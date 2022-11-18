Enel Generación Peru A : Otros Hechos De Importancia

18/11/22, 10:28 Enel Is Said to Consider $5 Billion Peru Sale to Cut Debt - Bloomberg

Enel Weighs $5 Billion Peru Operations Sale to Cut Debt

Italian utility exploring asset sales outside home market Enel has cut 2022 proft target in wake of energy crisis

By Dinesh Nair, Tommaso Ebhardt, and Alberto Brambilla

18 de noviembre de 2022, 8:18 GMT-5 Updated on 18 de noviembre de 2022, 8:35 GMT-5

Enel SpA is weighing a sale of its operations in Peru as it seeks ways to cut debt and fund new investments, according to people familiar with the matter.

Italy's largest utility is working with advisers on the potential disposal, which could be valued at about $5 billion, the people said. The asset has drawn preliminary interest from strategic suitors and investment funds, one of the people said.

Shares in Enel rose as much as 3.1% on Friday. The stock was up 2.7% at 2:29 p.m. in Milan, giving the company a market value of €52.2 billion ($54.2 billion).

Enel, which recently cut its proft target for 2022 in the wake of the global energy crisis, is exploring asset sales outside Italy in a bid to reduce its debt pile and fnance new investments, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

