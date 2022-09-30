Enel Chile S A : becomes the first Chilean company to stop the use of coal in electricity generation

Enel Chile

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL BECOMES THE FIRST CHILEAN COMPANY TO STOP THE USE OF COAL IN ELECTRICITY GENERATION

Within the framework of its Just Energy Transition strategy, the company today shut down Unit II of its 350-MW Bocamina plant, Enel Generación Chile's last remaining coal-powered generating unit.

350-MW Bocamina plant, Enel Generación Chile's last remaining coal-powered generating unit. Enel Chile expects to increase the renewable capacity of its system by 500 MW aprox. in the coming months, in addition to the 221 MW of solar energy that became commercial operative between August and September.

With the closure of Bocamina, the company hit the target set in 2019, with the signing of the National Decarbonization Agreement, some 18 years earlier than initially proposed.

Coronel, September 30, 2022. Today, Enel Chile, through its subsidiary Enel Generación Chile, shut down Unit II of the Bocamina thermoelectric plant in Coronel, following authorization from the National Energy Commission. The closure of the last of the plant's two units made Enel the first generator in the electricity sector to cease using coal in its generation operations.

With this milestone, and in compliance with its commitment to the 2019 National Decarbonization Agreement, Enel Chile continues with its objective to decarbonize its generation matrix and further the development of a broad portfolio of renewable projects that includes wind, geothermal, solar, hydraulic, and battery units.

"We set out to lead the way in energy transition in the country, and today marks another step in this direction, as we become the first company in the national energy sector to stop using coal in its operations. Simultaneously, in recent weeks two of our renewable plants have entered into commercial operation: Azabache (60.9 MW) and Sol de Lila (161 MW) and in the coming months we expect to connect some 500 MW of renewable capacity, for a total equivalent to twice the power of Bocamina II (350 MW)", stated Fabrizio Barderi, General Manager of Enel Chile.

Enel Chile has taken a great step forward in its process of decarbonization, an increase in renewable energies, and in particular with the closure and permanent disconnection of the Bocamina plant (Units I and II), as part of the implementation of the Just Energy Transition strategy, incorporating technological, social, and environmental solutions and placing the workers at the plant, its contractors, and the communities of Coronel at the core of its decisions.