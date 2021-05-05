Enel Chile S A : Q1 2021 Consolidated Results

First Quarter
Consolidated results May 5, 2021
Chile
First Quarter 2021
Key highlights and operational performance
Paolo Pallotti
CEO
Key highlights of the period
Chile
Reinforcing our leadership in the NCRE1 Market
+1.3 GW under construction, with
75 MW on PMGD2 up to 2022
Factoring Gx receivables "PEC" closure
USD 180 mn (nominal)
in Q1 2021
Tackling diversity at Board level,
2 women appointed
Approved dividend 3.077 CLP/Sh
Payment date: May 28, 2021
1. Non Conventional Renewable Energy (i.e., wind, solar, geothermal)
2
2. Small and Medium Distribution Generation (Pequeño Medio de Generación Distribuida)
Boosting Decarbonization with efficiency and innovation…
Joint Venture - PMGD
First phase
10
75MW 2021-22
Solar
Total installed
Expected to be fully
Projects
capacity
operating
Located between
Metropolitan and
Maule region
PMGD
Projects up to 9MW Installed capacity
Segment
Connected to middle voltage grid
Main considerations
Operates under a stabilized price regime
~1.4 Installed Capacity
GW in Chile1
Our innovation approach
Boosting green
hydrogen development
in Chile
The first full-scalewave
energy converter in
Use of coastal fog to
clean solar panels
Efficient use of water in
San Isidro
1.
Source: Open Energy Platform of the National Energy Commission (Plataforma de Energía Abierta del CNE)
3
… and renewables expansion
Projects under construction
Azabache
Campos del Sol
Sol de Lila
.SantiagoDomeyko
Finis Terrae
PMGD
Cerro Pabellón III
Renaico II
Los Cóndores
Installed Capacity
(MW)
61
382
163
204
126
75
28
144
150
Overall
Progress
69%
59%
56%
43%
18%
86%
74%
77%
End of
Construction
Q3 21
Q4 21
2021-2022
Q4 21/ Q1 22
2023
4
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Enel Chile SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 14:40:05 UTC.