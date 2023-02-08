Enel Chile S A : – Consolidated Results Presentation – Q2 & H1 2022

Q2 & H1
Enel Chile's Consolidated results July 28, 2022
Q2 & H1 2022
Key highlights
Fabrizio Barderi
CEO
Key highlights of the period
Portfolio
Regulatory
Economic
Asset
Management
updates
performance
rotation
Adverse market
2.0 Energy
Temporary effect
Sale purchase
conditions partially
offset by several
Stabilization
on margins
agreement signed
management actions
Mechanism approved
Commodities
Equity value of the
Actions are driven to
Distribution Basics
pressure is partially
transmission
take advantage of
Service law in course
offset by hedging
business of
asset resilience
since Aug 22
instruments
USD 1,345 mn1
Good hydrological
20-24 VAD preliminary
FY 2022 guidance
Financial liquidity to
perspective to H2
regulatory updates
on track
face headwinds
2022
1. Price as of Jan 1st 2022 for 99.09%; to be adjusted by 4.75% up to Tender Offering to be realized by the Buyer.
3
Market and Strategy outlook
The adverse context remains with new caveats carrying
us to take several corporate actions…
Despite a compound set of factors that have
had under pressure the energy sector…
Co-uncorrelated events of the system impacting market
Peer LNG supplier
Thermal
Transmission
declared force majeure
unavailability
constrains
Commodities appreciation
Henry Hub
API 2
Brent
H1 2022
+119%
+260%
+66%
Q2 2022
+153%
+276%
+65%
…we've put in place a conservative gas policy, to guarantee higher volumes…
Enel Chile gas consumption
8
MMm3/d
6
4
2
0
ene.-21
mar.-21feb.-21
may.-21abr.-21
jun.-21
jul.-21
ago.-21
sept.-21
oct.-21
nov.-21
dic.-21
ene.-22
feb.-22
mar.-22
jun.-22may.-22abr.-22
LNG
NG (Argentina)
Enel Chile hedging instruments:
USD 68mn
H1 2022 Revenues from commodities hedges
Gas trading activities:
USD 34mn
H1 2022 margin on gas trading activities
New PPAS bringing volumes to our portfolio
Avg. Spot
Quillota 220kV (USD/MWh)
138
Enel Chile Hydro production (TWh)
-11%
Enel Chile CCGT1 production (TWh)
+37%
Gas Atacama operation
Natural Gas Swap
1.1 TWh / year
Solar PPA with Mytilineos
(COD Phase I: Abr-23; Phase II: Dec-23)
77 75
74
95
69
2.4
3.2
Argentine natural gas has allowed us to optimize thermal generation
Port of
USD 27mn
1.3 TWh / year
Wind PPA with Atlas Renewable
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022 2021
H1 2021
Mejillones
(H1 22 margin)
(COD: Jan-26)
1.
Combined Cycle Gas Turbine.
5
