    ENELCHILE   CL0002266774

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-20
38.50 CLP    0.00%
02:37pEnel Chile S A : Investor Day – Strategic Plan 2023-25
PU
02:37pEnel Chile S A : STRATEGIC PLAN 2023 – 2025
PU
12/20Enel Chile S A : MATERIAL FACT ENEL CHILE S.A - Form 6-K
PU
Enel Chile S A : STRATEGIC PLAN 2023 – 2025

12/22/2022 | 02:37pm EST
Enel Chile

November 28th 2022, Santiago

Agenda

CEO

2023-25

Strategic Plan

CFO

Market context

2023-2025 management goals Our journey

How we achieve our goals

Plan in numbers

Financial management

Earnings evolution

Financial targets

We empower sustainable progress

1

Climate change

is no room for delays

Customer empowerment

THE CHANGE

Digital age boosting clients' expectations

Commodities pressure

and the energy transition is right there…

Global issue affecting the commodity markets

IS NOW

Technology advances

Innovation is changing increasingly faster the energy sector

2

Market context

3

Chile today and country's potential

A champion in the

transition to

renewable

energies

~2 TW of renewable energy potential in Chile1

+28% expected increase of energy demand by 20302

Total population of 20 million3

88% of population in urban areas and 40% in metropolitan region

Promotion of Hydrogen pilot projects:

Follow-up of more than 15 pilot projects and

International Cooperation

Net ZERO: the unavoidable

journey for Chile

80% Renewable

generation by 2030

New vehicle sales to be

only electric cars by

2035

0% Coal Power plants

by 2040

(best efforts 2030)

CO2 neutrality by 2050

1.

National Green Hydrogen Strategy, November 2020.

4

  1. National Energy Commission (CNE) PNCP Final Technical Report, December 2021.
  2. National Statistics Institute, June 2022.

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 19:34:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
