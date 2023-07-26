ENEL CEO SAYS GROUP WILL PURUSE AN APPEALING AND SUSTAINABLE DIVIDEND POLICY
Enel Ceo Says Group Will Puruse An Appealing And Sustainable Div…
Today at 12:22 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:44:59 2023-07-26 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.220 EUR
|+0.37%
|-0.88%
|+23.66%
|06:39pm
|Enel Backs Guidance After Lower Costs Boost 1st Half Profit
|DJ
|06:22pm
|ENEL CEO SAYS GROUP WILL PURUSE AN APPEALING AND SUSTAINABLE DIV…
|RE
ENEL CEO SAYS GROUP WILL PURUSE AN APPEALING AND SUSTAINABLE DIVIDEND POLICY
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|6.220 EUR
|+0.37%
|-0.88%
|69 552 M $
|Enel Backs Guidance After Lower Costs Boost 1st Half Profit
|DJ
|ENEL CEO SAYS GROUP WILL PURUSE AN APPEALING AND SUSTAINABLE DIV…
|RE
|ENEL CFO SAYS PRO-FORMA NET DEBT INCLUDING ASSET SALES NOT YET F…
|RE
|ENEL CEO SAYS GROUP STICKS TO ITS 2023 NET DEBT REDUCTION TARGET…
|RE
|Enel confirms guidance after strong first half
|AN
|ITALY'S ENEL HAS ALREADY ADDRESSED 60% OF PLANNED ASSET DISPOSAL…
|RE
|Under new CEO, Enel confirms guidance after better than expected H1
|RE
|Enel sells 50 percent of Enel Green Power Hellas to Macquarie Asset Management
|AN
|Enel Sells 50% Stake in Greek Renewables Business to Macquarie for $381 Million
|DJ
|Mib bullish; pushes banking segment
|AN
|Milan bullish dragged by UniCredit
|AN
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
|DJ
|Caution reigns before central banks
|AN
|Italy's energy groups to benefit from REPowerEU funds, study says
|RE
|ENEL : Buy rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|Canada's Heliene plans new US solar panel and cell factory
|RE
|ENEL S.P.A. : Final dividend
|FA
|ENEL : UBS remains its Buy rating
|MD
|The FTSE 100 Closes up 0.8% as Miners Outperfom -2-
|DJ
|EasyJet Benefits From Demand Recovery But Faces -2-
|DJ
|Piazza Affari in green; Mib to lead utilities
|AN
|Unidata, Stefano Ciurli resign after recent appointment in Enel
|AN
|ENEL : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|Mib in the red; Eurozone reduces trade deficit
|AN
|Europeans flat; Casta Diva bullish after dividend
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+23.66%
|69 552 M $
|-7.08%
|73 435 M $
|+2.81%
|79 174 M $
|+4.57%
|79 443 M $
|-11.19%
|45 241 M $
|-7.18%
|45 065 M $
|+0.07%
|42 786 M $
|-1.76%
|38 490 M $
|+14.66%
|36 755 M $
|+10.24%
|35 844 M $