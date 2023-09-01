ENEL : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
Today at 06:24 am
Share
Javier Garrido from JP Morgan retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 06:38:33 2023-09-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.211 EUR
|+0.02%
|+1.69%
|+23.50%
|12:24pm
|ENEL : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|Aug. 30
|Indices down after drop in Italy and Eurozone confidence
|AN
|ENEL : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|Indices down after drop in Italy and Eurozone confidence
|AN
|Mib nears 29,000; Monte Paschi on top
|AN
|Slovenske Elektrarne picks Westinghouse to diversify from Russian fuel supplies
|RE
|ENEL : H1 23 data refresh
|Stock markets up; Eurozone current account surplus soars
|AN
|Mib good at start, Prysmian up after order
|AN
|Renewables companies hit brakes on Alberta projects after govt delays approvals
|RE
|Enel Unit, Inpex Get EU's Nod to Buy Australian Renewable Energy Company
|MT
|Colombia's potential renewables boom short circuits on Indigenous resistance
|RE
|Colombia's potential renewables boom short circuits on Indigenous resistance
|RE
|Mef summons Terna CEO after CFO fired
|AN
|Enel, Ad Cattaneo buy 500,000 shares
|AN
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 07/27/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
|DP
|ENEL : UBS keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|Mib maglia rosa; pushes Moncler after results
|AN
|Europeans up; well Marzocchi Pumps after results
|AN
|Spain's Endesa faces $1.8-billion claims in LNG contract disputes
|RE
|ENEL : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|ENEL : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Enel Posts Higher H1 Attributable Profit; Revenue Down
|MT
|Utilities Flat After Fed Policy Statement -- Utilities Roundup
|DJ
|ENEL : H1 23: lower revenues amid lower prices but EBITDA up significantly
|New Enel CEO in no rush on disposals after better than expected first half
|RE
|Enel Backs Guidance After Lower Costs Boost 1st Half Profit
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+23.32%
|68 428 M $
|-13.78%
|68 439 M $
|-5.15%
|73 863 M $
|-0.23%
|74 167 M $
|-20.84%
|40 617 M $
|-17.43%
|40 390 M $
|-7.19%
|39 928 M $
|+9.91%
|34 709 M $
|+20.82%
|33 497 M $
|+0.25%
|32 531 M $