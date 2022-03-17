Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel: 13 billion euro investments (+27.5%) in 2021 to accelerate the energy transition, dividend at 0.38 euro per share (+6.1%)

03/17/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global News Media

Investor Relations

T +39 06 8305 5699

T +39 06 8305 7975

ufficiostampa@enel.com

investor.relations@enel.com

gnm@enel.com

enel.com

enel.com

ENEL: 13 BILLION EURO INVESTMENTS (+27.5%) IN 2021 TO ACCELERATE THE ENERGY TRANSITION, DIVIDEND AT 0.38 EURO PER SHARE (+6.1%)

Main consolidated economic and financial data

  • Revenues: 88,006 million euros (66,0041 million euros in 2020, +33.3%)
    • The positive change is attributable to all Business Lines, mainly due to the higher volumes of electricity produced and sold. The change also reflects the gain realized from the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber S.p.A. These effects were partially offset by the negative trend of exchange rates, mainly in Latin America
  • Ordinary EBITDA: 19,210 million euros (18,0272 million euros in 2020, +6.6%)
    • The increase is mainly attributable to Enel Green Power, for its operational growth due to higher production and the commissioning of new renewable plants; to Infrastructure and Networks, thanks to the increasing margin in Latin America alongside better performances associated with improved service quality and network digitalization in Europe; as well as to the aforementioned gain realized on the sale of Open Fiber S.p.A. These effects more than offset the lower margins of Thermal Generation and Trading connected to the price effect on hedging activities, certain tariff adjustments in Italy and Spain, as well as unfavorable exchange rate trends mainly in Latin America
  • EBITDA: 17,567 million euros (16,9032 million euros in 2020, +3.9%)
  • EBIT: 7,680 million euros (8,4552 million euros in 2020, -9.2%)
    • the change mainly reflects higher depreciation and amortization recorded for the investments made and the value adjustments recorded during the year compared to the previous year, the effects of which were only partially offset by the trend in operations
  • Group net ordinary income: 5,593 million euros (5,197 million euros in 2020, +7.6%)
  1. The 2020 figure has been adjusted, for comparative purposes only, to take into account the effects of the differing classification resulting from the measurement at fair value, at the end of the period, of outstanding contracts for the purchase and sale of commodities settled by physical delivery; this different classification did not have any effect on EBIT.
    Moreover, for comparative purposes only, a reclassification from financial income to revenues was made, for an amount of 87 million euros, of the component recognized in the income statement related to the remeasurement at fair value of financial assets related to service in concession of distribution activities in Brazil falling within the scope of IFRIC 12. This last classification had an effect of the same amount on EBIT.
  2. For comparative purposes only, the figure for 2020 has been adjusted due to the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil.

1

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 15844561009 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.

    • the increase is attributable to the positive performance of ordinary operations and the lower impact of non-controlling interests, which more than offset the higher taxes recorded mainly due to the tax reforms in Argentina and Colombia
  • Group net income: 3,189 million euros (2,610 million euros in 2020, +22.2%)
  • Net financial debt: 51,952 million euros (45,415 million euros in 2020, +14.4%)
    • the rise is mainly due to capital expenditure for the period, the acquisition of an additional stake in Enel Américas and the adverse exchange rate effect. The positive cash flow generated by operations, the issuance of a non-convertible subordinated perpetual hybrid bond and the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber S.p.A., partially offset the financial needs associated with the abovementioned events
  • Capital expenditure: 12,997 million euros (10,197 million euros in 2020, +27.5%)
    • the increase is mainly attributable to growth in capital expenditure in Infrastructure and Networks, Enel Green Power, End-User Markets and Enel X
  • The total dividend proposed for the entire financial year 2021 is 0.38 euros per share (of which 0.19 euros per share was already paid as an interim payment in January 2022), a 6.1% increase on the total dividend of 0.358 euros per share recognized for the full 2020 financial year

2021 results and objectives of the Group's strategic plan

Strategic objectives for 2021 achieved

  • Ordinary EBITDA at the higher end of the Group's guidance up by 7% compared to the 2020 result;
  • Progress in the decarbonization process, with new renewable capacity built in 2021 exceeding 5.1 GW, including for the first time 220 MW of batteries, coupled with the progressive replacement of conventional generation plants with a reduction of 2 GW of coal-fired capacity;
  • Progress on the Group's simplification process through the increase of Enel's stake, up to 82.3%, in the share capital of Enel Américas;
  • Proposed total dividend for 2021 is 0.38 euros per share, 6.1% higher than the dividend paid in 2020.
    *****

