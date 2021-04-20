Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Enel Chile S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENELCHILE   CL0002266774

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 04/19
56.7 CLP   +1.07%
11:12aENEL CHILE S A  : 1Q 2021 Results – Toll Free connection
PU
03/14ENEL CHILE S A  : becomes a new strategic partner of the Sofofa Hub
PU
03/05ENEL CHILE S A  : IR Presentation – March 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Chile S A : 1Q 2021 Results – Toll Free connection

04/20/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enel Chile

Q1 2021 Results

Conference Call

Chile

Toll free numbers

Argentina

8003331050

Australia

1800005989

Austria

800292569

Bahamas

18775232207

Barbados

18668943189

Belgium

80073264

Bolivia

800100835

Brazil

8008916189

Bulgaria

8001100180

Chile

800914686

Colombia

18005185094

Costa Rica

8001216180

Croatia (Hrvatska)

800200484

Cyprus

80080144

Czech Republic

800040460

Denmark

80884284

Ecuador

1800000965

Egypt

8000009577

El Salvador

8006392

Estonia

8000100566

Finland

800412874

France

805081488

Germany

8001815287

Greece

800129752

Guatemala

18003000181

Honduras

80027919250

Hong Kong

800966253

Hungary

680080212

Iceland

8004133

India

18002666214

Indonesia

78030114874

Ireland

1800902189

Israel

1809315362

Italy

800786829

Italy

800687148

Japan

120554599

Korea (South)

308123627

Latvia

80002173

Lithuania

880090072

Luxembourg

80024807

Macau

800406

Malaysia

1800803537

Mexico

8009269157

Monaco

80093201

Netherlands

8000232838

New Zealand

800445971

Nicaragua

18002202447

Norway

80016162

Panama

18005073510

Peru

80071470

Philippines

180011102387

Poland

8001215705

Portugal

800814320

Romania

800895760

Russian Federation

81080025581012

Saint Kitts and Nevis

18007449302

Saudi Arabia

8008110521

Singapore

8008526412

Slovak Republic

800002398

South Africa

800984087

Spain

900971520

Sweden

20798505

Switzerland

800836508

Taiwan

809075938

Thailand

1800012511

Trinidad and Tobago

18002021609

Turkey

8112130150

Ukraine

800219493

United Arab Emirates

800035770048

United Kingdom

8000288438

United States

882003210102

Uruguay

4135984948

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENEL CHILE S.A.
11:12aENEL CHILE S A  : 1Q 2021 Results – Toll Free connection
PU
03/14ENEL CHILE S A  : becomes a new strategic partner of the Sofofa Hub
PU
03/05ENEL CHILE S A  : IR Presentation – March 2021
PU
03/05ENEL CHILE S A  : IR Presentation – Marzo 2021
PU
02/26ENEL CHILE S A  : Financial Statements Analysis FY 2020
PU
02/09ENEL CHILE S A  : upgraded to Silver Class in the S&P Global Sustainability Year..
PU
02/08ENEL CHILE S A  : commits to reduce 64% of its direct CO2 emissions by 2023
PU
2020ENEL CHILE S A  : Generación disconnected Bocamina's unit I three years before t..
PU
2020AES Gener in Chile shuts down coal-fired power plant amid push to end carbon ..
RE
2020ENEL CHILE S A  : IR Presentation - December 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 687 B 3 861 M 3 861 M
Net income 2021 497 B 714 M 714 M
Net Debt 2021 1 511 B 2 171 M 2 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,81x
Yield 2021 5,10%
Capitalization 3 922 B 5 605 M 5 636 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 219
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart ENEL CHILE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel Chile S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL CHILE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 77,25 CLP
Last Close Price 56,70 CLP
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Pallotti Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Turchiarelli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Herman Chadwick Piñera Chairman
Pedro Pablo Cabrera Gaete Independent Director
Fernán Gazmuri Plaza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL CHILE S.A.2.72%5 605
NEXTERA ENERGY3.42%156 504
ENEL S.P.A.4.66%105 901
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.81%88 397
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.44%77 075
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.83%68 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