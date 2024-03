March 09, 2024 at 01:40 am EST

March 9 (Reuters) - A2a:

* AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH ENEL FOR REORGANISATION OF ELECTRICITY NETWORKS IN LOMBARDY

* TRANSACTION PROVIDES FOR ACQUISITION BY A2A OF 90% OF A NEWLY INCORPORATED COMPANY

* TRANSACTION WILL INCREASE NUMBER OF A2A GROUP'S INSTALLED ELECTRICAL PODS IN 2023 BY APPROX 70%, FROM APPROX 1.3 MILLION IN 2023 TO APPROX 2.1 MILLION

* UPON COMPLETION OF SALE (CLOSING), A2A AND E-DISTRIBUZIONE - WHICH WILL HOLD REMAINING 10% OF COMPANY - WILL ENTER INTO A SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

* TRANSACTION WILL ALSO MAKE POSSIBLE A2A TO CARRY OUT, REMUNERATE INVESTMENTS IN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK OF APPROX EUR 1.4 BILLION BY 2035

* BASE PRICE FOR TRANSACTION IS EURO 1.21 BILLION FOR 90% OF NEWLY INCORPORATED COMPANY, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ADJUSTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: