Roma, Italia
Head of Legal - of the I&R Business Line - America Nord, Centro - Enel Group
Gennaio 2016 - gennaio 2017 (1 anno)
Roma, Italia
Enel Green Power SpA
Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs Finance
Ottobre 2011 - dicembre 2015 (3 anni e 2 mesi)
Roma, Italia - Amsterdam Olanda
Law Firm Grimaldi & Associati
Associated
Dicembre 2002 - settembre 2011 (8 anni 9 mesi)
Roma, Italia
Law Firm Clifford Chance
Trainee M&A
Gennaio 2001 - Agosto 2001
Barcellona, Spain
Formazione
Università degli Studi di Roma "La Sapienza" - Giurisprudenza (1994 - 2000)
Fondazione Collegio Europeo di Parma
(Settembre 2001 - luglio 2002)
Università degli Stranieri di Perugia
Assistente alla Cattedra di Diritto Internazionale e Comunitario (settembre 2002 - dicembre 2004)
