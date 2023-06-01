Cattaneo buys Enel shares for EUR4 million

(Alliance News) - Enel Spa reported that Flavio Cattaneo, the company's chief executive officer and general manager, on Wednesday purchased 500,000 Enel shares through a wholly owned subsidiary of his, at a weighted average price of EUR5.846 per share and for a total consideration of EUR2.9 million.

He also directly purchased an additional 200,000 Enel shares at a weighted average price of EUR5.8409 per share for EUR1.1 million.

Flavio Cattaneo currently holds a total of 1 million Enel shares, including the 300,000 Enel shares he already holds.

On Thursday, Enel closed in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR5.96 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.