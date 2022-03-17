Enel: 13 billion euro investments (+27.5%) in 2021 to accelerate the energy transition, dividend at 0.38 euro per share (+6.1%)
03/17/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
ENEL: 13 BILLION EURO INVESTMENTS (+27.5%) IN 2021 TO ACCELERATE THE ENERGY TRANSITION, DIVIDEND AT 0.38 EURO PER SHARE (+6.1%)
Main consolidated economic and financial data
Revenues: 88,006 million euros (66,0041 million euros in 2020, +33.3%)
The positive change is attributable to all Business Lines, mainly due to the higher volumes of electricity produced and sold. The change also reflects the gain realized from the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber S.p.A. These effects were partially offset by the negative trend of exchange rates, mainly in Latin America
Ordinary EBITDA: 19,210 million euros (18,0272 million euros in 2020, +6.6%)
The increase is mainly attributable to Enel Green Power, for its operational growth due to higher production and the commissioning of new renewable plants; to Infrastructure and Networks, thanks to the increasing margin in Latin America alongside better performances associated with improved service quality and network digitalization in Europe; as well as to the aforementioned gain realized on the sale of Open Fiber S.p.A. These effects more than offset the lower margins of Thermal Generation and Trading connected to the price effect on hedging activities, certain tariff adjustments in Italy and Spain, as well as unfavorable exchange rate trends mainly in Latin America
EBITDA: 17,567 million euros (16,9032 million euros in 2020, +3.9%)
EBIT: 7,680 million euros (8,4552 million euros in 2020, -9.2%)
the change mainly reflects higher depreciation and amortization recorded for the investments made and the value adjustments recorded during the year compared to the previous year, the effects of which were only partially offset by the trend in operations
Group net ordinary income: 5,593 million euros (5,197 million euros in 2020, +7.6%)
The 2020 figure has been adjusted, for comparative purposes only, to take into account the effects of the differing classification resulting from the measurement at fair value, at the end of the period, of outstanding contracts for the purchase and sale of commodities settled by physical delivery; this different classification did not have any effect on EBIT.
Moreover, for comparative purposes only, a reclassification from financial income to revenues was made, for an amount of 87 million euros, of the component recognized in the income statement related to the remeasurement at fair value of financial assets related to service in concession of distribution activities in Brazil falling within the scope of IFRIC 12. This last classification had an effect of the same amount on EBIT.
For comparative purposes only, the figure for 2020 has been adjusted due to the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil.
1
the increase is attributable to the positive performance of ordinary operations and the lower impact of non-controlling interests, which more than offset the higher taxes recorded mainly due to the tax reforms in Argentina and Colombia
Group net income: 3,189 million euros (2,610 million euros in 2020, +22.2%)
Net financial debt: 51,952 million euros (45,415 million euros in 2020, +14.4%)
the rise is mainly due to capital expenditure for the period, the acquisition of an additional stake in Enel Américas and the adverse exchange rate effect. The positive cash flow generated by operations, the issuance of a non-convertible subordinated perpetual hybrid bond and the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber S.p.A., partially offset the financial needs associated with the abovementioned events
Capital expenditure: 12,997 million euros (10,197 million euros in 2020, +27.5%)
the increase is mainly attributable to growth in capital expenditure in Infrastructure and Networks, Enel Green Power, End-User Markets and Enel X
The total dividend proposed for the entire financial year 2021 is 0.38 euros per share (of which 0.19 euros per share was already paid as an interim payment in January 2022), a 6.1% increase on the total dividend of 0.358 euros per share recognized for the full 2020 financial year
2021 results and objectives of the Group's strategic plan
Strategic objectives for 2021 achieved
Ordinary EBITDA at the higher end of the Group's guidance up by 7% compared to the 2020 result;
Progress in the decarbonization process, with new renewable capacity built in 2021 exceeding 5.1 GW, including for the first time 220 MW of batteries, coupled with the progressive replacement of conventional generation plants with a reduction of 2 GW of coal-fired capacity;
Progress on the Group's simplification process through the increase of Enel's stake, up to 82.3%, in the share capital of Enel Américas;
Proposed total dividend for 2021 is 0.38 euros per share, 6.1% higher than the dividend paid in 2020.
Francesco Starace, Enel Group CEO, stated: "Enel's results for 2021 once again demonstrate the resilience and sustainability of our business model even in an increasingly complex scenario, characterized on the one hand by signs of post-pandemic recovery and on the other by the negative impacts of increasing fossil fuel prices. It is now clear that utilities have a key role in managing the rapid changes in the energy sector, and this is the direction in which our strategy is heading, focusing on decarbonization and electrification. In this way, we can seize opportunities along the entire value chain and at the same time contribute to energy independence in the countries where we operate. It is therefore key to accelerate investment in renewables, which provide a stable, secure and competitive source of energy and, together with the digitalization of networks and electrification of consumption, represent the solution to combat climate change. The validity of our strategy allows us to maintain our commitment to distribute a growing dividend to shareholders, based on a simple and transparent policy."
Rome, March 17th, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Enel S.p.A. ("Enel" or the "Company"), chaired by Michele Crisostomo, approved the 2021 results at today's meeting.
