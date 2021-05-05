Enel Chile S A : Q1 2021 Consolidated Results

Financials CLP USD Sales 2021 2 630 B 3 750 M 3 750 M Net income 2021 431 B 614 M 614 M Net Debt 2021 1 677 B 2 391 M 2 391 M P/E ratio 2021 8,90x Yield 2021 5,62% Capitalization 3 557 B 5 044 M 5 072 M EV / Sales 2021 1,99x EV / Sales 2022 2,09x Nbr of Employees 2 219 Free-Float 35,9% Chart ENEL CHILE S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ENEL CHILE S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 77,25 CLP Last Close Price 51,42 CLP Spread / Highest target 55,6% Spread / Average Target 50,2% Spread / Lowest Target 40,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Paolo Pallotti Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Turchiarelli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration Herman Chadwick Piñera Chairman Eugenio Belinchon Internal Audit & Compliance Officer Pedro Pablo Cabrera Gaete Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ENEL CHILE S.A. -6.85% 5 044 NEXTERA ENERGY -1.89% 148 462 ENEL S.P.A. -0.85% 100 205 IBERDROLA, S.A. -4.44% 85 057 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 10.07% 77 522 SOUTHERN COMPANY 7.52% 70 314