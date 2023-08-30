Corporate presentation
Enel Chile
Santander Andean Conference
August 30, 2023
Enel Chile focus on execution
Key topics
Improved hydrology and melting season favoring operational performance in the H2 2023, boosted by optimized gas supply and commodity prices trend
Management initiatives executed unlocking value for all our stakeholders and maintaining a comfortable financial position
Regulatory framework and market evolution bringing new opportunities to seize through Enel Chile's integrated business model
Working to continue paving our way to a sustainable and brighter future through our integrated strategy
Operational resilience and timely management will allow us to take advantage of full hydrology recovery
Recent rainfall well above estimates
Enel Chile hydro production
HPP1' Operations with solid resilience,
despite high rainfalls during June
Early management of our reservoirs avoided extreme water discharges and impacts on communities
Reservoirs recovery of ~ 950 GWh
by the end of Jun-23
(mm)
Bío-Bío2
(25% of consolidated Gx)
3,000
rainfall
2,500
Cumulated
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
Maule2
(34% of consolidated Gx)
(mm)
1,200
rainfall
1,000
Cumulated
800
600
400
200
0
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
(TWh)
+8%
3.7
+8%
3.4
1.6
1.7
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
H1 2022
H1 2023
Snow levels starting to recover in
Maule and Laja during August
Laguna del Maule
Laguna del Maule
Lago Laja
Lago Laja
August 28, 2022
August 27, 2023
Last 10 years
2022-23
2023-24
- Hydro Power Plants.
- As of Aug 22, 2023.
Commodities management is effectively contributing to our diversification strategy
Gas portfolio optimization and trading actions
REGAS
Mejillones Atacama
TalTal
LNG
Gas Swap
Quintero
San Isidro
REGAS
Quintero
Natural gas plenty availability enabled us to better optimize our thermal fleet in the North
Several trading activities carried out with local industrial and mining customers, and with external markets, as Europe
Argentine gas firm availability during the
summer (Oct-22 to Apr-23 & Oct-23 to Apr-24)and the wintertime (May-23 to Sep-23)
NG
Gas optimization activities - H1 2023
(Argentina)
USD 175 mn
Enel Chile gas consumption and traded
(MMm3/d)
H1 2023
15
14
13
12
11
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
Apr-22May-22Jun-22
Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22Jan-23Feb-23
Apr-23May-23Jun-23
Aug-23
Jan-22
Feb-22
Mar-22
Jul-22
Mar-23
Jul-23
LNG (Consumed)
Argentine NG (Consumed)
Trading
Optimization of our portfolio to strength our financial solidity and continue executing our goals
Sale of transmission assets
Sale of Enel Transmisión
USD 1,399 mn
Received on December 9, 2022 Equity value (99.09%)1
USD 202 mn2
Received on December 9, 2022 Intercompany debt between Enel Chile and Enel Transmisión
USD 769 mn3
Net Income impact in 2022
Closing signed on Dec 9, 2022
Gas valorization strategy
Shell Agreement
Valorization of our LNG long-term agreement, taking advantage of high commodity prices.
Reduction of our exposure to potential natural gas surpluses.
USD 520 mn
EBITDA
USD 355 mn
Net Income impact in 2022
Received on Dec 29, 2022
Sale of 4 solar plants
Agreement to sell Arcadia
Generación Solar
416 MW of generation assets that includes four solar power plants in Antofagasta and Atacama
Use of sources: Capex plan and deleverage
USD 550 mn
Equity value (99.09%)1
USD 110 mn
Estimated net Income impact in 2023
Closing estimated in Q4 2023
1. Enel Chile stake.
2.
Intercompany debt of CLP 172,369,859,417 converted using Fx of 851.95.
3.
Net impact on results of Enel Transmisión sale.
