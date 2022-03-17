Global News Media Investor Relations T +39 06 8305 5699 T +39 06 8305 7975 ufficiostampa@enel.com investor.relations@enel.com gnm@enel.com enel.com enel.com ENEL: 13 BILLION EURO INVESTMENTS (+27.5%) IN 2021 TO ACCELERATE THE ENERGY TRANSITION, DIVIDEND AT 0.38 EURO PER SHARE (+6.1%) Main consolidated economic and financial data Revenues : 88,006 million euros (66,004 1 million euros in 2020, +33.3%)

: 88,006 million euros (66,004 million euros in 2020, +33.3%) The positive change is attributable to all Business Lines, mainly due to the higher volumes of electricity produced and sold. The change also reflects the gain realized from the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber S.p.A. These effects were partially offset by the negative trend of exchange rates, mainly in Latin America

Ordinary EBITDA : 19,210 million euros (18,027 2 million euros in 2020, +6.6%)

: 19,210 million euros (18,027 million euros in 2020, +6.6%) The increase is mainly attributable to Enel Green Power, for its operational growth due to higher production and the commissioning of new renewable plants; to Infrastructure and Networks, thanks to the increasing margin in Latin America alongside better performances associated with improved service quality and network digitalization in Europe; as well as to the aforementioned gain realized on the sale of Open Fiber S.p.A. These effects more than offset the lower margins of Thermal Generation and Trading connected to the price effect on hedging activities, certain tariff adjustments in Italy and Spain, as well as unfavorable exchange rate trends mainly in Latin America

EBITDA : 17,567 million euros (16,903 2 million euros in 2020, +3.9%)

: 17,567 million euros (16,903 million euros in 2020, +3.9%) EBIT : 7,680 million euros (8,455 2 million euros in 2020, -9.2%)

: 7,680 million euros (8,455 million euros in 2020, -9.2%) the change mainly reflects higher depreciation and amortization recorded for the investments made and the value adjustments recorded during the year compared to the previous year, the effects of which were only partially offset by the trend in operations

Group net ordinary income : 5,593 million euros (5,197 million euros in 2020, +7.6%) The 2020 figure has been adjusted, for comparative purposes only, to take into account the effects of the differing classification resulting from the measurement at fair value, at the end of the period, of outstanding contracts for the purchase and sale of commodities settled by physical delivery; this different classification did not have any effect on EBIT.

Moreover, for comparative purposes only, a reclassification from financial income to revenues was made, for an amount of 87 million euros, of the component recognized in the income statement related to the remeasurement at fair value of financial assets related to service in concession of distribution activities in Brazil falling within the scope of IFRIC 12. This last classification had an effect of the same amount on EBIT.

the increase is attributable to the positive performance of ordinary operations and the lower impact of non-controlling interests, which more than offset the higher taxes recorded mainly due to the tax reforms in Argentina and Colombia

Group net income : 3,189 million euros (2,610 million euros in 2020, +22.2%)

: 3,189 million euros (2,610 million euros in 2020, +22.2%) Net financial debt : 51,952 million euros (45,415 million euros in 2020, +14.4%)

: 51,952 million euros (45,415 million euros in 2020, +14.4%) the rise is mainly due to capital expenditure for the period, the acquisition of an additional stake in Enel Américas and the adverse exchange rate effect. The positive cash flow generated by operations, the issuance of a non-convertible subordinated perpetual hybrid bond and the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber S.p.A., partially offset the financial needs associated with the abovementioned events

Capital expenditure : 12,997 million euros (10,197 million euros in 2020, +27.5%)

: 12,997 million euros (10,197 million euros in 2020, +27.5%) the increase is mainly attributable to growth in capital expenditure in Infrastructure and Networks, Enel Green Power, End-User Markets and Enel X

The total dividend proposed for the entire financial year 2021 is 0.38 euros per share (of which 0.19 euros per share was already paid as an interim payment in January 2022), a 6.1% increase on the total dividend of 0.358 euros per share recognized for the full 2020 financial year 2021 results and objectives of the Group's strategic plan Strategic objectives for 2021 achieved Ordinary EBITDA at the higher end of the Group's guidance up by 7% compared to the 2020 result;

Progress in the decarbonization process, with new renewable capacity built in 2021 exceeding 5.1 GW, including for the first time 220 MW of batteries, coupled with the progressive replacement of conventional generation plants with a reduction of 2 GW of coal-fired capacity;

coal-fired capacity; Progress on the Group's simplification process through the increase of Enel's stake, up to 82.3%, in the share capital of Enel Américas;

Proposed total dividend for 2021 is 0.38 euros per share, 6.1% higher than the dividend paid in 2020.

