    ENELCHILE   CL0002266774

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
49.35 CLP   +0.76%
Enel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – June 2023
PU
05:27pEnel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – Junio 2023
PU
06/08Enel Chile S A : is once again among the world's sustainability leaders in the FTSE4Good Indexes
PU
Enel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – Junio 2023

06/14/2023
Enel Chile

Corporate presentation

June 2023

0

Country overview & market context

1

Chile today and country's potential

A champion in the

transition to

renewable

energies

~2 TW of renewable energy potential in Chile1

+28% expected increase of energy demand by 20302

Total population of 20 million3

88% of population in urban areas and 40% in metropolitan region

Promotion of Hydrogen pilot projects:

Follow-up of more than 15 pilot projects and

International Cooperation

Net ZERO: the unavoidable

journey for Chile

80% Renewable

generation by 2030

New vehicle sales to be

only electric cars by

2035

0% Coal Power plants

by 2040

(best efforts 2030)

CO2 neutrality by 2050

1.

National Green Hydrogen Strategy, November 2020.

2

  1. National Energy Commission (CNE) PNCP Final Technical Report, December 2021.
  2. National Statistics Institute, June 2022.

New scenario bringing some challenges and several opportunities for the following years

Even though the energy market is

experiencing challenges…

….there are opportunities arising from

Energy back up

the current context

An increasingly

Transmission's

New regulation

complex

to cope with

expansions not

to enable

"new normal"

intermittency

fast enough

electrification

hydrology

and curtailment

Coal phase-out

Natural gas as

Attractive

New technology

and BESS

transitory

renewable and

changing the

adoption

technology

H2 potential

way to do things

3

Challenging market context in 2022, although reducing pressure in some indicators in 2023

Macro and commodities scenario reducing pressure

A compound set of factors impacted spot prices

Henry Hub

API 2

Brent

USD/CLP1

Chilean CPI2

FY 2022

FY 2022

FY 2022

FY 2022

FY 2022

+73%

+142%

+43%

+15%

12.8%

Q4 2022

Q4 2022

Q4 2022

Q4 2022

Q4 2022

+7%

-35%

+11%

+11%

1.8%

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

-32%

-35%

-20%

0%

1.9%

Avg. Spot Quillota 220kV (USD/MWh)

111

138

116

95

77 75

74

84

69

Avg. Spot Alto Jahuel 220kV (USD/MWh)

145

114 88

118 107

78

78

83

70

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2023 2022 2021

1.

Comparisons using the average exchange rate for each period.

4

2. Cumulated inflation at the end of the period.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 21:26:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
