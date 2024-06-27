SAVE THE DATE
Enel Chile
Q2 & H1 2024 Results
Conference call:
10:00 AM
+
July 25th, 2024
Eastern / Chilean time
Quiet period begins on July 15th and will end after
Enel Chile reports its results on July 24th (after market close)
More details will be sent promptly
As usual, the Investor Relations team is available to assist you and answer any
question you may have.
Kind regards,
Enel Chile's Investor Relations