***** Francesco Starace, Enel Group CEO, stated: "Enel's results for 2021 once again demonstrate the resilience and sustainability of our business model even in an increasingly complex scenario, characterized on the one hand by signs of post-pandemic recovery and on the other by the negative impacts of increasing fossil fuel prices. It is now clear that utilities have a key role in managing the rapid changes in the energy sector, and this is the direction in which our strategy is heading, focusing on decarbonization and electrification. In this way, we can seize opportunities along the entire value chain and at the same time contribute to energy independence in the countries where we operate. It is therefore key to accelerate investment in renewables, which provide a stable, secure and competitive source of energy and, together with the digitalization of networks and electrification of consumption, represent the solution to combat climate change. The validity of our strategy allows us to maintain our commitment to distribute a growing dividend to shareholders, based on a simple and transparent policy." Rome, March 17th, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Enel S.p.A. ("Enel" or the "Company"), chaired by Michele Crisostomo, approved the 2021 results at today's meeting. 2

Consolidated economic and financial data for 2021 REVENUES The following table reports revenues by Business Line: Revenues (millions of euros) 2021 20203 Change Thermal Generation and Trading 33,155 21,736 52.5% Enel Green Power 9,526 7,692 23.8% Infrastructure and Networks 20,656 19,429 6.3% End-User Markets 38,708 29,508 31.2% Enel X 1,541 1,121 37.5% Services 1,997 1,870 6.8% Holding and Other 1,934 154 - Eliminations and adjustments (19,511) (15,506) -25.8% TOTAL 88,006 66,004 33.3% The following table shows detailed information from Thermal Generation and Trading relating solely to revenues from thermal and nuclear generation: Revenues (millions of euros) 2021 20203 Change Revenues from thermal generation 13,501 7,517 79.6% of which: from coal-fired generation 1,904 1,639 16.2% Revenues from nuclear generation 1,403 1,360 3.2% Revenues from thermal generation as a percentage of total 15.3% 11.4% revenues of which: revenues from coal-fired generation as a 2.2% 2.5% percentage of total revenues Revenues from nuclear generation as a percentage of total 1.6% 2.1% revenues 3 The 2020 figure has been adjusted, for comparative purposes only, to take into account the effects of the differing classification resulting from the measurement at fair value, at the end of the period, of outstanding contracts for the purchase and sale of commodities settled by physical delivery; this different classification did not have any effect on EBIT. Moreover, for comparative purposes only, a reclassification from financial income to revenues was made, for an amount of 87 million euros, of the component recognized in the income statement related to the remeasurement at fair value of financial assets related to service in concession of distribution activities in Brazil falling within the scope of IFRIC 12. This last classification had an effect of the same amount on EBIT. 3

Revenues in 2021 amounted to 88,006 million euros, an increase of 22,002 million euros (+33.3%) compared with 2020. The increase is mainly attributable to an increase in revenues (i) from Thermal Generation and Trading in Italy, Iberia and Latin America as a result of higher volumes of electricity and gas sold and due to trading activities on commodities relating to contracts with physical delivery; (ii) from End-User Markets , due to the increase in the volumes of electricity sold, mainly in Italy; (iii) from Infrastructure and Networks, due to the greater volumes transported, as a result of the increase in the demand for electricity; (iv) from Enel Green Power , mainly in Italy, due to the greater volumes of energy produced, and in North America and Brazil following the entry into service of new plants; (v) from Enel X mainly in Italy and North America, due to services associated with new commercial initiatives and to demand response activities. The increase in revenues also includes the income, amounting to 1,763 million euros, resulting from the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber S.p.A. This increase in revenues more than offset the negative exchange rate trend mainly in Latin America.

Revenues in 2021 from thermal generation alone and included in the results of Thermal Generation and Trading amounted to 13,501 million euros, an increase of 5,984 million euros (+79.6%) compared with 2020. In particular, revenues from coal-fired generation in 2021 stand at 2.2% of total revenues. The percentage of revenues from coal-fired plants, following the company's strategic choices, is decreasing in line with the objectives of the fight against climate change.

