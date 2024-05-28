Santiago, May 28, 2024. Enel Chile's board of directors has approved the appointment of Simone Conticelli as the company's new CFO, effective October 1st, replacing Giuseppe Turchiarelli, who was confirmed as Enel Chile's General Manager on March 29th. Until October 1st, Giuseppe Turchiarelli will continue as interim CFO.

Simone Conticelli is a nuclear physicist from Tor Vergata University in Rome and holds an MBA from Luiss University of Rome. He joined Enel Group in 2006, working in Administration, Finance, and Control (AFC). He oversaw Planning and Control for Global Digital Solutions and the "Divisione Mercato Italia." During his time in Chile from 2018 to 2022, he served as head of Industrial Planning and Control for Global Power Generation Chile, and later as the Manager of Administration, Finance, and Control for Enel Generación. Simone is currently the CFO at Slovenske Elektrarne.

The company's board of directors has appointed Claudia Navarrete Campos, currently the Planning and Control Manager at Enel Chile, as Deputy CFO. Claudia is an industrial civil engineer and holds a master's degree from the School of Engineering, as well as an MBS from the Pontificia Universidad Católica. She has 20 years of experience in the energy market, mainly in Management Control functions. She has led multidisciplinary teams in Chile, Latin America, and Madrid, for the development of efficiency initiatives, cost optimization, analysis, and financial optimization, both in national and international projects. Claudia will keep her current position in addition to the new one.