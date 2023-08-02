First quarter
Enel Chile - Consolidated results
April 28, 2023
Key highlights of the period
Portfolio
management
RES-growth
contributing with
~0.1TWh
Gas optimization
offsetting higher spot
price impact
Enel X fostering clean
Electrification and
supporting clients on Energy Efficiency Law
Market
Business
context
Perfomance
First Decree on PEC
EBITDA 1.5x
2.0 released: Gencos
higher than Q1 20221
cash recovery
process started
Gross debt
optimization:
Fully availability of
-5% vs. FY22 figures
Natural Gas / LNG in
the period
Final dividend
approved by the
VAD 20-24 - Expert
2023 AGM,
Panel report issued
CLP$ 5.1 per share2
ESG
Best practices
2022 Reporting and its interactive version are already available, aligned with best practices at international level
- Adjusted figures
- Total dividend approved of CLP$ 5.4 per share for 2022. Interim dividend of CLP$ 0.3 per share distributed on January 27, 2023, and final dividend of CLP$ 5.1 per share to be paid on May 26, 2023.
2
Portfolio management actions continue
to offset system headwinds in the Q1 2023
Better hydro and additional renewables'
contribution
Enel Chile renewable
Net installed capacity
production (TWh)
Full availability of LNG and Argentinean natural gas
Enel Chile gas consumption (MMm3/d)
Q1 2023
9
+17%
2.8
1.0
1.8
3.3
1.3
2.0
7%
17%
8.5 41%
GW
34%
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Hydro Wind, Solar & Geothermal CCGT Oil-Gas
Growth contribution - Q1 2023
+72 MW Renaico II
+0.1 TWh
additional capacity
new renewable capacity
Jan-22
Fer-22
Mar-22
Apr-22
May-22
Jun-22
Jul-22
Aug-22
Sep-22
Oct-22
Nov-22
Dec-22
Jan-23
Feb-23
Mar-23
Apr-23
LNG
NG (Argentina)
Gas optimization activities - Q1 2023
USD 153 mn
3
Grid and Enel X initiatives as important catalysators to foster Decarbonization and Electrification
Grids main KPIs
Main electrification updates
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Energy distributed
3.4
3.6
+6%
(TWh)1
SAIDI2 - Dx
134
139
+4%
(min.)
Losses3 - Dx
5.14
5.36
0.2pp
Grids (%)
Telecontrols
2.7
2.7
+2%
(#'000)
End users
2.0
2.1
+2%
Partnership with BCI Bank aimed to boost the energy transition, financing final
customer's projects
B2B
Expanding the positioning of e-Transport in Mining Companies, Tandem & CMP (30 and 19 e-buses)
B2G
Awarding of construction
5 Charging Depots for Transantiago 5
(million)
Digital payments
78
79
+1pp
(%)
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
+14%
Charging Points4,5
1.6
1.8
('000)
Electric buses4,6
1.6
2.0
+23%
('000)
Public lighting4
('000)
Electrification4,7
(GWh since 2019)
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
335 3370%
262
405
+55%
1. Data only for Enel Distribución concession area;
2. SAIDI Average LTM (Last Twelve Months); 3. Average LTM;
4. Cumulative figures; 5. Public, private and served e-buses charging points. Excludes
charging points managed by Enel X Way Chile; 6.
Considers e-buses supplied, managed and served by Enel X Chile; 7.
Includes all e-buses, charging points through Enel X Chile and Enel X Way Chile, full electric
buildings and air conditioning / heating sold.
4
Market context in evolution bringing several opportunities
Consumer Protection Mechanism (PEC 2)
Receivables process (Estimated timeline)
VAD 2020-2024 | Distribution Tariff
6%Returns
(real terms post tax)
Tariff review process (Estimated timeline)
Aug
Apr
2022
2023
Law 21,472
Decree
(PEC 2)
H2 2022
publication
May 2023
Sovereign
Guarantee
Decree
Q3Q4
20232023
Decree
Decree
H1 2023
H2 2023
Dec
Jan
Apr
2022
2023
2023
Regulatory
technical
Expert
report
Panel process
Jun 2023
Regulatory
Final Technical
report
Factoring
process
Jun
Monthly Data from GenCos to
2023
System Operator and Chile Treasury
YE 2023
Distribution Tariff Decree
(estimated time)
5
