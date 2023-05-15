Enel Russia : EL5-Energo publishes its audited consolidated financial results for the 1st quarter of 2023 in accordance with IFRS

Revenue growth from the sale of thermal energy by 11% primarily due to the indexation of regulated tariffs.

An increase in revenue from the sale of electricity by 5% due to an increase in market prices against the background of the indexation of gas tariffs in 2022, which compensated a decrease in the volume of electricity sales. Additional support was provided by the indexation of electricity tariffs.

Revenue growth from the sale of capacity by 32% due to a significant increase in revenues from the renewable energy DPM program after the commissioning of the Kola WPS, an increase in the price of KOM, KOMMod, as well as the indexation of regulated tariffs.

Moscow, May 15th 2023 - PJSC EL5-Energo publishes its audited consolidated financial results for the 1st three months of 2023 in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Since March 1 2023, the company is receiving a fee for the full capacity of the Kola wind farm under the Renewable energy program. The total installed capacity of renewable generation facilities of PJSC

According to the results of the 1

EL5-ENERGO PUBLISHES ITS AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER OF 2023 IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS

PRESS-RELEASE

PJSC EL5-Energo Pavlovskaya 7, bld. 1, Moscow, Russia

T +7(495) 539 31 31 ext. 7824 media@el5-energo.ru el5-energo.ru

primarily explained by the increase in net financial expenses following the end of the capitalization period in assets of interest expenses on project financing of the Kola wind farm, as well as the general increase in market interest rates compared to Q1 2022.

Net debt showed a decrease of almost 8% from RUB 29.8 billion as of the end of 2022 up to RUB 27.5 billion at the end of the 1st quarter of 2023 on the background of the end of investments in the construction of the Kola wind farm and its commissioning. At the same time, operating cash flow for the current quarter significantly exceeded current capital expenditures, as well as investments in the implementation of equipment modernization projects under the KOMMod.

MAIN OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

1Q 2023 1Q 2022 Change Net power production (GWh) 5 676 6 101 -7,0% including: - gas output 5 447 6 019 -9,5% - wind output 228 83 +176,5% Power sales (GWh) 6 491 6 793 -4,5% Heat sales (thousand Gcal) 1 364 1 426 -4,3%

Net power production decreased in the 1st quarter of 2023 on the background of a high base of electricity supply in the same period last year and restrained dynamics of consumption growth in the most regions of Company presence.

In more detail, the decrease of conventional gas units output was partially offset by strong indicators of generation based on renewable energy sources:

decreased in the 1st quarter of 2023 on the background of a high base of electricity supply in the same period last year and restrained dynamics of consumption growth in the most regions of Company presence. In more detail, the decrease of conventional gas units output was partially offset by strong indicators of generation based on renewable energy sources: the supply of gas units output decreased by 9.5% in the 1st quarter of 2023, mainly due to a decrease in demand for Konakovskaya GRES from the System operator and an increase of nuclear power plants production in Central Russia; the release of wind production, thanks to the commissioning of the Kola wind farm, showed a significant increase and partially compensated negative dynamics of gas units output.

Power sales decreased on the background of the above-mentioned dynamics of electricity supply.

decreased on the background of the above-mentioned dynamics of electricity supply. Heat sales decreased by 4.3%, mainly due to the influence of higher Ural region temperatures in the in the 1st quarter of 2023.

About PJSC EL5-Energo

PJSC EL5-Energo is a Russian generating company. PJSC EL5-Energo operates three gas power plants - Konakovskaya GRES, Nevinnomysskaya GRES and Sredneuralskaya GRES, and two wind farms - Azovskaya WPP and Kolskaya WPP. The company's total gross installed power capacity is 5 940.9 MW and thermal capacity is 1 927 Gcal/h. PJSC EL5-Energo's authorized capital is 35,371,898,370 roubles and is divided into ordinary shares with a par value of 1 rouble. The PJSC LUKOIL share in the company's authorised capital is 56.44%, UROC Limited is 7.4%, PIIT-7 LLC is 5.54%, and other minority shareholders' share is 30.62%. PJSC EL5-Energo shares are listed in Level 1 the Moscow Exchange quotation list.

You can follow the company's news in social media: YouTubeand Telegram