Enel Chile S A : becomes a new strategic partner of the Sofofa Hub

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL CHILE BECOMES A NEW STRATEGIC PARTNER OF THE

SOFOFA HUB

 The company joined this collaborative initiative to address the challenges within innovation and circular economy and other vital industrial sectors.

Santiago, March 15, 2021. In a virtual ceremony and joined by its CEO, Paolo Pallotti, Enel Chile sealed its incorporation as a strategic partner of Sofofa Hub. Since its creation in 2019, this creation brings together indispensable companies from the national productive sector to seek collective solutions to the various challenges presented in the public and private spheres.

Enel Chile's participation will focus on Circular Economy to continue promoting its incorporation in different areas within the company and its value chain. This is in line with its 2021 - 2023 investment plan, focusing on adding 2.4 GW of renewable capacity, closing its coal-fired power plants, electrification process, energy efficiency solutions, and digitizing its distribution network. All of them are cornerstones of Enel's industrial plan, which, at the same time, converge with the country's objectives with the fulfillment of the commitments of the Paris Agreement. All efforts are underway to ensure that the planet's temperature does not increase by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era.

"Sofofa Hub's focus on Circular Economy coincides with the work that Enel Chile is currently developing. We believe that Innovation and a Circular Economy are accelerators of the company's growth while transitioning to a green economy and at the service of customers. In this sense, Sofofa Hub, for Enel Chile, represents the ideal space to build initiatives in this direction, with other companies and with the collaboration of Sofofa, as an articulator between business challenges and solutions for a more sustainable industry," said Paolo Pallotti, CEO of Enel Chile.

"The incorporation of Enel Chile as a strategic partner represents an opportunity to promote SOFOFA Hub's Circular Economy agenda, which will be focused on the valorization of by-products and industrial symbiosis. We have in Enel a shared vision of the future and the need to lead the change from the business sector with concrete actions and collaborative efforts," says Alan Garcia, executive director of Sofofa Hub.

Enel Chile thus becomes a strategic partner of Sofofa Hub to contribute to the organization's articulation work, with a collaborative approach through an ecosystem that involves private, academic, and public sectors, which prioritizes common challenges.