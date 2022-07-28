Enel: 5.9 billion euro investments in first half 2022, a 22.4% increase to further accelerate the energy transition
07/28/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
ENEL: 5.9 BILLION EURO INVESTMENTS IN FIRST HALF 2022, A 22.4% INCREASE TO FURTHER ACCELERATE THE ENERGY TRANSITION
Revenues: 67,258 million euros (36,2911 million euros in the first half of 2021, +85.3%)
the increase is attributable to all Business Segments, mainly reflecting an increase in the quantities of electricity and gas sold at rising average prices and an increase in the quantities of electricity generated. The change also reflected the gain from the partial sale of the equity investment in Ufinet
Ordinary EBITDA: 8,298 million euros (8,4362 million euros in the first half of 2021, -1.6%)
the change in the period is essentially due to the decrease in the margin registered by End- user Markets as a result of an increase in provisioning costs and by Enel Green Power due to low water availability, which caused a significant reduction in hydropower generation. These effects more than offset the increase in the margin posted by Thermal Generation and Trading as a result of an increase in quantities generated and volumes traded, as well as the gain from the partial sale of the equity interest in Ufinet
EBITDA: 8,205 million euros (7,7952 million euros in the first half of 2021, +5.3%)
EBIT: 3,902 million euros (4,4472 million euros in the first half of 2021, -12.3%)
the change mainly reflects an increase in depreciation and amortization, value adjustment and write-downs of receivables
Group net ordinary income: 2,109 million euros (2,299 million euros in the first half of 2021, - 8.3%)
the change essentially reflects developments in ordinary operations, only partially offset by the positive impact of net financial results and a decline in taxes
Group net income: 1,693 million euros (1,778 million euros in the first half of 2021, -4.8%)
Net financial debt: 62,238 million euros (51,952 million euros at the end of 2021, +19.8%)
The figure for the first six months of 2021 was adjusted, for comparative purposes only, to take into account the effects of the different classification resulting from the measurement at fair value of outstanding contracts at the end of the period for the purchase and sale of commodities settled with physical delivery. This different classification did not have any effect on EBIT.
For comparative purposes only, a reclassification from financial income to revenues was made, for an amount of 76 million euros in the first half of 2021, of the component recognized in the income statement related to the remeasurement at fair value of financial assets related to service in concession of distribution activities in Brazil falling within the scope of IFRIC 12. This last classification had an effect of the same amount on EBIT. 2 For comparative purposes only, the figure for the first six months of 2021 was adjusted to reflect the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil.
1
the increase mainly reflected capital expenditure in the period, the acquisition of ERG Hydro S.r.l.3 and adverse exchange rate effect, only partially offset by positive cash flow from operations
Capital expenditure: 5,889 million euros (4,813 million euros in the first half of 2021, +22.4%)
the increase is mainly attributable to the growth in investments in Enel Green Power, Infrastructure and Networks, and End-user Markets
*****
"The first half of 2022 was characterized by an adverse geopolitical, energy and economic context which, however, did not affect the implementation of our Strategic Plan presented in November 2021," commentedFrancesco Starace, CEO of the Enel Group. "During the period, we increased our investments in renewable sources and distribution grids; at the same time, the commercial policies we adopted have, on the one hand, protected our customers from the volatility of the period and, on the other, strengthened our medium and long-term objectives. The Group's financial position remains solid and, also in view of the persistence of a complex general framework, thanks to the visibility on the evolution of the business for the second half of the year, we confirm the guidance for 2022 and our dividend policy."
Rome, July 28th, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Enel S.p.A. ("Enel" or the "Company"), chaired by Michele Crisostomo, has examined and approved the half-year financial report at June 30th, 2022.
Consolidated economic and financial data for the first half of 2022
REVENUES
The following table reports revenue by Business Segment:
Revenues(MILLIONS OF EUROS)
1H 2022
1H 20214 & 5
Change
Thermal Generation and Trading
34,618
13,854
-
Enel Green Power
4,454
3,941
13.0%
Infrastructure and Networks
10,444
9,536
9.5%
End-user Markets
30,269
15,382
96.8%
Enel X
1,209
613
97.2%
Now Enel Hydro Appennino Centrale S.r.l.
