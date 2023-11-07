ENEL : RBC remains its Buy rating
November 07, 2023 at 03:15 pm EST
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 7.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|6.119 EUR
|-0.44%
|6.170
|+0.83%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+21.65%
|67 070 M $
|-29.87%
|119 B $
|-3.52%
|75 504 M $
|-4.25%
|69 746 M $
|-13.15%
|69 148 M $
|-16.58%
|41 676 M $
|+38.71%
|40 112 M $
|-8.02%
|39 837 M $
|-25.52%
|38 148 M $
|+2.86%
|33 469 M $