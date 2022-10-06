Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Enel Chile S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENELCHILE   CL0002266774

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
29.02 CLP   +1.11%
03:12pEnel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – October 2022
PU
09/30Enel Subsidiary Shuts Down Last Coal Plant in Chile
MT
09/30Enel Chile S A : becomes the first Chilean company to stop the use of coal in electricity generation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – Octubre 2022

10/06/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate presentation

Enel Chile

BTG Pactual Latam CEO Conference - New York 2022

October 2022

Market outlook

A country with attractive renewable

sources…

Main geographic topics1

+757 of land area

thousands

km2

+4.3k

from North to

Length

kilometers

South

Renewable potential 70x compared to current installed capacity2

+1,180 GW

Solar

+191 GW

Wind

+160 Mton Green Hydrogen Annual production

+160 GW

Marine Energy3

Main demographic topics4

20 Total population million

88 Population in % urban areas

40 Population in

  • Metropolitan area

Consumption evolution5

+28%

Energy

75 TWh

~96 TWh

demand

in 2021

in 2030

Consumption per capita6

3.3 MWh 4.3 MWh

2009 +30% 2019

  1. MWh Consumption per capita in Europe as of 20196
  1. MWh Consumption per capita in LATAM as of 20196

Net ZERO: the unavoidable journey for Chile

Renewable

54% capacity

as of 20217

Target renewable

generation

80% by 2030

by 2050

0%

Coal Power plants

by 2040

1. Source: Government webpage: https://www.gob.cl/nuestro-pais/; 2. Source: Ministry of Energy (Hydrogen Strategy presentation, Nov/20); 3. Inter-American Development

2

Bank; 4. Source: National Institute of Statistics as of June 2022; 5. Source: National Energy Commission (CNE) PNCP Final Technical Report, December 2021; 6. International Energy Agency; 7. 2021 CNE annual report .

…and appealing electrification potential...

Electrification

the pathway for the energy transition

The roadmap towards

zero emissions in transport3

  • participation of electricity in energy consumption in Chile1

54%

24%

30%

2050E

2020

2030E

Net incremental electricity in Chile by 20302

Transport

Residential

Industry

2.4 TWh

5.4 TWh

14.4 TWh

100%

of sales of minor mobile machinery

2035E

(construction, agricultural and

forestry machinery)

100% of light and medium

2040E

vehicle sales

100% of public transportation sales

100% of sales of major mobile machinery

2045E

100%

of cargo

transportation

and intercity buses sales

Replacement of firewood

Full electric buildings

Increasing trend in last years. Boosting

heating by electric devices

electrification and new electricity uses

Energy efficiency law

to improve productivity,

competitiveness and quality of life

1.

Study: The roadmap of the Chilean energy sector towards carbon neutrality, 2020, Association Generadoras Chile.

3

  1. Internal estimates.
  2. Ministry of Energy: National Electric Mobility Strategy 2021.

…bringing additional opportunities for our Company and clients through energy transition

Energy

Transition &

clients'

Empowerment

Electrification of the final consumers (e-city,e-mobility,e-home)

Expiring PPAs in the market will trigger potential opportunities

Free market size enhancement coming from potential "liberalized clients"

Decarbonization awareness of the clients, demanding renewable energy and efficiency services

Green Hydrogen industry pushing for additional renewables growth

Main actions to

seize Opportunities

Integrated offering for our clients

Increased presence of renewables in our portfolio

Reduce volatility from hydrology and commodities

New technologies (storage, H2)

Asset rotation/ Portfolio enhancing

4

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 19:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENEL CHILE S.A.
03:12pEnel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – October 2022
PU
09/30Enel Subsidiary Shuts Down Last Coal Plant in Chile
MT
09/30Enel Chile S A : becomes the first Chilean company to stop the use of coal in electricity ..
PU
09/13Enel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – September 2022
PU
09/13Enel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – Septiembre 2022
PU
08/25Enel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation –August 2022
PU
08/25Enel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – Agosto 2022
PU
08/02Enel Chile S A : presents "Circular Cities for Chile", the first study on how to implement..
PU
07/28Transcript : Enel Chile S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28Enel Chile S A : – Consolidated Results Presentation – Q2-H1 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL CHILE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 763 B 3 997 M 3 997 M
Net income 2022 413 B 438 M 438 M
Net Debt 2022 3 239 B 3 441 M 3 441 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,35x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 2 007 B 2 134 M 2 132 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 226
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart ENEL CHILE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel Chile S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL CHILE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 29,02 CLP
Average target price 43,83 CLP
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Barderi Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Turchiarelli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Herman Chadwick Piñera Chairman
Juan Díaz Valenzuela Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Pedro Pablo Cabrera Gaete Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL CHILE S.A.-2.62%2 134
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.41%160 660
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.22%73 060
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.37%72 392
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.01%60 177
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-12.16%57 451