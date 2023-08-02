Q2 & H1

Enel Chile - Consolidated results

July 26, 2023

Key highlights of the period

Portfolio

management

Contribution of Renewable growth

+1.1 GW COD in H1 23

+0.8 TWh additional generation vs. H1 22

Hydro Power Plants fully in operation despite the heavy rains

Natural Gas

full availability

Market

Business

context

Perfomance

Energy Transition

EBITDA +50%

Draft Bill issued

PEC 2.0 factoring

higher than H1 20221

process very close

to being initiated

Gross debt increase

mainly related to PEC

VAD 20-24Tariff

2.0 cash-in delays

to be released

Value

Creation

Signing of

550 MUSD

Asset Rotation

(~1.3x EV/Capex) to contribute to optimize sourcing and guarantee financial sustainability

1. 2022 figures adjusted by the Coal Stock Impairment (H1 2022: 63 USD mn) and Enel Transmisión Chile results (H1 2022: 54 USD mn).

2

Continue to execute several portfolio management

actions… projects in execution well on track

Additional renewables'

… to be complemented by other

contribution up to H1 2023…

technologies, in different locations…

  • to continue optimizing our generation mix

Growth Contribution H1 2023COD granted H1 2023

+98 MW

Campos del Sol

additional capacity

375 MW

Renaico II & Sierra Gorda

Valle del Sol

163 MW

New renewable generation (TWh)1

Finis Terrae ext / III

145 MW

2.1x

1.43

Guanchoi

398 MW

0.67

New capacity in construction

H1 2022

H1 2023

0.7GW

Under construction

1.1 GW

COD

in 2023

1.5 GW

COD

since 2022

0.32 GW 0.03 GW

Net installed capacity

76%

7% renewable

17%

8.5 41%

GW

35%

Hydro

Wind, Solar & Geothermal

CCGT2

Oil-Gas

0.15 GW 0.11 GW

1.

Considers all the growth platform in operation / already connected.

3

2. Combined Cycle Gas Turbine.

Operational resilience and timely management will allow us to take advantage of full hydrology recovery

Recent rainfall well above estimates

HPP1' Operations with solid resilience,

despite high rainfalls during June

Early management of our reservoirs avoided extreme water discharges and impacts on communities

Reservoirs recovery of ~ 950 GWh

by the end of Jun-23

(mm)

Bío-Bío

(25% of consolidated Gx)

3,000

rainfall

2,500

Cumulated

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

Maule

(34% of consolidated Gx)

(mm)

1,200

rainfall

1,000

Cumulated

800

600

400

200

0

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

Last 10 years

2022-23

2023-24

Enel Chile hydro production

(TWh)

+8%

3.7

+8%

3.4

1.6

1.7

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

H1 2022

H1 2023

Snow levels starting to recover in

Maule and Laja during July

Laguna del Maule

Laguna del Maule

Lago Laja

Lago Laja

June 15, 2023

July 15, 2023

1.

Hydro Power Plants.

4

(~12TBtu diverted to Mejillones)

Commodities management is effectively contributing to our diversification strategy

Gas portfolio optimization and trading actions

REGAS

Mejillones Atacama

TalTal

LNG

Gas Swap

Quintero

San Isidro

REGAS

Quintero

NG (Argentina)

Natural gas plenty availability enabled us to better optimize our thermal fleet in the North

Several trading activities carried out with local industrial and mining customers, and with external markets, as Europe

Argentinean gas firm availability during the summer (Oct-23toApr-24) and the wintertime

(May-23 to Sep-23)

Gas optimization activities - H1 2023

USD 175 mn

Enel Chile gas consumption and traded

(MMm3/d)

H1 2023

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Apr-22May-22

Aug-22

Sep-22Oct-22

Nov-22Dec-22

Apr-23May-23

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Jun-22Jul-22

Jan-23

Feb-23

Mar-23

Jun-23

Jul-23

LNG (Consumed) Argentine NG (Consumed) Trading

5

