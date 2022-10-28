Enel Chile S A : – Consolidate Results Presentation – Q3 & 9M 2022

Q3 & 9M
Enel Chile's Consolidated results October 28, 2022
Q3 & 9M 2022
Key highlights
Giuseppe Turchiarelli
CFO
Key highlights of the period
Market scenario
Good hydrology as
expected
Argentine natural
gas delivery
confirmed
Spot prices still
pressured by commodities
Sustainable
Portfolio
management
Several management actions boosted our results and resilience
Gas optimization
activates improving
results
Improving on growing
sustainable portfolio mix
Climate change
Economic
related
performance
Inclusive and
Margins recovery
Just transition:
Coal phase-out
confirming our 2022
process was
Adj. EBITDA
completely
guidance
carried out
Antitrust approves
New renewable
the sale of the
capacity of +0.4 GW
Transmission assets
in 9M 2022
3
Market and strategy outlook
Our recovery plan has been catalyzed by better hydrology and long-position on natural gas
Better hydro conditions and
… boosted by a conservative gas policy
renewables' contribution…
to guarantee higher volumes….
Enel Chile renewable production
(TWh)
+22%
9.4
7.7
+67%
3.1
4.0
2.3
2.4
1.1
5.4
6.3
0.8
2.9
1.6
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
9M 2021
9M 2022
Wind, Solar & Geothermal
Hydro
Growth contribution - 9M 2022
441 MW New connected projects
+0.8 TWh Renewable generation contribution from new projects in 9M 2022
Enel Chile gas availability
8
MMm3/d
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
21-Jan
21-Mar21-Feb
21-May21-Apr
21-Jul21-Jun
21-.jul
21-Sep21-Aug
21-Oct
21-Nov
22-Feb22-Jan21-Dic
22-Mar
22-May22-Apr
22-.jun
22-Aug22-Jul
22-Sep
LNG
NG (Argentina)
High availability of natural gas sources brought optimization opportunities
Main drivers during 9M 2022:
Enel Chile hedging instruments:
USD 60 mn
Gas optimization activities:
USD 145 mn
Contribution on renewable growth:
USD 33 mn
5
