|
Enel Chile S A : 1Q 2021 Results – Toll Free connection
Enel Chile
Q1 2021 Results
Conference Call
|
Argentina
|
8003331050
|
Australia
|
1800005989
|
Austria
|
800292569
|
|
|
Bahamas
|
18775232207
|
Barbados
|
18668943189
|
Belgium
|
80073264
|
|
|
Bolivia
|
800100835
|
Brazil
|
8008916189
|
Bulgaria
|
8001100180
|
|
|
Chile
|
800914686
|
|
|
Colombia
|
18005185094
|
Costa Rica
|
8001216180
|
Croatia (Hrvatska)
|
800200484
|
|
|
Cyprus
|
80080144
|
Czech Republic
|
800040460
|
Denmark
|
80884284
|
|
|
Ecuador
|
1800000965
|
Egypt
|
8000009577
|
El Salvador
|
8006392
|
|
|
Estonia
|
8000100566
|
Finland
|
800412874
|
France
|
805081488
|
Germany
|
8001815287
|
Greece
|
800129752
|
Guatemala
|
18003000181
|
Honduras
|
80027919250
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
800966253
|
Hungary
|
680080212
|
Iceland
|
8004133
|
India
|
18002666214
|
Indonesia
|
78030114874
|
Ireland
|
1800902189
|
Israel
|
1809315362
|
Italy
|
800786829
|
Italy
|
800687148
|
Japan
|
120554599
|
Korea (South)
|
308123627
|
Latvia
|
80002173
|
Lithuania
|
880090072
|
|
|
Luxembourg
|
80024807
|
Macau
|
800406
|
Malaysia
|
1800803537
|
|
|
Mexico
|
8009269157
|
Monaco
|
80093201
|
Netherlands
|
8000232838
|
|
|
New Zealand
|
800445971
|
|
|
Nicaragua
|
18002202447
|
Norway
|
80016162
|
Panama
|
18005073510
|
|
|
Peru
|
80071470
|
Philippines
|
180011102387
|
Poland
|
8001215705
|
|
|
Portugal
|
800814320
|
Romania
|
800895760
|
Russian Federation
|
81080025581012
|
|
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
18007449302
|
Saudi Arabia
|
8008110521
|
Singapore
|
8008526412
|
Slovak Republic
|
800002398
|
South Africa
|
800984087
|
Spain
|
900971520
|
Sweden
|
20798505
|
|
|
Switzerland
|
800836508
|
Taiwan
|
809075938
|
Thailand
|
1800012511
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
18002021609
|
Turkey
|
8112130150
|
Ukraine
|
800219493
|
United Arab Emirates
|
800035770048
|
United Kingdom
|
8000288438
|
United States
|
882003210102
|
Uruguay
|
4135984948
Disclaimer
Enel Chile SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:11:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about ENEL CHILE S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
2 687 B
3 861 M
3 861 M
|Net income 2021
|
497 B
714 M
714 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 511 B
2 171 M
2 171 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|9,81x
|Yield 2021
|5,10%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 922 B
5 605 M
5 636 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,02x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,15x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 219
|Free-Float
|35,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ENEL CHILE S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
77,25 CLP
|Last Close Price
|
56,70 CLP
|Spread / Highest target
|
41,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
36,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
27,0%