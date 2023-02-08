Advanced search
    ENELCHILE   CL0002266774

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-06
35.89 CLP   +0.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Chile S A : – Consolidated Results Presentation – Q2 & H1 2022

02/08/2023 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 & H1

Enel Chile's Consolidated results July 28, 2022

Q2 & H1 2022

Key highlights

Fabrizio Barderi

CEO

INTERNAL

Key highlights of the period

Portfolio

Regulatory

Economic

Asset

Management

updates

performance

rotation

Adverse market

2.0 Energy

Temporary effect

Sale purchase

conditions partially

offset by several

Stabilization

on margins

agreement signed

management actions

Mechanism approved

Commodities

Equity value of the

Actions are driven to

Distribution Basics

pressure is partially

transmission

take advantage of

Service law in course

offset by hedging

business of

asset resilience

since Aug 22

instruments

USD 1,345 mn1

Good hydrological

20-24 VAD preliminary

FY 2022 guidance

Financial liquidity to

perspective to H2

regulatory updates

on track

face headwinds

2022

1. Price as of Jan 1st 2022 for 99.09%; to be adjusted by 4.75% up to Tender Offering to be realized by the Buyer.

3

Q2 & H1 2022

Market and Strategy outlook

Fabrizio Barderi

CEO

INTERNAL

The adverse context remains with new caveats carrying

us to take several corporate actions…

Despite a compound set of factors that have

had under pressure the energy sector…

Co-uncorrelated events of the system impacting market

Peer LNG supplier

Thermal

Transmission

declared force majeure

unavailability

constrains

Commodities appreciation

Henry Hub

API 2

Brent

H1 2022

+119%

+260%

+66%

Q2 2022

+153%

+276%

+65%

…we've put in place a conservative gas policy, to guarantee higher volumes…

Enel Chile gas consumption

8

Q2 2022

MMm3/d

6

4

2

0

ene.-21

mar.-21feb.-21

may.-21abr.-21

jun.-21

jul.-21

ago.-21

sept.-21

oct.-21

nov.-21

dic.-21

ene.-22

feb.-22

mar.-22

jun.-22may.-22abr.-22

LNG

NG (Argentina)

  • and continue focusing in reducing non-hedged positions

Enel Chile hedging instruments:

USD 68mn

H1 2022 Revenues from commodities hedges

Gas trading activities:

USD 34mn

H1 2022 margin on gas trading activities

New PPAS bringing volumes to our portfolio

Avg. Spot

Quillota 220kV (USD/MWh)

138

Enel Chile Hydro production (TWh)

-11%

Enel Chile CCGT1 production (TWh)

+37%

Gas Atacama operation

Natural Gas Swap

1.1 TWh / year

Solar PPA with Mytilineos

(COD Phase I: Abr-23; Phase II: Dec-23)

77 75

74

95

69

2.4

3.2

Argentine natural gas has allowed us to optimize thermal generation

Port of

USD 27mn

1.3 TWh / year

Wind PPA with Atlas Renewable

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022 2021

H1 2021

H1 2022

H1 2021

H1 2022

Mejillones

(H1 22 margin)

(COD: Jan-26)

1.

Combined Cycle Gas Turbine.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 17:56:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 023 B 5 039 M 5 039 M
Net income 2022 334 B 418 M 418 M
Net Debt 2022 3 171 B 3 972 M 3 972 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,22x
Yield 2022 7,33%
Capitalization 2 482 B 3 109 M 3 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 248
Free-Float 35,9%
