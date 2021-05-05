Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Enel Chile S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENELCHILE   CL0002266774

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 05/04
51.42 CLP   +2.84%
10:41aENEL CHILE S A  : Q1 2021 Consolidated Results
PU
04/28ENEL CHILE S A  : Securities Registration Record N° 1139
PU
04/20ENEL CHILE S A  : 1Q 2021 Results – Toll Free connection
PU
Enel Chile S A : Q1 2021 Consolidated Results

05/05/2021
First Quarter

Consolidated results May 5, 2021

Chile

First Quarter 2021

Key highlights and operational performance

Paolo Pallotti

CEO

Chile

Key highlights of the period

Chile

Reinforcing our leadership in the NCRE1 Market

+1.3 GW under construction, with

75 MW on PMGD2 up to 2022

Factoring Gx receivables "PEC" closure

USD 180 mn (nominal)

in Q1 2021

Tackling diversity at Board level,

2 women appointed

Approved dividend 3.077 CLP/Sh

Payment date: May 28, 2021

1. Non Conventional Renewable Energy (i.e., wind, solar, geothermal)

2

2. Small and Medium Distribution Generation (Pequeño Medio de Generación Distribuida)

Boosting Decarbonization with efficiency and innovation…

Chile

Joint Venture - PMGD

First phase

10

75MW 2021-22

Solar

Total installed

Expected to be fully

Projects

capacity

operating

Located between

Metropolitan and

Maule region

PMGD

Projects up to 9MW Installed capacity

Segment

Connected to middle voltage grid

Main considerations

Operates under a stabilized price regime

~1.4 Installed Capacity

GW in Chile1

Our innovation approach

Boosting green

hydrogen development

in Chile

The first full-scalewave

energy converter in

Chile

Use of coastal fog to

clean solar panels

Efficient use of water in

San Isidro

1.

Source: Open Energy Platform of the National Energy Commission (Plataforma de Energía Abierta del CNE)

3

… and renewables expansion

Projects under construction

Chile

Azabache

Campos del Sol

Sol de Lila

.SantiagoDomeyko

Finis Terrae

PMGD

Cerro Pabellón III

Renaico II

Los Cóndores

Installed Capacity

(MW)

61

382

163

204

126

75

28

144

150

Overall

Progress

69%

69%

59%

56%

43%

18%

86%

74%

77%

End of

Construction

Q3 21

Q4 21

Q3 21

Q3 21

Q4 21

2021-2022

Q3 21

Q4 21/ Q1 22

2023

4

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 14:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