Francesco Starace, Enel Group CEO, stated: "Enel's results for 2021 once again demonstrate the resilience and sustainability of our business model even in an increasingly complex scenario, characterized on the one hand by signs of post-pandemic recovery and on the other by the negative impacts of increasing fossil fuel prices. It is now clear that utilities have a key role in managing the rapid changes in the energy sector, and this is the direction in which our strategy is heading, focusing on decarbonization and electrification. In this way, we can seize opportunities along the entire value chain and at the same time contribute to energy independence in the countries where we operate. It is therefore key to accelerate investment in renewables, which provide a stable, secure and competitive source of energy and, together with the digitalization of networks and electrification of consumption, represent the solution to combat climate change. The validity of our strategy allows us to maintain our commitment to distribute a growing dividend to shareholders, based on a simple and transparent policy."

Rome, March 17th, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Enel S.p.A. ("Enel" or the "Company"), chaired by Michele Crisostomo, approved the 2021 results at today's meeting.

2

Consolidated economic and financial data for 2021

REVENUES

The following table reports revenues by Business Line:

Revenues (millions of euros)

2021

20203

Change

Thermal Generation and Trading

33,155

21,736

52.5%

Enel Green Power

9,526

7,692

23.8%

Infrastructure and Networks

20,656

19,429

6.3%

End-User Markets

38,708

29,508

31.2%

Enel X

1,541

1,121

37.5%

Services

1,997

1,870

6.8%

Holding and Other

1,934

154

-

Eliminations and adjustments

(19,511)

(15,506)

-25.8%

TOTAL

88,006

66,004

33.3%

The following table shows detailed information from Thermal Generation and Trading relating solely to revenues from thermal and nuclear generation:

Revenues (millions of euros)

2021

20203

Change

Revenues from thermal generation

13,501

7,517

79.6%

of which: from coal-fired generation

1,904

1,639

16.2%

Revenues from nuclear generation

1,403

1,360

3.2%

Revenues from thermal generation as a percentage of total

15.3%

11.4%

revenues

of which: revenues from coal-fired generation as a

2.2%

2.5%

percentage of total revenues

Revenues from nuclear generation as a percentage of total

1.6%

2.1%

revenues

3 The 2020 figure has been adjusted, for comparative purposes only, to take into account the effects of the differing classification resulting from the measurement at fair value, at the end of the period, of outstanding contracts for the purchase and sale of commodities settled by physical delivery; this different classification did not have any effect on EBIT.

Moreover, for comparative purposes only, a reclassification from financial income to revenues was made, for an amount of 87 million euros, of the component recognized in the income statement related to the remeasurement at fair value of financial assets related to service in concession of distribution activities in Brazil falling within the scope of IFRIC 12. This last classification had an effect of the same amount on EBIT.

3

  • Revenues in 2021 amounted to 88,006 million euros, an increase of 22,002 million euros (+33.3%) compared with 2020. The increase is mainly attributable to an increase in revenues (i) from Thermal Generation and Trading in Italy, Iberia and Latin America as a result of higher volumes of electricity and gas sold and due to trading activities on commodities relating to contracts with physical delivery; (ii) from End-UserMarkets, due to the increase in the volumes of electricity sold, mainly in Italy; (iii) from Infrastructure and Networks, due to the greater volumes transported, as a result of the increase in the demand for electricity; (iv) from Enel Green Power, mainly in Italy, due to the greater volumes of energy produced, and in North America and Brazil following the entry into service of new plants; (v) from Enel X mainly in Italy and North America, due to services associated with new commercial initiatives and to demand response activities. The increase in revenues also includes the income, amounting to 1,763 million euros, resulting from the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber S.p.A. This increase in revenues more than offset the negative exchange rate trend mainly in Latin America.
    Revenues in 2021 from thermal generation alone and included in the results of Thermal Generation and Trading amounted to 13,501 million euros, an increase of 5,984 million euros (+79.6%) compared with 2020. In particular, revenues from coal-fired generation in 2021 stand at 2.2% of total revenues. The percentage of revenues from coal-fired plants, following the company's strategic choices, is decreasing in line with the objectives of the fight against climate change.
  • Revenues in 2021 and 2020 do not include any non-ordinary items.

