|
Enel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – May 2023
Enel Chile
Corporate presentation
May 2023
Country overview & market context
Chile today and country's potential
A champion in the
transition to
renewable
energies
~2 TW of renewable energy potential in Chile1
+28% expected increase of energy demand by 20302
Total population of 20 million3
88% of population in urban areas and 40% in metropolitan region
Promotion of Hydrogen pilot projects:
Follow-up of more than 15 pilot projects and
International Cooperation
Net ZERO: the unavoidable
journey for Chile
80% Renewable
generation by 2030
New vehicle sales to be
only electric cars by
2035
0% Coal Power plants
by 2040
(best efforts 2030)
CO2 neutrality by 2050
|
1.
|
National Green Hydrogen Strategy, November 2020.
|
2
|
-
National Energy Commission (CNE) PNCP Final Technical Report, December 2021.
-
National Statistics Institute, June 2022.
New scenario bringing some challenges and several opportunities for the following years
|
Even though the energy market is
|
|
|
|
experiencing challenges…
|
….there are opportunities arising from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy back up
|
|
the current context
|
|
|
|
An increasingly
|
|
|
|
|
Transmission's
|
New regulation
|
|
|
|
|
complex
|
to cope with
|
|
|
|
|
expansions not
|
to enable
|
|
|
|
|
"new normal"
|
intermittency
|
|
|
|
|
fast enough
|
electrification
|
|
|
|
|
hydrology
|
and curtailment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal phase-out
|
Natural gas as
|
Attractive
|
New technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and BESS
|
transitory
|
renewable and
|
changing the
|
|
|
|
|
adoption
|
technology
|
H2 potential
|
way to do things
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Challenging market context in 2022, although reducing pressure in some indicators in 2023
Macro and commodities scenario reducing pressure
A compound set of factors impacted spot prices
|
Henry Hub
|
API 2
|
Brent
|
USD/CLP1
|
Chilean CPI2
|
FY 2022
|
FY 2022
|
FY 2022
|
FY 2022
|
FY 2022
|
+73%
|
+142%
|
+43%
|
+15%
|
12.8%
|
Q4 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
+7%
|
-35%
|
+11%
|
+11%
|
1.8%
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2023
|
-32%
|
-35%
|
-20%
|
0%
|
1.9%
Avg. Spot Quillota 220kV (USD/MWh)
|
|
111
|
138
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77 75
|
74
|
84
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. Spot Alto Jahuel 220kV (USD/MWh)
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
114 88
|
|
118 107
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
78
|
83
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Comparisons using the average exchange rate for each period.
|
4
2. Cumulated inflation at the end of the period.
Disclaimer
Enel Chile SA published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 17:49:33 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about ENEL CHILE S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ENEL CHILE S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 895 B
4 848 M
4 848 M
|Net income 2023
|
480 B
597 M
597 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
2 436 B
3 031 M
3 031 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|6,88x
|Yield 2023
|7,61%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 230 B
3 991 M
4 020 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,45x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,58x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 140
|Free-Float
|35,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ENEL CHILE S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|46,70 CLP
|Average target price
|49,33 CLP
|Spread / Average Target
|5,64%