Enel S.p.A. is Italian No. 1 producer and distributor of electricity. The activity is organized mainly around two areas: - sales of electricity and natural gas: 227.8 TWh of electricity produced, 321.1 TWh of electricity and 10.2 billion m3 of natural gas sold in 2022. The group also develops an engineering and construction of electric production installations and units activity; - transportation and distribution of electricity: 507.7 TWh of electricity transported in 2022. At the end of 2022, Enel S.p.A. had a 2,024,038 km electricity transportation network. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (71.9%), Europe (22.7%), America (5.3%) and others (0.1%).

Sector Electric Utilities