ORDINARY EBITDA and EBITDA

The following table reports ordinary EBITDA by Business Line:

Ordinary EBITDA (millions of euros)

2021

20204

Change

Thermal Generation and Trading

1,702

2,230

-23.7%

Enel Green Power

4,815

4,721

2.0%

Infrastructure and Networks

7,663

7,801

-1.8%

End-User Markets

3,086

3,197

-3.5%

Enel X

298

161

85.1%

Services

79

94

-16.0%

Holding and Other

1,567

(177)

-

TOTAL

19,210

18,027

6.6%

The following table reports EBITDA by Business Line:

4 For comparative purposes only, the figure for 2020 has been adjusted due to the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil.

4

EBITDA (millions of euros)

2021

20205

Change

Thermal Generation and Trading

899

1,700

-47.1%

Enel Green Power

4,761

4,647

2.5%

Infrastructure and Networks

7,210

7,520

-4.1%

End-User Markets

2,990

3,121

-4.2%

Enel X

283

152

86.2%

Services

(86)

(47)

-83.0%

Holding and Other

1,510

(190)

-

TOTAL

17,567

16,903

3.9%

The following tables show the non-ordinary items leading 2021 and 2020 ordinary EBITDA to the EBITDA for the same financial years:

Millions of EUR

2021

Thermal

Enel Green

Infrastructure

End-User

Holding

Generation

and

Enel X

Services

Total

Power

Markets

and Other

and Trading

Networks

Ordinary EBITDA

1,702

4,815

7,663

3,086

298

79

1,567

19,210

Charges for

energy transition

(795)

(47)

(423)

(94)

(15)

(160)

(56)

(1,590)

and digitalization

Costs related to

(8)

(7)

(30)

(2)

-

(5)

(1)

(53)

COVID-19

EBITDA

899

4,761

7,210

2,990

283

(86)

1,510

17,567

Millions of EUR

20206

Thermal

Enel Green

Infrastructure

End-User

Holding

Generation

and

Enel X

Services

Total

Power

Markets

and Other

and Trading

Networks

Ordinary EBITDA

2,230

4,721

7,801

3,197

161

94

(177)

18,027

Charges for

energy transition

(517)

(64)

(231)

(65)

(7)

(95)

(12)

(991)

and digitalization

Costs related to

(13)

(10)

(50)

(11)

(2)

(46)

(1)

(133)

COVID-19

EBITDA

1,700

4,647

7,520

3,121

152

(47)

(190)

16,903

  1. For comparative purposes only, the figure for 2020 has been adjusted due to the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil.
  2. For comparative purposes only, the figure for 2020 has been adjusted due to the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
01:41pENEL : 13 billion euro investments (+27.5%) in 2021 to accelerate the energy transition, d..
PU
01:18pEnel Beat 2021 Profit Views
DJ
01:07pEnel hikes dividend after profits lifted by green business, networks
RE
12:54pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, KKR, Ocado, Tesla, Accenture...
11:36aTelecom Italia faces 2.6 billion euro claim in broadband case
RE
05:03aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Fed Takes Hawkish Stance on Inflation
DJ
03/16ENEL S P A : starts employee fundraising campaign for emergency in Ukraine with Save the C..
PU
03/15ENEL S P A : Henkel joins Enel X's grid interruptibility program
PU
03/14"ENERGIE PER CRESCERE" (ENERGY FOR G : over 700 applications from young people all over It..
PU
03/14Fitch Downgrades 11 Russian Utility Groups Following Debt Repayment Restrictions
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 75 236 M 82 796 M 82 796 M
Net income 2021 5 420 M 5 965 M 5 965 M
Net Debt 2021 53 207 M 58 552 M 58 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 6,52%
Capitalization 59 182 M 65 129 M 65 129 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 66 021
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 5,82 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Head-Marketing Division
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-17.34%65 129
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.62%161 946
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.02%81 529
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.09%72 647
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.11%68 343
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.80%65 453