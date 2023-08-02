First quarter

Enel Chile - Consolidated results

April 28, 2023

Key highlights of the period

Portfolio

management

RES-growth

contributing with

~0.1TWh

Gas optimization

offsetting higher spot

price impact

Enel X fostering clean

Electrification and

supporting clients on Energy Efficiency Law

Market

Business

context

Perfomance

First Decree on PEC

EBITDA 1.5x

2.0 released: Gencos

higher than Q1 20221

cash recovery

process started

Gross debt

optimization:

Fully availability of

-5% vs. FY22 figures

Natural Gas / LNG in

the period

Final dividend

approved by the

VAD 20-24 - Expert

2023 AGM,

Panel report issued

CLP$ 5.1 per share2

ESG

Best practices

2022 Reporting and its interactive version are already available, aligned with best practices at international level

  1. Adjusted figures
  2. Total dividend approved of CLP$ 5.4 per share for 2022. Interim dividend of CLP$ 0.3 per share distributed on January 27, 2023, and final dividend of CLP$ 5.1 per share to be paid on May 26, 2023.

2

Portfolio management actions continue

to offset system headwinds in the Q1 2023

Better hydro and additional renewables'

contribution

Enel Chile renewable

Net installed capacity

production (TWh)

Full availability of LNG and Argentinean natural gas

Enel Chile gas consumption (MMm3/d)

Q1 2023

9

+17%

2.8

1.0

1.8

3.3

1.3

2.0

7%

17%

8.5 41%

GW

34%

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Hydro Wind, Solar & Geothermal CCGT Oil-Gas

Growth contribution - Q1 2023

+72 MW Renaico II

+0.1 TWh

additional capacity

new renewable capacity

Jan-22

Fer-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22

Sep-22

Oct-22

Nov-22

Dec-22

Jan-23

Feb-23

Mar-23

Apr-23

LNG

NG (Argentina)

Gas optimization activities - Q1 2023

USD 153 mn

3

Grid and Enel X initiatives as important catalysators to foster Decarbonization and Electrification

Grids main KPIs

Main electrification updates

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Energy distributed

3.4

3.6

+6%

(TWh)1

SAIDI2 - Dx

134

139

+4%

(min.)

Losses3 - Dx

5.14

5.36

0.2pp

Grids (%)

Telecontrols

2.7

2.7

+2%

(#'000)

End users

2.0

2.1

+2%

Partnership with BCI Bank aimed to boost the energy transition, financing final

customer's projects

B2B

Expanding the positioning of e-Transport in Mining Companies, Tandem & CMP (30 and 19 e-buses)

B2G

Awarding of construction

5 Charging Depots for Transantiago 5

(million)

Digital payments

78

79

+1pp

(%)

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

+14%

Charging Points4,5

1.6

1.8

('000)

Electric buses4,6

1.6

2.0

+23%

('000)

Public lighting4

('000)

Electrification4,7

(GWh since 2019)

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

335 3370%

262

405

+55%

1. Data only for Enel Distribución concession area;

2. SAIDI Average LTM (Last Twelve Months); 3. Average LTM;

4. Cumulative figures; 5. Public, private and served e-buses charging points. Excludes

charging points managed by Enel X Way Chile; 6.

Considers e-buses supplied, managed and served by Enel X Chile; 7.

Includes all e-buses, charging points through Enel X Chile and Enel X Way Chile, full electric

buildings and air conditioning / heating sold.

4

Market context in evolution bringing several opportunities

Consumer Protection Mechanism (PEC 2)

Receivables process (Estimated timeline)

VAD 2020-2024 | Distribution Tariff

6%Returns

(real terms post tax)

Tariff review process (Estimated timeline)

Aug

Apr

2022

2023

Law 21,472

Decree

(PEC 2)

H2 2022

publication

May 2023

Sovereign

Guarantee

Decree

Q3Q4

20232023

Decree

Decree

H1 2023

H2 2023

Dec

Jan

Apr

2022

2023

2023

Regulatory

technical

Expert

report

Panel process

Jun 2023

Regulatory

Final Technical

report

Factoring

process

Jun

Monthly Data from GenCos to

2023

System Operator and Chile Treasury

YE 2023

Distribution Tariff Decree

(estimated time)

5

