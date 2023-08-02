Q2 & H1
Enel Chile - Consolidated results
July 26, 2023
Key highlights of the period
Portfolio
management
Contribution of Renewable growth
+1.1 GW COD in H1 23
+0.8 TWh additional generation vs. H1 22
Hydro Power Plants fully in operation despite the heavy rains
Natural Gas
full availability
Market
Business
context
Perfomance
Energy Transition
EBITDA +50%
Draft Bill issued
PEC 2.0 factoring
higher than H1 20221
process very close
to being initiated
Gross debt increase
mainly related to PEC
VAD 20-24Tariff
2.0 cash-in delays
to be released
Value
Creation
Signing of
550 MUSD
Asset Rotation
(~1.3x EV/Capex) to contribute to optimize sourcing and guarantee financial sustainability
1. 2022 figures adjusted by the Coal Stock Impairment (H1 2022: 63 USD mn) and Enel Transmisión Chile results (H1 2022: 54 USD mn).
2
Continue to execute several portfolio management
actions… projects in execution well on track
Additional renewables'
… to be complemented by other
contribution up to H1 2023…
technologies, in different locations…
- to continue optimizing our generation mix
Growth Contribution H1 2023COD granted H1 2023
+98 MW
Campos del Sol
additional capacity
375 MW
Renaico II & Sierra Gorda
Valle del Sol
163 MW
New renewable generation (TWh)1
Finis Terrae ext / III
145 MW
2.1x
1.43
Guanchoi
398 MW
0.67
New capacity in construction
H1 2022
H1 2023
0.7GW
Under construction
1.1 GW
COD
in 2023
1.5 GW
COD
since 2022
0.32 GW 0.03 GW
Net installed capacity
76%
7% renewable
17%
8.5 41%
GW
35%
Hydro
Wind, Solar & Geothermal
CCGT2
Oil-Gas
0.15 GW 0.11 GW
1.
Considers all the growth platform in operation / already connected.
3
2. Combined Cycle Gas Turbine.
Operational resilience and timely management will allow us to take advantage of full hydrology recovery
Recent rainfall well above estimates
HPP1' Operations with solid resilience,
despite high rainfalls during June
Early management of our reservoirs avoided extreme water discharges and impacts on communities
Reservoirs recovery of ~ 950 GWh
by the end of Jun-23
(mm)
Bío-Bío
(25% of consolidated Gx)
3,000
rainfall
2,500
Cumulated
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
Maule
(34% of consolidated Gx)
(mm)
1,200
rainfall
1,000
Cumulated
800
600
400
200
0
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
Last 10 years
2022-23
2023-24
Enel Chile hydro production
(TWh)
+8%
3.7
+8%
3.4
1.6
1.7
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
H1 2022
H1 2023
Snow levels starting to recover in
Maule and Laja during July
Laguna del Maule
Laguna del Maule
Lago Laja
Lago Laja
June 15, 2023
July 15, 2023
1.
Hydro Power Plants.
4
Commodities management is effectively contributing to our diversification strategy
Gas portfolio optimization and trading actions
REGAS
Mejillones Atacama
TalTal
LNG
Gas Swap
Quintero
San Isidro
REGAS
Quintero
NG (Argentina)
Natural gas plenty availability enabled us to better optimize our thermal fleet in the North
Several trading activities carried out with local industrial and mining customers, and with external markets, as Europe
Argentinean gas firm availability during the summer (Oct-23toApr-24) and the wintertime
(May-23 to Sep-23)
Gas optimization activities - H1 2023
USD 175 mn
Enel Chile gas consumption and traded
(MMm3/d)
H1 2023
15
14
13
12
11
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
Apr-22May-22
Aug-22
Sep-22Oct-22
Nov-22Dec-22
Apr-23May-23
Jan-22
Feb-22
Mar-22
Jun-22Jul-22
Jan-23
Feb-23
Mar-23
Jun-23
Jul-23
LNG (Consumed) Argentine NG (Consumed) Trading
5
