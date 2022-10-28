Advanced search
    ENELCHILE   CL0002266774

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
31.60 CLP   +4.60%
12:57pEnel Chile S A : – Consolidate Results Presentation – Q3 & 9M 2022
PU
12:36pEnel Chile S A : – Financial Statements Analysis – 9M & Q3 2022
PU
10/06Enel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – October 2022
PU
Enel Chile S A : – Consolidate Results Presentation – Q3 & 9M 2022

10/28/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Q3 & 9M

Enel Chile's Consolidated results October 28, 2022

Q3 & 9M 2022

Key highlights

Giuseppe Turchiarelli

CFO

INTERNAL

Key highlights of the period

Market scenario

Good hydrology as

expected

Argentine natural

gas delivery

confirmed

Spot prices still

pressured by commodities

Sustainable

Portfolio

management

Several management actions boosted our results and resilience

Gas optimization

activates improving

results

Improving on growing

sustainable portfolio mix

Climate change

Economic

related

performance

Inclusive and

Margins recovery

Just transition:

Coal phase-out

confirming our 2022

process was

Adj. EBITDA

completely

guidance

carried out

Antitrust approves

New renewable

the sale of the

capacity of +0.4 GW

Transmission assets

in 9M 2022

3

Q3 & 9M 2022

Market and strategy outlook

Giuseppe Turchiarelli

CFO

INTERNAL

Our recovery plan has been catalyzed by better hydrology and long-position on natural gas

Better hydro conditions and

… boosted by a conservative gas policy

renewables' contribution…

to guarantee higher volumes….

  • have translated into results recovery, supporting our 2022 guidance view

Enel Chile renewable production

(TWh)

+22%

9.4

7.7

+67%

3.1

4.0

2.3

2.4

1.1

5.4

6.3

0.8

2.9

1.6

Q3 2021

Q3 2022

9M 2021

9M 2022

Wind, Solar & Geothermal

Hydro

Growth contribution - 9M 2022

441 MW New connected projects

+0.8 TWh Renewable generation contribution from new projects in 9M 2022

Enel Chile gas availability

Q3 2022

8

MMm3/d

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

21-Jan

21-Mar21-Feb

21-May21-Apr

21-Jul21-Jun

21-.jul

21-Sep21-Aug

21-Oct

21-Nov

22-Feb22-Jan21-Dic

22-Mar

22-May22-Apr

22-.jun

22-Aug22-Jul

22-Sep

LNG

NG (Argentina)

High availability of natural gas sources brought optimization opportunities

Main drivers during 9M 2022:

Enel Chile hedging instruments:

USD 60 mn

Gas optimization activities:

USD 145 mn

Contribution on renewable growth:

USD 33 mn

5

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 16:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
