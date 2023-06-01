Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-01 am EDT
5.958 EUR   +1.71%
12:54pCattaneo buys Enel shares for EUR4 million
AN
02:28aFutures up; wait for U.S. Senate vote
AN
05/31Positive macro data does not save the stock markets
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cattaneo buys Enel shares for EUR4 million

06/01/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Enel Spa reported that Flavio Cattaneo, the company's chief executive officer and general manager, on Wednesday purchased 500,000 Enel shares through a wholly owned subsidiary of his, at a weighted average price of EUR5.846 per share and for a total consideration of EUR2.9 million.

He also directly purchased an additional 200,000 Enel shares at a weighted average price of EUR5.8409 per share for EUR1.1 million.

Flavio Cattaneo currently holds a total of 1 million Enel shares, including the 300,000 Enel shares he already holds.

On Thursday, Enel closed in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR5.96 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ENEL S.P.A.
12:54pCattaneo buys Enel shares for EUR4 million
AN
02:28aFutures up; wait for U.S. Senate vote
AN
05/31Positive macro data does not save the stock markets
AN
05/31Enel CEO evaluates top management changes, De Angelis possible CFO
AN
05/31Enel CEO considers replacing CFO Alberto De Paoli -Bloomberg News
RE
05/31Enel CEO Mulls Appointment of New Finance Chief
MT
05/30Enel S P A : With Enel X, Italy participates in the European InterSTORE project to improve..
PU
05/25Enel Indefinitely Suspends Colombian Wind Farm Project Following Local Protests
MT
05/25The Future Of The Future : the new edition of the Trento Festival of Economics.
PU
05/24Enel suspends Colombia wind farm construction after years of protests
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 110 B 117 B 117 B
Net income 2023 5 957 M 6 349 M 6 349 M
Net Debt 2023 53 526 M 57 046 M 57 046 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 7,31%
Capitalization 59 515 M 63 428 M 63 428 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 65 718
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5,86 €
Average target price 7,22 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Flavio Cattaneo CEO, Director & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Paolo Scaroni Chairman
Johanna Arbib Independent Director
Mario Corsi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.16.46%63 428
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.13%148 641
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.30%76 506
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.21%76 056
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-14.55%68 811
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-13.86%42 789
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer