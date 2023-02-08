Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Enel Chile S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ENELCHILE   CL0002266774

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-06
35.89 CLP   +0.34%
12:57pEnel Chile S A : – Consolidated Results Presentation – Q3 & 9M 2022
PU
12:57pEnel Chile S A : – Consolidated Results Presentation – Q2 & H1 2022
PU
02/07Enel Chile S A : receives authorization to start commercial operation of the Domeyko Photovoltaic Farm
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Chile S A : – Consolidated Results Presentation – Q3 & 9M 2022

02/08/2023 | 12:57pm EST
Q3 & 9M

Enel Chile's Consolidated results October 28, 2022

Q3 & 9M 2022

Key highlights

Giuseppe Turchiarelli

CFO

INTERNAL

Key highlights of the period

Market scenario

Good hydrology as

expected

Argentine natural

gas delivery

confirmed

Spot prices still

pressured by commodities

Sustainable

Portfolio

management

Several management actions boosted our results and resilience

Gas optimization

activates improving

results

Improving on growing

sustainable portfolio mix

Climate change

Economic

related

performance

Inclusive and

Margins recovery

Just transition:

Coal phase-out

confirming our 2022

process was

Adj. EBITDA

completely

guidance

carried out

Antitrust approves

New renewable

the sale of the

capacity of +0.4 GW

Transmission assets

in 9M 2022

3

Q3 & 9M 2022

Market and strategy outlook

Giuseppe Turchiarelli

CFO

INTERNAL

Our recovery plan has been catalyzed by better hydrology and long-position on natural gas

Better hydro conditions and

… boosted by a conservative gas policy

renewables' contribution…

to guarantee higher volumes….

  • have translated into results recovery, supporting our 2022 guidance view

Enel Chile renewable production

(TWh)

+22%

9.4

7.7

+67%

3.1

4.0

2.3

2.4

1.1

5.4

6.3

0.8

2.9

1.6

Q3 2021

Q3 2022

9M 2021

9M 2022

Wind, Solar & Geothermal

Hydro

Growth contribution - 9M 2022

441 MW New connected projects

+0.8 TWh Renewable generation contribution from new projects in 9M 2022

Enel Chile gas availability

Q3 2022

8

MMm3/d

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Jan-21

Mar-21Feb-21

May-21Apr-21

Jul-21Jun-21

jul.-21

Sep-21Aug-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Feb-22Jan-22Dic-21

Mar-22

May-22Apr-22

jun.-22

Aug-22Jul-22

Sep-22

LNG

NG (Argentina)

High availability of natural gas sources brought optimization opportunities

Main drivers during 9M 2022:

Enel Chile hedging instruments:

USD 60 mn

Gas optimization activities:

USD 145 mn

Contribution on renewable growth:

USD 33 mn

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 17:56:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