The figure for the first six months of 2021 was adjusted, for comparative purposes only, to take into account the effects of different classification resulting from the measurement at fair value of outstanding contracts at the end of the period for the purchase and sale of commodities settled with physical delivery. This different classification did not have any effect on EBIT.
For comparative purposes only, a reclassification from financial income to revenues was made, for an amount of 76 million euros in the first half of 2021, of the component recognized in the income statement related to the remeasurement at fair value of financial assets related to service in concession of distribution activities in Brazil falling within the scope of IFRIC 12. This last classification had an effect of the same amount on EBIT. 5 The figures for the Enel X Business Segment have been restated to take account of the transfer of certain assets, liabilities and their associated revenues and expenditure flows to the new e-Mobility Business Segment (Enel X Way), which is reported under "Holding, Services and Other".
2
Holding, Services and Other
1,049
979
7.2%
Eliminations and adjustments
(14,785)
(8,014)
-84.5%
TOTAL
67,258
36,291
85.3%
The following table shows detailed information from Thermal Generation and Trading solely relating to revenues from thermal and nuclear generation:
Revenues(MILLIONS OF EUROS)
1H 2022
1H 20216
Change
Revenues from thermal generation
9,799
3,991
-
of which: from coal-fired generation
3,283
8207
-
Revenues from nuclear generation
824
737
+11.8%
Revenues from thermal generation as a percentage of total
14.6%
11.0%
revenues
of which: revenues from coal-fired generation as a
4.9%
2.3%
percentage of total revenues
Revenues from nuclear generation as a percentage of total
1.2%
2.0%
revenues
Revenues in the first half of 2022 amounted to 67,258 million euros, an increase of 30,967 million euros (+85.3%) compared with the same period of 2021. The change is mainly attributable to an increase in revenues from: (i) Thermal Generation and Trading in Italy and Spain as a result of an increase in volumes generated and average prices charged; (ii) End-userMarkets, mainly in Italy, Spain, Romania and Latin America as a result of an increase in quantities of electricity and gas sold at rising average prices; (iii) Infrastructure and Networks, especially in Brazil as a result of tariff adjustments and positive exchange rate effect; (iv) Enel Green Power, due to an increase in electricity sales, mainly in Chile and North America; and (v) Enel X, primarily reflecting the recognition of the gain on the partial sale of the equity investment held in Ufinet (220 million euros), the services connected with new commercial initiatives in Italy, the demand response activities in the United States and the increase in revenues in Colombia.
Within Thermal Generation and Trading, revenues in the first half of 2022 from thermal generation alone amounted to 9,799 million euros, an increase of 5,808 million euros compared with the same period of 2021, reflecting an increase in the use of conventional energy sources. Revenues attributable to coal-fired generation in the first half of 2022 amounted to 4.9% of total revenues (2.3% in the first half of 2021). This development reflects the effect of the exceptional situation of low water availability.
Revenues in thefirst half of 2022 and the comparable period of 2021 did not include non- ordinary items.
See note 4.
The figures for the first six months of 2021 were adjusted to take into account a more accurate calculation.
3
ORDINARY EBITDA and EBITDA
The following table reports ordinary EBITDA by Business Segment:
Ordinary EBITDA (millions of euros)
1H 2022
1H 20218 & 9
Change
Thermal Generation and Trading
2,722
961
-
Enel Green Power
1,335
2,198
-39.3%
Infrastructure and Networks
3,650
3,564
2.4%
End-user Markets
253
1,645
-84.6%
Enel X
406
141
-
Holding, Services and Other
(68)
(73)
6.8%
TOTAL
8,298
8,436
-1.6%
The following table reports EBITDA by Business Segment:
EBITDA (millions of euros)
1H 2022
1H 202110 & 11
Change
Thermal Generation and Trading
2,665
867
-
Enel Green Power
1,332
2,178
-38.8%
Infrastructure and Networks
3,632
3,213
13.0%
End-user Markets
250
1,571
-84.1%
Enel X
405
134
-
Holding, Services and Other
(79)
(168)
53.0%
TOTAL
8,205
7,795
5.3%
The following tables report the non-ordinary items leading the ordinary EBITDA for the first half of 2022 and the first half of 2021 to the EBITDA for the same periods.
