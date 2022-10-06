Enel Chile S A : – Corporate Presentation – Octubre 2022
Corporate presentation
Enel Chile
BTG Pactual Latam CEO Conference - New York 2022
October 2022
Market outlook
A country with attractive renewable
sources…
Main geographic topics1
+757 of land area
thousands
km2
+4.3k
from North to
Length
kilometers
South
Renewable potential 70x compared to current installed capacity2
+1,180 GW
Solar
+191 GW
Wind
+160 Mton Green HydrogenAnnual production
+160 GW
Marine Energy3
Main demographic topics4
20Total population million
88 Population in %urban areas
40 Population in
Metropolitan area
Consumption evolution5
+28%
Energy
75 TWh
~96 TWh
demand
in 2021
in 2030
Consumption per capita6
3.3 MWh 4.3 MWh
2009 +30% 2019
MWh Consumption per capita in Europe as of 20196
MWh Consumption per capita in LATAM as of 20196
Net ZERO: the unavoidable journey for Chile
Renewable
54% capacity
as of 20217
Target renewable
generation
80% by 2030
by 2050
0%
Coal Power plants
by 2040
…and appealing electrification potential...
Electrification
the pathway for the energy transition
The roadmap towards
zero emissions in transport3
participation of electricity in energy consumption in Chile1
54%
24%
30%
2050E
2020
2030E
Net incremental electricity in Chile by 20302
Transport
Residential
Industry
2.4 TWh
5.4 TWh
14.4 TWh
100%
of sales of minor mobile machinery
2035E
(construction, agricultural and
forestry machinery)
100% of light and medium
2040E
vehicle sales
100% of public transportation sales
100% of sales of major mobile machinery
2045E
100%
of cargo
transportation
and intercity buses sales
Replacement of firewood
Full electric buildings
Increasing trend in last years. Boosting
heating by electric devices
electrification and new electricity uses
Energy efficiency law
to improve productivity,
competitiveness and quality of life
1.
…bringing additional opportunities for our Company and clients through energy transition
Energy
Transition &
clients'
Empowerment
Electrification of the final consumers (e-city,e-mobility,e-home)
Expiring PPAs in the market will trigger potential opportunities
Free market size enhancement coming from potential "liberalized clients"
Decarbonization awareness of the clients, demanding renewable energy and efficiency services
Green Hydrogen industry pushing for additional renewables growth
Main actions to
seize Opportunities
Integrated offering for our clients
Increased presence of renewables in our portfolio
Reduce volatility from hydrology and commodities
New technologies (storage, H2)
Asset rotation/ Portfolio enhancing
4
