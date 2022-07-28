Enel: 5.9 billion euro investments in first half 2022, a 22.4% increase to further accelerate the energy transition

The figure for the first six months of 2021 was adjusted, for comparative purposes only, to take into account the effects of the different classification resulting from the measurement at fair value of outstanding contracts at the end of the period for the purchase and sale of commodities settled with physical delivery. This different classification did not have any effect on EBIT.

the change essentially reflects developments in ordinary operations, only partially offset by the positive impact of net financial results and a decline in taxes

the change mainly reflects an increase in depreciation and amortization, value adjustment and

the change in the period is essentially due to the decrease in the margin registered by End- user Markets as a result of an increase in provisioning costs and by Enel Green Power due to low water availability, which caused a significant reduction in hydropower generation. These effects more than offset the increase in the margin posted by Thermal Generation and Trading as a result of an increase in quantities generated and volumes traded, as well as the gain from the partial sale of the equity interest in Ufinet

the increase is attributable to all Business Segments, mainly reflecting an increase in the quantities of electricity and gas sold at rising average prices and an increase in the quantities of electricity generated. The change also reflected the gain from the partial sale of the equity investment in Ufinet

the increase mainly reflected capital expenditure in the period, the acquisition of ERG Hydro S.r.l. 3 and adverse exchange rate effect, only partially offset by positive cash flow from operations

Capital expenditure: 5,889 million euros (4,813 million euros in the first half of 2021, +22.4%)

5,889 million euros (4,813 million euros in the first half of 2021, +22.4%) the increase is mainly attributable to the growth in investments in Enel Green Power, Infrastructure and Networks, and End-user Markets



"The first half of 2022 was characterized by an adverse geopolitical, energy and economic context which, however, did not affect the implementation of our Strategic Plan presented in November 2021," commented Francesco Starace, CEO of the Enel Group. "During the period, we increased our investments in renewable sources and distribution grids; at the same time, the commercial policies we adopted have, on the one hand, protected our customers from the volatility of the period and, on the other, strengthened our medium and long-term objectives. The Group's financial position remains solid and, also in view of the persistence of a complex general framework, thanks to the visibility on the evolution of the business for the second half of the year, we confirm the guidance for 2022 and our dividend policy."

Rome, July 28th, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Enel S.p.A. ("Enel" or the "Company"), chaired by Michele Crisostomo, has examined and approved the half-year financial report at June 30th, 2022.

Consolidated economic and financial data for the first half of 2022

REVENUES

The following table reports revenue by Business Segment:

Revenues (MILLIONS OF EUROS) 1H 2022 1H 20214 & 5 Change Thermal Generation and Trading 34,618 13,854 - Enel Green Power 4,454 3,941 13.0% Infrastructure and Networks 10,444 9,536 9.5% End-user Markets 30,269 15,382 96.8% Enel X 1,209 613 97.2%

Now Enel Hydro Appennino Centrale S.r.l.

The figure for the first six months of 2021 was adjusted, for comparative purposes only, to take into account the effects of different classification resulting from the measurement at fair value of outstanding contracts at the end of the period for the purchase and sale of commodities settled with physical delivery. This different classification did not have any effect on EBIT.

For comparative purposes only, a reclassification from financial income to revenues was made, for an amount of 76 million euros in the first half of 2021, of the component recognized in the income statement related to the remeasurement at fair value of financial assets related to service in concession of distribution activities in Brazil falling within the scope of IFRIC 12. This last classification had an effect of the same amount on EBIT.

5 The figures for the Enel X Business Segment have been restated to take account of the transfer of certain assets, liabilities and their associated revenues and expenditure flows to the new e-Mobility Business Segment (Enel X Way), which is reported under "Holding, Services and Other".

2