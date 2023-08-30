Corporate presentation

Enel Chile

Santander Andean Conference

August 30, 2023

Enel Chile focus on execution

Key topics

Improved hydrology and melting season favoring operational performance in the H2 2023, boosted by optimized gas supply and commodity prices trend

Management initiatives executed unlocking value for all our stakeholders and maintaining a comfortable financial position

Regulatory framework and market evolution bringing new opportunities to seize through Enel Chile's integrated business model

Working to continue paving our way to a sustainable and brighter future through our integrated strategy

2

Operational resilience and timely management will allow us to take advantage of full hydrology recovery

Recent rainfall well above estimates

Enel Chile hydro production

HPP1' Operations with solid resilience,

despite high rainfalls during June

Early management of our reservoirs avoided extreme water discharges and impacts on communities

Reservoirs recovery of ~ 950 GWh

by the end of Jun-23

(mm)

Bío-Bío2

(25% of consolidated Gx)

3,000

rainfall

2,500

Cumulated

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

Maule2

(34% of consolidated Gx)

(mm)

1,200

rainfall

1,000

Cumulated

800

600

400

200

0

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

(TWh)

+8%

3.7

+8%

3.4

1.6

1.7

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

H1 2022

H1 2023

Snow levels starting to recover in

Maule and Laja during August

Laguna del Maule

Laguna del Maule

Lago Laja

Lago Laja

August 28, 2022

August 27, 2023

Last 10 years

2022-23

2023-24

  1. Hydro Power Plants.
  2. As of Aug 22, 2023.

3

(~12TBtu diverted to Mejillones in H1 2023)

Commodities management is effectively contributing to our diversification strategy

Gas portfolio optimization and trading actions

REGAS

Mejillones Atacama

TalTal

LNG

Gas Swap

Quintero

San Isidro

REGAS

Quintero

Natural gas plenty availability enabled us to better optimize our thermal fleet in the North

Several trading activities carried out with local industrial and mining customers, and with external markets, as Europe

Argentine gas firm availability during the

summer (Oct-22 to Apr-23 & Oct-23 to Apr-24)and the wintertime (May-23 to Sep-23)

NG

Gas optimization activities - H1 2023

(Argentina)

USD 175 mn

Enel Chile gas consumption and traded

(MMm3/d)

H1 2023

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Apr-22May-22Jun-22

Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22Jan-23Feb-23

Apr-23May-23Jun-23

Aug-23

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Jul-22

Mar-23

Jul-23

LNG (Consumed)

Argentine NG (Consumed)

Trading

4

Optimization of our portfolio to strength our financial solidity and continue executing our goals

Sale of transmission assets

Sale of Enel Transmisión

USD 1,399 mn

Received on December 9, 2022 Equity value (99.09%)1

USD 202 mn2

Received on December 9, 2022 Intercompany debt between Enel Chile and Enel Transmisión

USD 769 mn3

Net Income impact in 2022

Closing signed on Dec 9, 2022

Gas valorization strategy

Shell Agreement

Valorization of our LNG long-term agreement, taking advantage of high commodity prices.

Reduction of our exposure to potential natural gas surpluses.

USD 520 mn

EBITDA

USD 355 mn

Net Income impact in 2022

Received on Dec 29, 2022

Sale of 4 solar plants

Agreement to sell Arcadia

Generación Solar

416 MW of generation assets that includes four solar power plants in Antofagasta and Atacama

Use of sources: Capex plan and deleverage

USD 550 mn

Equity value (99.09%)1

USD 110 mn

Estimated net Income impact in 2023

Closing estimated in Q4 2023

1. Enel Chile stake.

2.

Intercompany debt of CLP 172,369,859,417 converted using Fx of 851.95.

5

3.

Net impact on results of Enel Transmisión sale.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 18:43:09 UTC.