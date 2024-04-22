Contatta

Competenze principali

Legale d'azienda

Procurement; ICT; Societario

Contenzioso M&A

Languages

Inglese (Full Professional) Spagnolo (Native or Bilingual) Italiano (Native Professional)

Isabella Alessio

Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs Global Procurement and ICT - Enel Group.

Italia

Riepilogo

Isabella Alessio is the Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs of Enel Group Global Services since 2019.

Born in 1974, she holds Italian Law Degree and a master's degree in European Law.

In 2002 Isabella became practicing lawyer and worked in major international law firms in Italy and Spain until 2011.

During the practicing lawyer period, she participated to important M&A transactions and lately joined the litigation team of a Private Law Professor of the firm, working in relevant litigation cases of the firm, also linked to M&A transactions.

She joined Enel in October 2011 in Enel Green Power Corporate Affairs team and, since then, worked in many relevant legal projects of the Enel Group.

Since 2018 leads legal procurement and ICT teams dealing with the deep normative evolutions these areas faced.

She is director in one listed subsidiary of Enel Group.

Esperienza

Enel Chile SA

3 anni

Board Member

Maggio 2021 - Oggi

Santiago Province, Chile

Enel Global Services s.r.l.

Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs Global Procurement and ICT - Enel Group

gennaio 2019 - Oggi (5 anni 2 mesi) Roma, Italia

Enel Thermal Generation srl

Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs of the Global Generation Business Line - Enel Group

Maggio 2017 - gennaio 2019 (1 anno 8 mesi)

Roma, Italia

Enel SpA

General Counsel Assistant

Gennaio 2016 - maggio 2017 (1 anno 4 mesi)

Roma, Italia

Head of Legal - of the I&R Business Line - America Nord, Centro - Enel Group

Gennaio 2016 - gennaio 2017 (1 anno)

Roma, Italia

Enel Green Power SpA

Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs Finance

Ottobre 2011 - dicembre 2015 (3 anni e 2 mesi)

Roma, Italia - Amsterdam Olanda

Law Firm Grimaldi & Associati

Associated

Dicembre 2002 - settembre 2011 (8 anni 9 mesi)

Roma, Italia

Law Firm Clifford Chance

Trainee M&A

Gennaio 2001 - Agosto 2001

Barcellona, Spain

Formazione

Università degli Studi di Roma "La Sapienza" - Giurisprudenza (1994 - 2000)

Fondazione Collegio Europeo di Parma

(Settembre 2001 - luglio 2002)

Università degli Stranieri di Perugia

Assistente alla Cattedra di Diritto Internazionale e Comunitario (settembre 2002 - dicembre 2004)

