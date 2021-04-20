Enel Chile S A : 1Q 2021 Results – Toll Free connection

Financials CLP USD Sales 2021 2 687 B 3 861 M 3 861 M Net income 2021 497 B 714 M 714 M Net Debt 2021 1 511 B 2 171 M 2 171 M P/E ratio 2021 9,81x Yield 2021 5,10% Capitalization 3 922 B 5 605 M 5 636 M EV / Sales 2021 2,02x EV / Sales 2022 2,15x Nbr of Employees 2 219 Free-Float 35,9% Chart ENEL CHILE S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ENEL CHILE S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 77,25 CLP Last Close Price 56,70 CLP Spread / Highest target 41,1% Spread / Average Target 36,2% Spread / Lowest Target 27,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Paolo Pallotti Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Turchiarelli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration Herman Chadwick Piñera Chairman Pedro Pablo Cabrera Gaete Independent Director Fernán Gazmuri Plaza Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ENEL CHILE S.A. 2.72% 5 605 NEXTERA ENERGY 3.42% 156 504 ENEL S.P.A. 4.66% 105 901 IBERDROLA, S.A. -0.81% 88 397 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 9.44% 77 075 SOUTHERN COMPANY 5.83% 68 728