Millions of euros
1H 2022
For comparative purposes only, the figure for the first six months of 2021 was adjusted to reflect the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil. 9 The figures for the Enel X Business Segment have been restated to take account of the transfer of certain assets, liabilities and their associated revenues and expenditure flows to the new e-Mobility Business Segment (Enel X Way), which is reported under "Holding, Services and Other". 10 For comparative purposes only, the figures for the first six months of 2021 was adjusted to reflect the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil. 11 The figures for the Enel X Business Segment have been restated to take account of the transfer of certain assets, liabilities and their associated revenues and expenditure flows to the new e-Mobility Business Segment (Enel X Way), which is reported under "Holding, Services and Other".
4
Thermal
Enel Green
Infrastructure
End-user
Holding,
Generation
and
Enel X
Services
Total
Power
Markets
and Trading
Networks
and Other
Ordinary EBITDA
2,722
1,335
3,650
253
406
(68)
8,298
Charges for energy
transition and
(54)
-
(10)
(2)
(1)
(8)
(75)
digitalization
Costs related to
(3)
(3)
(8)
(1)
-
(3)
(18)
COVID-19
EBITDA
2,665
1,332
3,632
250
405
(79)
8,205
Millions of euros
1H 202112 & 13
Thermal
Enel Green
Infrastructure
End-user
Holding,
Generation
Enel X
Services
Total
Power
and Networks
Markets
and Trading
and Other
Ordinary EBITDA
961
2,198
3,564
1,645
141
(73)
8,436
Charges for
energy transition
(28)
(17)
(336)
(73)
(7)
(94)
(555)
and digitalization
Impairment losses
(62)
-
-
-
-
-
(62)
Costs related to
(4)
(3)
(15)
(1)
-
(1)
(24)
COVID-19
EBITDA
867
2,178
3,213
1,571
134
(168)
7,795
Ordinary EBITDA in the first half of 2022 amounted to 8,298 million euros, a decrease of 138 million euros compared with the same period of 2021 (-1.6%). The change is mainly attributable to:
a reduction of 1,392 million euros in the margin ofEnd-userMarkets, where an increase in electricity and gas sales was more than offset by higher sourcing costs, mainly in Italy, Spain and Romania;
a decrease of 863 million euros in the margin ofEnel Green Power, mainly in Italy and Chile, caused by the significant decline in hydropower generation associated with low water availability in the period, only partially offset by the growth resulting from higher installed capacity.
The decreases reported above more than offset:
an increase of 1,761 million euros in the activities ofThermal Generation and Trading, mainly in Italy and Spain as a result of higher production of electricity from conventional sources, and the net result deriving from the hedging strategy on commodity price risk;
an increase of 265 million euros registered by Enel X, mainly reflecting the abovementioned gain from the partial sale of the equity investment held in Ufinet (220 million euros), the activities connected with the e-Bus project in Colombia, as well as the improved margin recorded in the e- Home business in Spain;
an increase of 86 million euros recorded byInfrastructure and Networks, primarily reflecting tariff adjustments in Brazil and the positive exchange rate effect, which more than offset the decline in the
For comparative purposes only, the figures for the first six months of 2021 was adjusted, to reflect the different classification mentioned above concerning the application of IFRIC 12 in Brazil.
The figures for the Enel X Business Segment have been restated to take account of the transfer of certain assets, liabilities and their associated revenues and expenditure flows to the new e-Mobility Business Segment (Enel X Way), which is reported under "Holding, Services and Other".
5