Consolidated economic and financial data for 2021
REVENUES
The following table reports revenues by Business Line:
Revenues (millions of euros)
2021
20203
Change
Thermal Generation and Trading
33,155
21,736
52.5%
Enel Green Power
9,526
7,692
23.8%
Infrastructure and Networks
20,656
19,429
6.3%
End-User Markets
38,708
29,508
31.2%
Enel X
1,541
1,121
37.5%
Services
1,997
1,870
6.8%
Holding and Other
1,934
154
-
Eliminations and adjustments
(19,511)
(15,506)
-25.8%
TOTAL
88,006
66,004
33.3%
The following table shows detailed information from Thermal Generation and Trading relating solely to revenues from thermal and nuclear generation:
Revenues (millions of euros)
2021
20203
Change
Revenues from thermal generation
13,501
7,517
79.6%
of which: from coal-fired generation
1,904
1,639
16.2%
Revenues from nuclear generation
1,403
1,360
3.2%
Revenues from thermal generation as a percentage of total
15.3%
11.4%
revenues
of which: revenues from coal-fired generation as a
2.2%
2.5%
percentage of total revenues
Revenues from nuclear generation as a percentage of total
1.6%
2.1%
revenues
3 The 2020 figure has been adjusted, for comparative purposes only, to take into account the effects of the differing classification resulting from the measurement at fair value, at the end of the period, of outstanding contracts for the purchase and sale of commodities settled by physical delivery; this different classification did not have any effect on EBIT.
Moreover, for comparative purposes only, a reclassification from financial income to revenues was made, for an amount of 87 million euros, of the component recognized in the income statement related to the remeasurement at fair value of financial assets related to service in concession of distribution activities in Brazil falling within the scope of IFRIC 12. This last classification had an effect of the same amount on EBIT.
Revenues in 2021 amounted to 88,006 million euros, an increase of 22,002 million euros (+33.3%) compared with 2020. The increase is mainly attributable to an increase in revenues (i) from Thermal Generation and Trading in Italy, Iberia and Latin America as a result of higher volumes of electricity and gas sold and due to trading activities on commodities relating to contracts with physical delivery; (ii) from End-UserMarkets, due to the increase in the volumes of electricity sold, mainly in Italy; (iii) from Infrastructure and Networks, due to the greater volumes transported, as a result of the increase in the demand for electricity; (iv) from Enel Green Power, mainly in Italy, due to the greater volumes of energy produced, and in North America and Brazil following the entry into service of new plants; (v) from Enel X mainly in Italy and North America, due to services associated with new commercial initiatives and to demand response activities. The increase in revenues also includes the income, amounting to 1,763 million euros, resulting from the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber S.p.A. This increase in revenues more than offset the negative exchange rate trend mainly in Latin America.
Revenues in 2021 from thermal generation alone and included in the results of Thermal Generation and Trading amounted to 13,501 million euros, an increase of 5,984 million euros (+79.6%) compared with 2020. In particular, revenues from coal-fired generation in 2021 stand at 2.2% of total revenues. The percentage of revenues from coal-fired plants, following the company's strategic choices, is decreasing in line with the objectives of the fight against climate change.
Revenues in2021 and 2020 do not include any non-ordinary items.
ORDINARY EBITDA and EBITDA
The following table reports ordinary EBITDA by Business Line:
Ordinary EBITDA (millions of euros)
2021
20204
Change
Thermal Generation and Trading
1,702
2,230
-23.7%
Enel Green Power
4,815
4,721
2.0%
Infrastructure and Networks
7,663
7,801
-1.8%
End-User Markets
3,086
3,197
-3.5%
Enel X
298
161
85.1%
Services
79
94
-16.0%
Holding and Other
1,567
(177)
-
TOTAL
19,210
18,027
6.6%
The following table reports EBITDA by Business Line:
4 For comparative purposes only, the figure for 2020 has been adjusted due to the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil.
EBITDA (millions of euros)
2021
20205
Change
Thermal Generation and Trading
899
1,700
-47.1%
Enel Green Power
4,761
4,647
2.5%
Infrastructure and Networks
7,210
7,520
-4.1%
End-User Markets
2,990
3,121
-4.2%
Enel X
283
152
86.2%
Services
(86)
(47)
-83.0%
Holding and Other
1,510
(190)
-
TOTAL
17,567
16,903
3.9%
The following tables show the non-ordinary items leading 2021 and 2020 ordinary EBITDA to the EBITDA for the same financial years:
Millions of EUR
2021
Thermal
Enel Green
Infrastructure
End-User
Holding
Generation
and
Enel X
Services
Total
Power
Markets
and Other
and Trading
Networks
Ordinary EBITDA
1,702
4,815
7,663
3,086
298
79
1,567
19,210
Charges for
energy transition
(795)
(47)
(423)
(94)
(15)
(160)
(56)
(1,590)
and digitalization
Costs related to
(8)
(7)
(30)
(2)
-
(5)
(1)
(53)
COVID-19
EBITDA
899
4,761
7,210
2,990
283
(86)
1,510
17,567
Millions of EUR
20206
Thermal
Enel Green
Infrastructure
End-User
Holding
Generation
and
Enel X
Services
Total
Power
Markets
and Other
and Trading
Networks
Ordinary EBITDA
2,230
4,721
7,801
3,197
161
94
(177)
18,027
Charges for
energy transition
(517)
(64)
(231)
(65)
(7)
(95)
(12)
(991)
and digitalization
Costs related to
(13)
(10)
(50)
(11)
(2)
(46)
(1)
(133)
COVID-19
EBITDA
1,700
4,647
7,520
3,121
152
(47)
(190)
16,903
For comparative purposes only, the figure for 2020 has been adjusted due to the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil.
For comparative purposes only, the figure for 2020 has been adjusted due to the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil.
